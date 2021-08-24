5 Best Straight Razors 2021: Barber-approved, kits, more

Any man knows there is no closer shave than the one you get with a straight razor. Going to the barbershop and sitting down, chatting, and enjoying the atmosphere is an age old tradition. If you’d prefer to not leave your own home, now you can get a super close shave with a straight razor kit. Trimming up your facial hair and beard with that kind of razor keeps your skin looking smooth and gets rid of all that stubble. Whether you’re cleaning up your neck, sideburns, or mustache, a straight razor can clear away hair in a flash. We’ve highlighted options for the best straight razors to help you take care of those stray hairs on your own time.

The best straight razors for beginners

Usually people learn how to shave using electric or handheld razors at the beginning. But for someone who wants to learn how to use a straight razor, the Facón Professional Vintage Straight Edge Barber Razor is a smart investment. This is a stainless steel razor with black powder coating and it is perfectly weighted for an ergonomic design. You’ll get a smoother shaving experience, thanks to the swing lock blade insert. This will keep the razor exposed 25% higher. It is a lightweight razor and stands with a lifetime guarantee. You’ll get 100 blades, so you won’t run out any time soon. It also won’t rust or tarnish.

Key Features:

Smoother shaving experience

100 blades

Lightweight and won’t rust or tarnish

You can hold it at the best angle

Built with an ergonomic feel, the Equinox International Professional Straight Edge Razor is simple to hold and feels comfortable in your hand. You can always have the correct holding angle, so your hand won’t get tired while you’re shaving. After you’ve inserted the blade, make sure to squeeze the protection cap to ensure it locks into place. The blade guard is easy to open, so changing blades isn’t a hassle. This kit comes with 100 single edge blades by Derby, good for between 200 to 300 shaves. They are also all individually wrapped for hygienic purposes.

Key Features:

Blade guard is easy to open

Comes with 100 single edge blades

Always gives you the correct holding angle

Move this around with ease

With a sleek black matte finish, the Utopia Care Professional Barber Straight Edge Razor is a sharp tool, both literally and figuratively. The razor has a blade cover that can be flipped and the comfortable metal grip allows you to move it around your neck and chin easily, making a close shave simple to attain. You can start with gentle, smooth strokes and work your way around your face with a consistent motion and pressure for the ultimate close shave experience. It comes with 100 Derby blades that are individually wrapped in wax paper. The stainless steel design won’t rust and this kit is also ideal for sensitive skin.

Key Features:

Won’t rust

Ideal for sensitive skin

Blade can be flipped

Get more in the best straight razors kit

The Hunter Jack Beard Grooming Kit for Men has you covered when you’re trying to keep up appearances. This comes with three pieces: a metal comb, beard scissors, and a straight razor. Each one is perfectly crafted and hand polished for the best usage. It all comes in a luxury gift box that makes it the ideal gift for any bearded friend or family member. Using the metal beard comb reduces irritation and detangles the beard without pulling hair out. It can also fit in your pocket. The straight razor and scissors are made from stainless steel. The razor has exchangeable blade technology. You can also keep these together with ease.

Key Features:

Metal beard comb

Beard scissors

Straight razor with exchangeable blade technology

Keep your blades sharper

If you’re worried about how to get the closest shave always, check out the peinat Straight Razor. You can get a razor and a leather canvas belt to keep your razor sharper. It has a double layer of cowhide for easier density. The blade also has high hardness, so it won’t rust. The feather razor blade design is sharp and durable. Furthermore, with the wooden handle, it flips back 340°. It won’t occupy much space and it is also easy to carry. This is reusable, making it worth your while.

Key Features:

Feather razor blade design

High hardness

Leather canvas belt

