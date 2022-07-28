The best CBD products for 2022

The legalization of marijuana in 19 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Guam, has led to increased mainstream consumer comfort in the exploration of CBD-based products. Whether you’re talking about CBD products for your skin, home, or self, it is a booming business. Consider the skincare market. According to Allied Market Research, the global CBD skin care market size was valued at $633.6 million in 2018 and is expected to grow by 24.80% by 2026 to $3.48 billion. We’re here to help you find the best CBD products to enhance your lifestyle.

CBD products can be used to treat inflammation, anxiety, insomnia, and chronic pain. They are more common now than they ever have been. Endorsed by celebrities and millions around the world, these products have made an impact.

They might be able to make an impact for you as well. Check out our picks for the best CBD products. We’ve chosen a wide variety to give you an idea of all that is out there.

Saint Jane Beauty Luxury Beauty Serum Calming Treatment

If you’re looking for something to help detoxify your pores, the Saint Jane Beauty Luxury Beauty Serum Calming Treatment is a great choice. This is ideal for normal, dry, combination, or oily skin, so most people can use it. The full-spectrum CBD penetrates quickly to visibly calm redness, clear blemishes, and deeply restore. The lightweight serum helps boost the skin’s natural glow.

Available at Sephora ($125)

Lord Jones CBD Lip Balm

A smart pickup for anyone with consistently chapped lips, Lord Jones CBD Lip Balm fits right in your pocket or purse with ease. With full-spectrum CBD, shea butter, grapefruit, and rosemary oils, this moisturizes your lips and gives you a restorative feeling that soothes damaged skin. It’s also packed with antioxidants for your body.

Available at Sephora ($12)

Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts

Another favorite from Lord Jones is the High CBD Formula Bath Salts. These deliver a CBD-infused soak that will balance and restore your body. You can melt away any of your troubles, thanks to the Himalayan salt, arnica, Epsom salts, calendula petals, and essential oils. There is 240mg of broad-spectrum CBD derived from hemp in each jar. This is a ride for your senses.

Available at Sephora and Violet Grey ($65)

TONIC Flight

For those looking for a restorative experience inside and out, the TONIC Flight presents itself as a good option. This allows you to test out different versions of TONIC to see which one works best for you. The flight comes with Grounded (meant to soothe and relax), Chill (relax and restore), O.G. (balance and awaken), Flex (balance and mend), and Chronic (target and soothe). The first four are vials and Chronic is a roll-on. You just need to take these best CBD products and either put one to two droplets on your tongue for 30 seconds before swallowing or roll it onto an affected area.

Available at TONIC ($50)

Highline Wellness Gummies Sampler

Plenty of people hate taking pills. The Highline Wellness Gummies Sampler will allow you to get your supplements in an easier way. This sampler pack comes with three different types of Highline Wellness gummies. There’s the Anytime Gummies, which have 10mg of CBD in the shape of gummy bears. The Day Gummies have CBD and B12 to provide you with energy and clarity. The Night Gummies have CBD and melatonin to help you wind down after a long day. Made 100% natural and free of chemicals, these have zero THC content.

Available at Highline Wellness ($60)

Prima Unwind Bath Gem

Ever want to just sink into the bathtub and relax away all your stress? That’s the goal of the Prima Unwind Bath Gem. This has functional minerals and aromatherapeutics to help ease your tension while moisturizing and softening your skin. This has a CBD-based blend of Epsom salt and magnesium along with meadowfoam and safflower seed oils to hydrate your skin after it purifies and detoxifies. Lavender, eucalyptus, and camphor let you drift off into a state of bliss. Just pop it into a bath and let it go to work.

Available at Prima ($15)

cbdMD CBD Freeze Roller

Target an acute area of your body with the cbdMD Freeze Roller. This topical combines the cooling relief of menthol with Superior Broad Spectrum hemp extract. It’s made with multiple cannabinoids and terpenes and is available in four CBD concentrations: 300mg, 750mg, 1500mg, and 3000mg. This will soothe your skin with arnica, tea tree oil, and aloe vera.

