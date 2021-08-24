Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. ARRIS modems and Wi-Fi routers
    19:21 Deals

    Amazon’s one-day sale speeds up your home internet and saves you money every month
  2. Wireless Borescope Camera
    08:12 Deals

    Amazon sale slashes the crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere to $29
  3. best shower heads on Amazon
    09:27 Deals

    Turn your shower into a spa for $15 with one of the best shower heads on Amazon
  4. Turbo Microfiber cleaning tools
    13:57 Deals

    Amazon’s one-day sale on Turbo Microfiber cloth mops has deals from $16
  5. smart light switch on Amazon
    12:47 Deals

    The most amazing smart light switch on Amazon has a built-in Alexa speaker – save 50…
HomeGuidesHome

5 Best Straight Razors 2021: Barber-approved, kits, more

August 24th, 2021 at 3:10 PM
By
Best Straight Razors

Any man knows there is no closer shave than the one you get with a straight razor. Going to the barbershop and sitting down, chatting, and enjoying the atmosphere is an age old tradition. If you’d prefer to not leave your own home, now you can get a super close shave with a straight razor kit. Trimming up your facial hair and beard with that kind of razor keeps your skin looking smooth and gets rid of all that stubble. Whether you’re cleaning up your neck, sideburns, or mustache, a straight razor can clear away hair in a flash. We’ve highlighted options for the best straight razors to help you take care of those stray hairs on your own time.

The best straight razors for beginners

Best Straight Razor for Beginners
Facón Professional Vintage Straight Edge Barber Razor Image source: Facón/Amazon

Usually people learn how to shave using electric or handheld razors at the beginning. But for someone who wants to learn how to use a straight razor, the Facón Professional Vintage Straight Edge Barber Razor is a smart investment. This is a stainless steel razor with black powder coating and it is perfectly weighted for an ergonomic design. You’ll get a smoother shaving experience, thanks to the swing lock blade insert. This will keep the razor exposed 25% higher. It is a lightweight razor and stands with a lifetime guarantee. You’ll get 100 blades, so you won’t run out any time soon. It also won’t rust or tarnish.

Key Features:

  • Smoother shaving experience
  • 100 blades
  • Lightweight and won’t rust or tarnish
100 BLADES + Facón Professional Vintage Straight Edge Barber Razor - Salon Quality Cut Throat… Price:$12.95 ($12.95 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

You can hold it at the best angle

Most Comfortable Straight Razor
Equinox International Professional Straight Edge Razor Image source: Equinox/Amazon

Built with an ergonomic feel, the Equinox International Professional Straight Edge Razor is simple to hold and feels comfortable in your hand. You can always have the correct holding angle, so your hand won’t get tired while you’re shaving. After you’ve inserted the blade, make sure to squeeze the protection cap to ensure it locks into place. The blade guard is easy to open, so changing blades isn’t a hassle. This kit comes with 100 single edge blades by Derby, good for between 200 to 300 shaves. They are also all individually wrapped for hygienic purposes.

Key Features:

  • Blade guard is easy to open
  • Comes with 100 single edge blades
  • Always gives you the correct holding angle
Equinox Professional Straight Edge Razor with 100 Single Edge Derby Blades - Close Shaving Men'… Price:$12.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Move this around with ease

Easiest Straight Razor to Maneuver
Utopia Care Professional Barber Edge Razor Image source: Utopia Care/Amazon

With a sleek black matte finish, the Utopia Care Professional Barber Straight Edge Razor is a sharp tool, both literally and figuratively. The razor has a blade cover that can be flipped and the comfortable metal grip allows you to move it around your neck and chin easily, making a close shave simple to attain. You can start with gentle, smooth strokes and work your way around your face with a consistent motion and pressure for the ultimate close shave experience. It comes with 100 Derby blades that are individually wrapped in wax paper. The stainless steel design won’t rust and this kit is also ideal for sensitive skin.

Key Features:

  • Won’t rust
  • Ideal for sensitive skin
  • Blade can be flipped
Utopia Care Professional Barber Straight Edge Razor Safety with 100-Pack Derby Blades - 100 Per… List Price:$15.99 Price:$11.99 You Save:$4.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Get more in the best straight razors kit

Best Straight Razor Kit
Hunter Jack Beard Grooming Kit for Men Image source: Hunter Jack/Amazon

The Hunter Jack Beard Grooming Kit for Men has you covered when you’re trying to keep up appearances. This comes with three pieces: a metal comb, beard scissors, and a straight razor. Each one is perfectly crafted and hand polished for the best usage. It all comes in a luxury gift box that makes it the ideal gift for any bearded friend or family member. Using the metal beard comb reduces irritation and detangles the beard without pulling hair out. It can also fit in your pocket. The straight razor and scissors are made from stainless steel. The razor has exchangeable blade technology. You can also keep these together with ease.

Key Features:

  • Metal beard comb
  • Beard scissors
  • Straight razor with exchangeable blade technology
Hunter Jack Beard Grooming Kit for Men, 3pc - Metal Comb, Beard Scissors, Straight Razor - Grea… Price:$19.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Keep your blades sharper

Best for Sharpening
peinat Straight Razor Image source: peinat/Amazon

If you’re worried about how to get the closest shave always, check out the peinat Straight Razor. You can get a razor and a leather canvas belt to keep your razor sharper. It has a double layer of cowhide for easier density. The blade also has high hardness, so it won’t rust. The feather razor blade design is sharp and durable. Furthermore, with the wooden handle, it flips back 340°. It won’t occupy much space and it is also easy to carry. This is reusable, making it worth your while.

Key Features:

  • Feather razor blade design
  • High hardness
  • Leather canvas belt
peinat Straight Razor, Wooden Straight Edge Razor for Man Stainless Steel Manual Straight Razor… Price:$21.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Take a look at our picks for the best razors for men!

Chris Hachey handles e-commerce and sponsored content for BGR. He has worked as an editor and writer for over a decade for various publications and distribution services. He focuses on consumer products to help you find the best of what's on the market. When he's not searching for the top deals, he's likely watching his favorite sports teams or walking around his hometown with his fiancée and his dog.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information