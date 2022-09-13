Best landing spot in Fortnite

In Fortnite, many map areas have seasonal changes that affect your gameplay in the new season. We saw that with the Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 release. The most notable difference was the purple Reality Tree which transformed several spots on the map.

While we wait for season 4, as a Fornite player, you might have realized that some landing spots are better optimized than others. You should target these spots to get a head start above other players and improve your chances of winning games.

Landing on any of these is the first step towards getting a Victory Royale. Some landing spots will give you access to more loot, items, and weapons. Others have positional and strategic advantages that prevent you from getting swamped with countless opponents.

Without further ado, here are the best landing spots in Fortnite.

Reality Falls

Image source: Epic Games

Distinguished by the Purple Reality Tree, Reality Falls is the most iconic location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Reality Falls is on the southwest section of the map. The Reality Tree spawns Reality Seeds that grow into Reality Saplings. Then you have other small blooms with purple trees surrounding the large Reality Tree.

Try to land right at the center of the tree to open the chests at the tree top. There is a concealed area behind the waterfalls where you’ll find lots of metal for building and healing items. This new POI (point of interest) often has many players landing there. So, you might want to be careful when landing here.

Greasy Grove

Image source: Epic Games

Greasy Grove, or the Fungi Farm, is still one of the best Fortnite landing spots, even though it looks different from previous seasons. Yes, it may have been overrun with giant mushrooms and vine, no thanks to the Reality Bloom Biome. But you still have access to plenty of good loot. It has several foraged items that you can consume for better shields and health.

Jump on the Slurp Bouncer Mushrooms in the area to restore your shields. The mushrooms also give you jumping power to jump high.

However, you must note that Greasy Grove now has only one exit road, which could get you trapped.

Tilted Towers

Image source: Epic Games

Tilted Towers is a great landing spot that many Fornite players like because it is at the center of the map. It has lush hills where you can try out gear and prep yourself before heading to other occupied areas. Tilted Towers has lots of loots and weapons, but it is a popular place, often brimming with players. You will get a lot of gear, but you will run into other players trying to take you out. If you don’t like crowded spots, avoid this place.

Sanctuary

Image source: Epic Games

As the name implies, Sanctuary is a serene Fortnite landing spot. It will keep you away from the heat of the action till the circle closes in. It is an excellent spot for exploration, fishing, and completing simple quests. Unfortunately, Sanctuary doesn’t have much loot. If you need better loot and weapons, you can explore the islands eastwards Sanctuary.

Shifty Shafts

Image source: Epic Games

Shifty Shafts is a meandering maze of cabins and underground tunnels. Very few players land here, which makes it suitable for those that want to avoid early action. You can get building supplies here, along with chests for looting. But you need to be wary of other experienced players who know this confusing spot’s ins and outs. If you are a newbie, you should probably stay clear of Shift Shafts.

Chonker’s Speedway

Image source: Epic Games

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1, Chonker’s Speedway is an abandoned racing track located on the Artemis island. There you’ll find abandoned cars with off-road tires in a ditzy circuit. You can grab any fast car and head to other areas of the Fortnite map for a quick getaway.

Chonker’s Speedway contains 26 ammo boxes and 38 chests which is plenty of loot. You also have several hiding spots thanks to the restaurants, garages, and gas station. You can land on the high ground on the north side of the location for a wider field of view. This allows you to see opponents faster.

But you must be careful here. Chonker’s Speedway is one of the most popular landing spots on the Fortnite map. So, you are likely to run into trouble early on. But you can retreat towards Condo Canyon at the first sign of trouble.

Rave Cave

Image source: Epic Games

Rave Cave is a disco-themed, party-like arena with plenty of small caves you can explore. It has lots of Slurp Barrels that you can break to gain shields. You’ll also find two Slurp Trucks at the southern and northern sections of the map. There are several loot and chests in this location.

