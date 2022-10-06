Stop what you’re doing and watch the trailer for Causeway, a new Apple TV Plus film

Apple has some big, buzzy, and star-packed films coming to its Apple TV Plus streamer between now and the end of the year, and this week we’ve finally gotten a first look at two of the highest-profile titles coming soon. Causeway, the latest, is a somber, atmospheric drama starring Jennifer Lawrence as a soldier back home in New Orleans grappling with PTSD — and Apple has just released its first trailer, which you can check out below.

The movie, from Apple Original Films and A24, will get a limited theatrical screening starting on November 4, which is also when it will debut on the iPhone maker’s streaming service.

Causeway movie trailer

From director Lila Neugebauer, Causeway stars Lawrence as Lynsey, a military engineer who returns to the US from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury following an IED explosion.

“It’s a painful and slow recovery,” Apple says about the film, “as (Lynsey) relearns to walk and retrains her memory, aided by a chatty but tender caretaker (Jayne Houdyshell). But when she returns home to New Orleans she has to face memories even more aching and formative than those she had in service — a reckoning with her childhood.”

Lawrence’s character stays with her mother (Linda Emond), with whom she has a tense relationship. Meanwhile, she’s desperate to get back to work as an engineer. Her doctor (Stephen McKinley Henderson) isn’t sure she’s ready, so she takes a job cleaning pools. “When her truck breaks down,” Apple continues, “she meets James Aucoin (Brian Tyree Henry), who works at the auto repair shop and offers her a ride home. Slowly they start to rely on each other for company and solace. James, it turns out, is also suppressing his own past trauma.

“These two damaged souls’ budding friendship forms the center and the heart of Neugebauer’s debut feature — a quiet but devastating, and ultimately uplifting, story about coming to terms and moving forward.”

Another new Apple TV Plus trailer

The movie is certainly giving off strong Winter’s Bone vibes — which is to say, we definitely can’t wait to check out Lawrence’s work here. The same goes for another Apple title, by the way.

Earlier this week, Apple also released another movie trailer that got everyone talking — it was for Emancipation, the new Civil War-era slavery drama (coming on December 9) starring Will Smith in the lead role.

From Apple

“Emancipation tells the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith, and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly.”

Movies like this one and Causeway certainly underscore that Apple’s 3-year-old streaming service is making more of a play for film industry awards and recognition, following on the heels of Apple’s Best Picture Oscar win earlier this year (the first streaming service to nab that award, to Netflix’s chagrin).

