Pac-12 football could start streaming on Apple TV Plus next season

Apple TV Plus could be home to Pac-12 football games starting next season, according to a New York Post report. As ESPN, Amazon Prime, and Fox Sports are said to be “lukewarm” with the league, Apple could be the next platform for college football fans.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff could present Apple as a possibility to his schools soon, according to sources. Whether the universities would be interested in a potential all-streaming deal and whether the terms would end up being good enough to prevent schools from departing to other conferences has yet to be determined.

The report says that if Apple were to make an agreement with the Pac-12, the Cupertino firm would “presumably” produce more than just football. New York Post also calls Apple very “persnickety in contract negotiations,” and making a deal with the company could be difficult but a possible solution for the league.

The publication also reminds readers about the NFL agreement that Apple pulled off for the Sunday Ticket package. Apple reportedly didn’t secure the terms it wanted for marketing collaboration or streaming rights in all regions where its service is available.

Over the past few months, Apple has been reported trying to score streaming rights for as many sports leagues as it can get. The company recently secured the Super Bowl Halftime Show in a multiyear agreement.

In January, the company was reported to enter the bidding war for the Premier League rights. Since Apple already secured Major League Baseball and, more recently, Major League Soccer, we can have a glimpse of what the Cupertino firm expects from its sports deals.

For example, Apple and MLS will collaborate on marketing, as the Apple TV logo will appear on every MSL team jersey, apart from the international availability. The season pass is already live for subscribers, and it could hint at what Apple would offer to the Premier League, NBA, and Pac-12 deal once it can bid.