Rave Cave has lots of hiding places where you can avoid other players. You can hide in these spots to ambush other players. If you love sniping players, Rave Cave has good sniping spots. Rave Cave gives players easy access to the safe zone using the wind tunnel, launch pad, or Ballers.

The Daily Bugle

Image source: Epic Games

The Daily Bugle and its environs abound with plenty of loot for players. All the rooms in the building are flush with loads of ammo, chests, and loot. The area is also close to the Temple and other looting spots. You also have zip lines for easy access to other surrounding areas. The narrow valley landscape also makes it an excellent spot for those trying to avoid other players after looting. You can mop up some loot initially, then leave the area so you don’t clash with others.

Sleepy Sound

Image source: Epic Games

Sleepy Sound is a beautiful riverine community with many houses for you to loot. You can leave by land by vehicle or in boats on the water once the circle closes in.

Pawntoon

Image source: Epic Games

Also known as the Loot Boat, Pawntoon is an elusive pirate ship abounding with high-tier weapons. It remains one of the best locations in Fortnite Season 3. The only downside to Pawntoon is that it is always on the move, and players tend to miss it. But if you manage to land on it, you will have a lot to enjoy. Apart from the high-tier weapons, Pawntoon has lots of foraged items, Slurp Barrels, supply chests, and healing materials.

The Temple

Image source: Epic Games

The most appealing thing about The Temple is how reclusive it is. As a remote location, it is away from other action hotbeds. But its discreet nature makes it a great place to loot without interference from other experienced players. You also have a good chance of surviving longer than other players that die early. But you need to be careful of players coming from The Daily Bugle’s direction.

Shell or High Water

Image source: Epic Games

Shell or High Water is a secluded landmark away from the hustle and bustle of other landing spots. It has about 15 chests you can loot without other players disturbing you.

Reality Sapling location

Image source: Epic Games

You grow a Reality Sapling wherever a Reality Seed is planted. The Reality Sapling spawns plenty of loot, with players getting even more loot each time the Sapling is weeded. You could even get Mythic loot after weeding the sapling for long enough.

It’s advisable that you land where your Reality Sapling is planted at the beginning of the game. This might fetch you lots of loot right from the start. If you don’t land where it is, another player might destroy it, and you might lose out on plenty of loot. But some players prefer to hold on to get Legendary or Epic loot before looting their Reality Sapling.

FAQ

What is the best spot to land in Fortnite Chapter 3? There are various great landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 3. You could try Rocky Reels and Camp Cuddle for when the storm closes in. What place in Fortnite has the best loot? The Rave Cave is currently the place that has more loot than other landing spots in Fortnite’s battle royale game. Can you get free skins in Fortnite? Yes, you can get some free Fortnite skins by completing special challenges, tasks, and missions. How do I get a good drop in Fortnite? The Rave Cave, Tilted Towers, Greasy Grove, and Chonker’s Speedway are places where you can get a good drop. What is the best place to land in Chapter 3, Season 3? It depends on you. If you like secretive, unchallenged gameplay, you can land at various unnamed landmarks in the game. Secretive players can also land on relatively quiet spots like the Temple. But if you want to get right into the thick of the action with plenty of loot, try maps like Tilted Towers. What’s the best landing spot in chapter 3, Season 2? Tilted Towers or The Daily Bugle from the Battle Bus are the best landing spots in Fortnite chapter 3, season 3. Where is the best loot in Chapter 3, Fortnite 3? Rave Cave has the best loot in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3. What is the most unpopular place in Fortnite? Wailing Woods is an unpopular place in Fortnite. What is the best place to land in Fornite Arena? The best arena landing spots are Logjam Woodworks, Eye Land, Camp Cod, and Risky Reels. What is the best gun in Fortnite? The best gun depends on your gameplay style. But the most popular guns are the Hammer Assault Rifle, the Auto Shotgun, the Combat SMG, and the DMR.

Read our article on how to change your username on Fornite.