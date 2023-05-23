Showtime is about to make Paramount Plus more expensive, but it’s still a steal

Paramount Plus is the latest streaming service to be getting another price hike soon.

As reported by The Verge, the company has confirmed that its prices will be going up — and actually confirmed the exact date — when it integrates Showtime into the streaming service later this year. According to the company, Paramount Plus with Showtime will officially launch on Tuesday, June 27th.

When the company integrates Showtime into its service, the price of the ad-supported essential plan will jump from $4.99 per month to $5.99 per month, an increase of $1. The premium plan, which lets you watch the service without any ads at all, will increase from $9.99 per month to $11.99 per month, an increase of $2. Despite the price hike, it’s crazy you’ll still get a ton of content for less than $6 per month. That’s less than Apple TV Plus, although with the ads.

Currently, customers can choose to purchase the premium version of Paramount Plus with or without Showtime included. That option will be going away next month. While Paramount Plus without Showtime will exist at the ad-supported level, the premium tier will require users to sign up for access to both streaming networks.

The move also means that the standalone Showtime app will be going away. According to the company, Showtime will be integrated into the Paramount Plus app by the end of the year.

The move by Paramount is strikingly similar to what’s happening today with Max. Warner Bros. Discovery has officially integrated HBO Max and Discovery Plus into one streaming service called — you know it — Max. The HBO Max app has gone away and the Max app is all that is left. Well, except for the Discovery Plus app which is still available with its own standalone plan…but HBO Max is dead.

We’ll see how Max works out for Warner Bros. Discovery. It could be an early sign of what is to come for Paramount. Here’s hoping all of this combination works out in the long term for all of us!