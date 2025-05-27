New hit cozy game is coming to Switch 2 on launch day

There won’t be many new games to play on your Switch 2 next week, but if you are upgrading from the Switch, some of your favorite games will look and play better on the new console. For instance, if you picked up the enormously popular new cozy RPG Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time for Switch, developer LEVEL5 announced on Tuesday that it plans to release an upgrade pack for the game on the same day the Switch 2 launches.

If you already own Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time for Switch, you’ll be able to buy the upgrade pack for $2.59 on June 5th. There will also be a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the game for sale on the Nintendo eShop, but its price hasn’t been announced.

Fantasy Life i on Switch vs. Switch 2. Image source: LEVEL5

Here are the features in the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition that the original is missing:

Reduced Load Times: Enjoy smoother scene transitions and faster game launches for a seamless experience.

Improved Graphics and Frame Rate: Visuals are more beautiful and animations more fluid than before.

LEVEL5 also says that there are no plans to release a Digital Deluxe Edition specifically for the Switch 2. If you want the exclusive content that comes in the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game on your Switch 2, buy the Switch version and the upgrade pack.

The pricing model is a bit confusing, but it’s nice to see that one of the biggest hits of the year is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition on day one. Fantasy Life i has already sold 500,000 copies after launching on May 21st, and this is sure to prompt even more gamers to give the “Slow-Life RPG” a try as one of their first Switch 2 games.

For those who aren’t familiar with the RPG life sim, the original Fantasy Life launched on the Nintendo 3DS in Japan in 2012 and internationally in 2014. Set in the fantasy world of Reveria, the game allows players to switch between and rank up one of 12 life classes, including Paladin, Hunter, Miner, Cook, Blacksmith, Woodcutter, and Carpenter. Fantasy Life i expands the number of available options with two new classes: Artist and Farmer.