Sooner or later, every licensed show and movie leaves Netflix. Many of these departures are temporary, but some aren’t, like when The Office left Netflix in 2021. With so many streaming services on the market, licensing deals are virtually impossible to track. That’s why we do our best to warn you before stellar content leaves Netflix. For example, this September, there are several notable movies and shows leaving Netflix.

Best movies and shows leaving Netflix in September

Below are the 12 best movies and shows leaving Netflix in September 2022. This is obviously a subjective list, but there are some real gems here worth watching:

If you’re in the mood for explosive sci-fi action, Netflix has you covered with Blade Runner, its sequel, and I Am Legend. These three movies explore dystopian futures, ask tough questions, and star some of the biggest names in Hollywood at the time.

If you would rather laugh than think, some legendary comedies are departing next month as well. At the end of the month, Boogie Nights, Mean Girls, and Old School are all being removed on the same day. Shockingly, all three movies still hold up relatively well, given their age, so if you haven’t seen them in a while, it might be time for a rewatch.

Thankfully, there aren’t too many shows leaving Netflix in September, but the ones that are might sting a bit. First up is The Vampire Diaries on September 3 which ran for eight seasons on The CW, following a high school girl who falls in love with a vampire (or two).

Netflix is also dumping the Batman prequel series, Gotham, and the classic early ’90s sitcom Saved by the Bell. If you’re going to binge any of these shows, you’ll need to start very soon, because all three lasted for at least five seasons and 100 episodes.

Once you’ve had your fill of content leaving Netflix, check out the full list of movies, shows, and specials coming to Netflix in September.