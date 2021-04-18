After more than a year on pause, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is back and there are no signs that the movies will be delayed again. Marvel did delay Black Widow and Shang-Chi a few weeks ago, but Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home are still on track for their revised release dates. The latter will be the most exciting Marvel film of the year, something you can hardly say about its MCU predecessors. Sure, Spider-Man films have lots of fans, but the character rights still belong to Sony, which means Marvel has always made sure its MCU will work without a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man at the center of it.

Far From Home did set up a perfect sequel, the kind of film that Sony has never made so far. The world knows that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is Spider-Man for the first time ever, which is an exciting premise for the movie. When you add in all the rumors that indicate the film will feature several amazing cameos, No Way Home becomes the Marvel movie to watch this year and a pivotal MCU Phase 4 episode.

It just so happens that most of the No Way Home plot has apparently leaked online. And this time around, it comes from people with actual knowledge of Marvel’s plans so there’s a very high probability that this is the real deal. Massive spoilers might follow below, so you’ll want to keep away if you want to be surprised this Christmas.

The plot spoilers

We keep seeing plot leaks for various Marvel films and TV series. Most of them can’t be verified and they’re usually shared in shady places meant to conceal one’s identity. We still look at them, as there’s always a chance the leaks could present accurate information. A few weeks ago, we gave you the full Eternals plot from a person that had been verified by Reddit moderators.

The following No Way Home plot leak doesn’t have the same strength. But the person who posted it had this to say on Reddit a few hours before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 premiered on Disney+ this week: “Julia Louis-Dreyfus is the cameo you’re welcome.” And Louis-Dreyfus did indeed play that mysterious Marvel character who appeared in the episode.

It turns out that the same person posted No Way Home plot details earlier this week. The fact that the leaker knew Louis-Dreyfus would appear in the TV show is a strong indication that they might have access to actual Spider-Man 3 information. “I worked on the film, but they still kept a lot of things hidden even from the film crew,” Reddit user spiderforever245 said at the time. The leaker followed up with the key plot spoilers, and a different Redditor cleaned it all up. All the info follows below (emphasis ours):

Movie starts off where Far From Home ended and there is a time-skip. Peter is in court and there is a lot goin on. He is trying to prove his innocence. Doctor Strange calls out that there is something going on and the Multiverse is breaking. Villains are going around from other worlds into the others. Doctor Strange is trying to capture them and put them in a special made prison by him. The villains somehow escape because Peter (Tom Holland) messes with stuff. (Probably In the Sanctum Sanctorum.) Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the second and third act of the movie. (How they met or how they came into Tom Holland’s world is unknown.) They both help him capture the Villains. There are scenes in the movie with just Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield alone. The movie’s final act is on the Statue of Liberty that now looks like a big Captain America with the shield. All of the villains are there with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man. Stark’s Arc Reactor is present in the scene and every villain is trying to get their hands on it for something. (This part is not very clear.) All of the villains are defeated and are put back in the prison of Doctor Strange (?). All of them except Willem Dafoe’s [Green Goblin]. Goblin kills someone major (This person is not sure on who it is) but Tom Holland’s Peter was crying and enraged. He tries to kill the Green Goblin but wasn’t successful in doing so in the end. Movie ends with Peter finishing high school. (Not clear on what happened to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.)

The evidence

Is this the real Spider-Man 3 story? As is the case with other leaks, we can’t verify any of it, but we’ll show you a few other No Way Home leaks and reports that dropped in the past few days. They seem to back up some of the claims we highlighted above.

Someone said on Twitter that there is a leak on Reddit that matches stuff they heard in the past few months, without revealing which leak he or she was referring to. There is at least one other No Way Home leak that we won’t address here.

There is a SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME leak on Reddit that matches stuff I've heard over the last few months — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) April 16, 2021

Maguire and Garfield’s involvement in No Way Home hasn’t been officially confirmed, but we’ve seen plenty of evidence their Spider-Man versions will appear in the film. The Chinese translation of the movie title further reinforces the idea that these two Spider-Men will be displaced into the main MCU. The film will be known as Spider-Man: Heroes Without Home in China:

Literally copied and pasted it into Google translate 😅 pic.twitter.com/HzphHsetgM — Beth (@bethalinabubz) April 15, 2021

That might not be enough proof that we’ll see multiple heroes in Spider-Man 3. But Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is confirmed to appear in the film. So we could have at least two Marvel heroes without a home in No Way Home even without Maguire and Garfield.

But wait — it gets even better. Well-known insider Daniel Richman said that a “major character” will be killed in the film, which is something the Reddit leaker said above.

Daniel rpk has teased a "major character" will be killed in Spider-Man No way home pic.twitter.com/DKPpI3QPZZ — Spider-Man No way home news and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) April 15, 2021

This is another reason to get excited about No Way Home. Not because an important character dies, but because the stakes will continue to be high in this Marvel film.

Who could that character be? It’s too early to tell, and there are plenty of possibilities. We’ve just learned of another important cameo for Spider-Man 3. Jon Favreau will reprise his Happy Hogan role for the sequel, according to Murphy Multiverse. He appeared in Far From Home, so it makes sense for him to show up again. The Reddit leaker said that the film takes place right after Spider-Man 2, so Happy should still be in the picture. Also, just like that, Happy could be a candidate for that heartbreaking death in Spider-Man 3.

Finally, we also know that plenty of Spider-Man villains from other films will appear in No Way Home. Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock have both been rumored for the sequel. Molina confirmed to Variety earlier this week that he will appear in Far From Home, joking that he’s “the worst kept secret in Hollywood.”

With all that in mind, I’ll remind you that these plot spoilers are just rumors, so don’t get too excited or disappointed just yet. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to premiere on December 17th.