Available at cbdMD (Starting at $29.99)

NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Adding CBD to your baked goods or drinks is an easy and effective way to introduce CBD to your body. One of the best CBD products to do that with is the NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Oil. This is whole-plant extract that helps reduce anxiety, improve sleep, and relieve inflammatory pain. It comes in 300mg, 900mg, 1800mg, 3000mg, or 6000mg CBD bottles. Find some of your favorite recipes and add a few drops of this to take them up a notch.

Available at NuLeaf Naturals (Starting at $19)

Wyld CBD Sparkling Water

Speaking of having CBD in your drinks, Wyld CBD Sparkling Water has real fruit and real Broad Spectrum hemp extract. This sparkling water has 25mg of CBD in each can and only 10 calories. It also only has 2g of sugar. You can choose between raspberry, blood orange, blackberry, and lemon. Enjoying a chilled one is refreshing for your body and soul. They also come in a variety pack.

Available at Wyld CBD ($15.96)

FOCL Day

If you want something to start your day off right and help boost your immune system, take a look at FOCL Day supplements. These are blends of energetic adaptogens and premium hemp CBD to help you stay focused. These consist of organic lion’s mane for cognitive brain performance, organic rhodiola rosea to help you fight fatigue, L-theanine for memory and concentration, B6 for overall brain health, organic bacopa monnieri for concentration and attention, and the premium hemp CBD to help you relax. Take two capsules every morning.

Available at FOCL ($49)

Zolt EVEN +CBD Isolate

Ideal to mix into your daily routine, Zolt Even + CBD Isolate is a powdered drink mix that can be mixed with water. This has 20mg of CBD per pack and no THC. It’s also free of caffeine and formulated with organic ingredients. This will help you refresh and calm yourself while resetting your equilibrium. It is kosher and gluten-free. You can get it either unflavored or coconut-flavored.

Available at Zolt ($32 for a pack of 10)

Foria Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD

CBD has become an oft-used product in the bedroom and Foria Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD is a top choice if you’re looking to venture into that landscape. This features a unique blend of broad-spectrum CBD and organic botanicals to heighten sensations. It is designed for females and CBD helped increase blood flow, adding to the experience.

Available at Foria ($48)

Uncle Bud’s Hemp Topical Pain Reliever Cream

If you’re a runner or an athlete, your muscles are likely sore frequently. The Uncle Bud’s Hemp Topical Pain Reliever Cream is a topical treatment that works deep into your sore muscles. This works for pains associated with arthritis, backaches, and muscle and joint pain. It comes in a relaxing coconut scent and it will quickly absorb into your skin. It also acts as a moisturizer. This is made from hemp seed oil that is paraben-free. A little bit of the cream goes a long way.

Available at Uncle Bud’s ($14.99)

Hometown Hero Select Spectrum Cocoa Squares

Rather than making food yourself, pick up some Hometown Hero Select Spectrum Cocoa Squares if you have a sweet tooth. Packed with 300mg of CBD and 300mg of Delta-9 THC, all from hemp, these are chocolate and marshmallow-filled treats. This is scored in quarters, allowing you to eat at your leisure. They are tested for safety and are a tasty way to relax. There are a ton of other flavors to try too.

Available at Hometown Hero ($40)

Miraflora Naturals CBD Body Butter

Fight against aging with the help of Miraflora Naturals CBD Body Butter. This protects skin from free-radical damage and the anti-inflammatory properties may help alleviate eczema, acne, or psoriasis. Made from 100% single-source hemp, this can help balance your mood and moisturize your skin. It’s a blend of full-spectrum, organic CBD, arnica flower, virgin shea butter, extra virgin coconut oil, and lavender extract. You can apply it three to four times daily.

Available at Miraflora Naturals (Starting at $25)

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!