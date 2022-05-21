There are so many reasons you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. You might just want a fresh start for yourself, or you may want to delete an account on behalf of a minor or a dead relative.

Whatever your reason, we are here for you. In this article, we’ll show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.