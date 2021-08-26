Netflix releases list September 2021: Here are all 70 new original movies and series

The Netflix releases list for September 2021 is now official and subscribers definitely have a busy month in store. A whopping 35 different movies and series are set to be released on September 1st alone. Then, the action continues with dozens of new releases coming every single week for the entire month. We already showed you the full slate of new content coming to Netflix in September, and there’s plenty to look forward to. Now, however, it’s time to focus specifically on all the new Netflix originals scheduled for release next month. After all, Netflix original movies and series are always the most hotly anticipated new releases.
Netflix releases list September 2021: Original movies and series
If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you definitely need to clear your calendar in September. Why? Because everyone’s favorite streamer is set to release a staggering 70 new original movies, series, and specials over the course of the month. That’s crazy!
Netflix’s releases list shows us that September 2021 is the busiest month of the year so far in terms of original releases. More new Netflix movies and shows will debut next month than in any other month of the year so far. Of course, quality is far more important than quantity. With that in mind, you’ll be happy to learn that a whole bunch of hotly anticipated new releases are on the way.
There are two shows in particular that are at the very top of the list in terms of hype. First of all, we have Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 set to premiere on September 3rd. It goes without saying that Money Heist is one of the most popular Netflix series of all time. People are so excited to check it out, of course. Then, exactly one week later on September 10th, Lucifer: The Final Season will stream in its entirety. It’s bittersweet since the wildly popular series is coming to an end, but people obviously can’t wait to see it.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down to check out the entire September 2021 list of Netflix original releases. We’ve made sure to include links whenever possible so you can check out the Netflix page for each title. And remember, setting a reminder on Netflix for any movie or show will automatically add it to your list as soon as it’s released.
Streaming September 1st
- How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES
- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 2nd
- Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM
- Q-Force — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming September 3rd
- Dive Club — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇺
- Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
- Sharkdog — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Worth — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 6th
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 7th
- Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧
- On the Verge — NETFLIX SERIES
- Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 8th
- The Circle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
- Into the Night: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇪
- JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪
Streaming September 9th
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Women and the Murderer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇫🇷
Streaming September 10th
- Firedrake the Silver Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇩🇪
- Kate — NETFLIX FILM
- Lucifer: The Final Season — NETFLIX SERIES
- Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX SERIES
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵
- Prey — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
Streaming September 13th
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 14th
- A StoryBots Space Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 15th
- Nailed It!: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM
- Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪
- Too Hot To Handle Latino — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Streaming September 16th
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY
- My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 17th
- Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳
- Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇴
- Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧
- Squid Game — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
- The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Streaming September 21st
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇺
Streaming September 22nd
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷
- Dear White People: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Intrusion — NETFLIX FILM
- Jaguar — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
- Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 23rd
- Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
Streaming September 24th
- Blood & Water: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇿🇦
- Ganglands (Braqueurs) — NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷
- Jailbirds New Orleans — NETFLIX SERIES
- Midnight Mass — NETFLIX SERIES
- My Little Pony: A New Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Starling — NETFLIX FILM
- Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇹
Streaming September 28th
- Ada Twist, Scientist — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming September 29th
- The Chestnut Man — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇰
- Friendzone — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
- MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
- No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM
- Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸
Streaming September 30th
- Love 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷
- Luna Park — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹
Streaming Late September
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Release Date TBD
- Baki Hanma — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Bangkok Breaking — NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇭
- Crime Stories: India Detectives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Kota Factory: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