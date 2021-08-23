5 Best At-Home Razors for Men: Gillette, Vikings, more

Trim your goatee, edge your sideburns, or shape your facial hair whichever way you like it with these grooming razors. While some men look great with bushy beards, a lot of guys love either a clean shaven or neater look. It’s fun to experiment with facial hair, but once you know your style, you tend to stick with it. For those dudes who can grow anything other than a mean neck beard or hair that comes in patchy, these razors will help you find your personal style. Pick up any of hand selected choices for our best at-home razors for men to start growing and styling.

Shave safely with one of these at-home razors for men

For handling that five o’clock shadow or a few days worth of growth, the Chieftain by Vikings Blade is up to the task. A double-edged safety razor with medium aggression, it is 20% heavier than its competition, giving you a solid handle and more control. It is well-balanced and its unique, patented design distributes the weight, making short strokes effortless. You can change the blade in five seconds as it just twists open at the top of easy disassembly. The package comes with blade replacements. Also, the Chieftain is best dried by a towel. It performs the best with a wet shave, so make sure to use either water or shaving cream.

Key Features:

Well-balanced with a unique, patented design

Takes just five seconds to change a blade

Performs best with a wet shave

VIKINGS BLADE The Chieftain Double Edge Safety Razor (Neutrally Aggressive) Price: $24.99 ($24.99 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Choose to go electric with this at-home razor for men

Capable of tackling any facial hair trimming, the Braun Series 7 790cc-4 Electric Foil Shaver adapts to your face. This is one of the best at-home razors for men because it contours to your beard’s density, using flexible blades for maximum coverage. It has a fully pivoting head with sonic technology that cuts more hair in every stroke. This razor has five power settings, each one with a higher power for either more gentle or closer shaves. It also has a built-in trimmer for edging purposes and a skin guard to protect against razor burn. It is powered by a lithium ion battery and can run for up to 50 minutes before being charged. This will cut your hair to within 0.05mm, giving you the closeness you want.

Key Features:

Five power settings

Built-in trimmer for edging purposes

Powered by a lithium ion battery

Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 7 790cc Electric Shaver with Precision Trimmer, Rechargeab… Price: $199.97 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Get as close as you want

For ultimate closeness, the Classic Samurai CS-102 Stainless Steel Straight Edger Razor will make you feel like you just left the barbershop. Made from surgical grade stainless steel, this is one of the best at-home razors for men that won’t ever rust. It comes with blades for exchanging, so you can always have neat and tidy strokes. With its smooth handle and a rounded exposure at the end of the blade, it’s designed to minimize cuts. Also included with the package is a carrying pouch that protects the razor and makes it easy to transport.

Key Features:

Carrying pouch to protect the razor

Comes with blades for exchanging

Made from surgical grade stainless steel

Classic Samurai CS-102 Stainless Steel Professional Barber Straight Edge Razor with 100 Count S… Price: $13.75 ($0.14 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Don’t worry about nicks and cuts

If you’re a novice shaver or someone with sensitive skin, you should look at the Gillette ProGlide Shield Men’s Razor Blade. There is lubrication before and after the blade, as the soft guard will protect your skin. The razor blades will shield you from irritation and help you while you shave. The microfins stretch and smooth skin while the microcomb helps guide hair back to the blade. If you’re going over an area, you’ll be able to get the hair that’s there. This has Flexball handle technology that responds to contours to get virtually every hair. The precision trimmer on the back helps you edge and nab any hair that you missed near your nose or corners of your mouth. Your sideburns will be taken care of also.

Key Features:

Flexball handle technology

Microfins that stretch and smooth skin

Lubrication before and after the blade

ProGlide Shield Men’s Razor Handle + 4 Blade Refills Price: $19.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Enjoy the value

The Dollar Shave Club 4-Blade Razor Starter Set will have you on a journey towards saving money. Keeping up with shaving can be expensive, but with this set, you’ll be set up. You’ll get a diamond patterned grip handle, four replacement stainless steel blades, and a 3-ounce bottle of shave cream. The razors have four precision cut, stainless steel razor blades in a razor head that makes it effortless to shave. You can rinse them with ease. This is meant for all-terrain shaving, for those who don’t shave every day. The handle is comfortable and the shave cream is helpful. You can replace the blades when you’re done with this kit with any of Dollar Shave Club’s terrific value options.

Key Features:

Four precision cut, stainless steel razor blades

3-ounce bottle of shave cream

Diamond patterned grip handle

Dollar Shave Club 4-Blade Razor Starter Set, 1 Handle, 4x4-blade Cartridges, 3oz Shave Cream, S… Price: $14.75 ($2.46 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

