Watch someone unbox the Switch 2 a week before the release date

The Nintendo Switch 2 will officially launch on Thursday, June 5th, but someone got their hands on the new console early and shared video evidence online.

On Tuesday, a YouTuber shared a short video of what appears to be an unboxing of the Switch 2 in its official retail packaging. The video is just 8 seconds long, showing nothing more than the shrink-wrapped console and two Joy-Con 2 controllers, but it’s the first time we’ve seen the new console in its retail packaging from any source.

Nintendo was quick to have the YouTube video removed, but it’s since been mirrored on social media. You can watch the video in full in the post from X below:

A Switch 2 unit is already out in the wild. It's apparently locked behind a Day 1 patch and can't be used. https://t.co/IYxxHL8sq0 pic.twitter.com/fZLOy43Jw9 — Stealth (@Stealth40k) May 27, 2025

Before the video was removed, the YouTuber responded to a comment explaining that he can’t actually use the console because it needs an update to function. Even if you somehow acquire your Switch 2 before launch day on June 5th, it sounds like you’re going to have to wait for an over-the-air update in order to play it.

It’s unlikely that this will be the last time we see a Switch 2 out in the wild before launch day. On Monday, YouTuber Jake Randall shared a photo he received of 20 Switch 2 consoles sitting in a cage in the middle of Target. Now that stock has begun to ship to retail stores, it is only a matter of time before someone snags one early and takes it home.

In the meantime, I wouldn’t be surprised if Nintendo shared an unboxing video of its own on the Nintendo Today! app in an attempt to ward off other leakers.