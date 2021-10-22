Best cordless vacuums in 2021: Convenience, power, and portability

Cordless vacuums are much more convenient than plugged-in ones. Not only do they prevent you from having to constantly change the power outlet each time you clean a new room, but they also let you clean your car, easily clean different floors, and more. But there are tons of options out there — and the result is that it can be hard to find the best cordless vacuums out there.

That’s why we’ve put together this guide.

There are a number of things to consider before you buy a cordless vacuum. Firstly, you’ll want to think about the size of your home — and how long of a battery life you’ll need to clean the entire home. Most cordless vacuums have a battery life of at least 45 minutes or so, which should be enough for most. But if you need more time, you’ll need to keep that in mind. You’ll also want to think about suction power. If you have thick carpet, you may need something with better suction power. If you have thinner carper or plan on using it on hard floors, that may not matter. And, of course, you’ll also want to think about the price.

No matter what you’re looking for from a cordless vacuum, there should be something on this list for you. Here are the best cordless vacuums in 2021.

Best cordless vacuum overall: Dyson V15 Detect Absolute

Pros: Powerful suction, modern design, easy to use

Cons: Expensive, not the longest battery life

Want the best cordless vacuum you can find, and don’t mind spending the cash for it? The Dyson V15 Detect is the way to go. The vacuum isn’t cheap, but the trade-off is that it’s powerful, well-designed, and works incredibly well.

One of the most interesting things about this vacuum, in particular, is that it has a laser light on the front that illuminates dust that would otherwise remain unseen, allowing you to clean deeper than you would be able to with other vacuums. You’ll suck up far more dust than other vacuums too — this vacuum has a five-stage filtration system that can capture 99.99% of dust particles down to 0.3 microns. Impressive.

The vacuum comes with a range of accessories to help you better clean your home. There’s a Laser Slim Fluffy head for hard floors, a High Torque cleaner head for all kinds of floors, a crevice tool, dirt brush, and more. All the basics are there, and much more. And, the vacuum is wall-mountable, meaning that it’s easier to store.

So what are the downsides to this vacuum? Well, the biggest one is the price — it’s not cheap. Also, while you’ll get up to 60 minutes of usage, reviews indicate that you’ll probably get a fair amount less in real-world use.

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Price:$699.99

Best cordless vacuum under $500: Roborock H7

Pros: Powerful, multiple cleaning modes, good air filtration

Cons: Still a bit pricey, cleaning time can be limited

The Roborock H7 isn’t as powerful, nor as high-tech as the Dyson V15 Detect. But for the vast majority of people, it’s still more than good enough for the vast majority of users. The vacuum is powerful, has a few different modes for cleaning, and has some great air filtration tech that should ensure your home is cleaner than ever.

The Roborock H7 comes with a range of accessories to make it more versatile for cleaning. You’ll get a crevice tool, flex tube, motorized mini brush, multisurface brush, and more. You’ll also get a wall mount, and all those extra accessories will attach magnetically to the side of the mount. And, the vacuum has air filtration tech that Roborock says will capture 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. Impressive.

There are a few downsides to consider. Notably, while the vacuum is cheaper than the Dyson V15 Detect, it’s still not cheap. And, while the battery should be fine for most, if you regularly use the higher cleaning modes it may not last quite as long.

Roborock H7 Cordless Vacuum List Price:$499.99 Price:$424.99 You Save:$75.00 (15%)

Best budget cordless vacuum: Moosoo K23

Pros: Relatively compact, inexpensive

Cons: A bit loud, not as powerful as some, battery isn’t great

Got a budget of under $200 or so? The Moosoo K23 won’t get you the same performance or number of features as some of the other options on this list, but you’ll still get a solid cordless vacuum experience.

This vacuum comes with a number of accessories to make it better at cleaning. You’ll get an LED floor head that helps you see your way around, along with a wall mount to dock the vacuum when you’re not using it. The dust bin is also pretty large, and the components are washable, which can come in handy.

The design of the vacuum is solid too. Sure, it’s not as sleek and stylish as some of the others on this list, but you’ll still enjoy all the benefits of a cordless vacuum. You can use the vacuum to clean your car and your home alike, and while it’s a bit heavier than some others, it’s still light enough for most use.

So what are the downsides? Well, the battery life isn’t great, at only 35 minutes of running time, and the vacuum simply isn’t as powerful as the other options on this list. Still, it’s a solid option for those on a budget.

Moosoo K23 Vacuum Price:$119.99

Best cordless vacuum for pet hair: Dyson V11 Animal

Pros: Powerful, sleek design, easy to maintain

Cons: Small dust bin, expensive

If you’re a pet owner, you probably know the struggle of trying to keep your home hair-free. The Dyson V11 Animal can help with that. This vacuum is designed with animal hair in mind, and as such, it’ll easily pick up all that hair you have lying around — and clean the rest of your home while it’s at it.

The Dyson V11 Animal comes with a number of accessories for versatile situations. You’ll get a high torque cleaner head, along with a stubborn dirt brush, combination tool, mini motorized tool, and more. Not bad. That’s not to mention the excellent performance that ensures the vacuum will suck out all the dust and dirt in your carpets.

The Dyson V11 Animal is a great option, but it’s not perfect. As you would expect from a Dyson cordless vacuum, it’s a little expensive. Not only that, but the dust bin is a little small — so you might find yourself having to empty it more often than some other options. Still, it’s large enough to fully clean most homes, so if you empty it after each usage, you shouldn’t have an issue.

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Price:$749.99

Best cordless vacuum for hard floors: Dyson Omni-glide

Pros: Excellent at cleaning hard floors, powerful, gets under furniture

Cons: Doesn’t clean carpet, expensive

Do you have hard floors throughout your home? The Dyson Omni-Glide might be worth considering. This vacuum won’t clean the carpet — at all — but if you don’t have any carpet, that won’t matter.

There are a number of things that make the Dyson Omni-Glide so great at cleaning hard floors. The vacuum is super compact and lightweight, but it’s still very powerful, and versatile. The device can clean in all different directions, and considering the slightly small head, it can fit into tight spaces. The device has a powerful motor to ensure it picks up all of that dirt and grime.

There are few things to keep in mind with the Dyson Omni-Glide. Notably, this vacuum is only for hard floors — so don’t buy it to clean a carpet too. And, it’s still a little expensive, coming in at around $400. But if you can live with those things, it’s worth buying.

Dyson Omni-Glide Hard Floor Vacuum Price:$399.99