Netflix releases list October 2021: Here are all 87 new original movies and series

The Netflix releases list for October 2021 is now official and subscribers definitely have a busy month in store. A whopping 51 different movies and series are set to be released on October 1st alone. That’s crazy! Then, the action continues with dozens of new releases coming every single week for the entire month. We already showed you the full slate of new content coming to Netflix in October, and there’s plenty to look forward to. Now, however, it’s time to focus specifically on all the new Netflix originals scheduled for release next month. After all, Netflix original movies and series are always the most hotly anticipated new releases.
Netflix releases list October 2021: Original movies and series
October 2021 is set to be a massive month for Netflix original movies and series. Seriously… you won’t believe how many hotly anticipated releases are in store. Just a few of the massive releases set to debut this month are Locke & Key season 2, The Baby-Sitters Club season 2, Bright: Samurai Soul, and You season 3. Oh, and let’s not forget that Army of Thieves premieres on October 29th! It’s the prequel to Zack Snyder’s smash hit Army of the Dead, and people can’t wait to see it.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down to check out the entire October 2021 list of Netflix original releases. We’ve made sure to include links whenever possible so you can check out the Netflix page for each title. And remember, setting a reminder on Netflix for any movie or show will automatically add it to your list as soon as it’s released.
Streaming October 1st
- A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪
- Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL
- Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱
- The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM
- MAID — NETFLIX SERIES
- Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
- Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Swallow — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇬
Streaming October 3rd
- Scissor Seven: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME 🇨🇳
- Upcoming Summer — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳
Streaming October 4th
- On My Block: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 5th
- Escape The Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 6th
- Bad Sport — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽
- Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) 🇧🇷
- There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 7th
- The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪
- Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming October 8th
- A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷
- Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷
- My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹
- Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵
- Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 9th
- Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
Streaming October 11th
- The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The King’s Affection — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
Streaming October 12th
- Bright: Samurai Soul — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸
- Mighty Express: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 13th
- Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇪
- Hiacynt — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
- Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) 🇧🇷
- Reflection of You — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 14th
- Another Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- One Night in Paris — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Streaming October 15th
- The Forgotten Battle — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱
- The Four of Us — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
- Karma’s World — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Little Things: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳
- My Name — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
- Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Trip — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇴
- You: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 16th
- Misfit: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇳🇱
Streaming October 19th
- In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
Streaming October 20th
- Found — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) 🇧🇷
- Night Teeth — NETFLIX FILM
- Stuck Together — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Streaming October 21st
- Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇯🇵
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Insiders — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
- Komi Can’t Communicate — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪
- Sex, Love & goop — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 22nd
- Adventure Beast — NETFLIX SERIES
- Inside Job — NETFLIX SERIES
- Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦
- Locke & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Maya and the Three — NETFLIX FAMILY
- More than Blue: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇼
- Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 26th
- Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 27th
- Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
- Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷
Streaming October 28th
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽
- The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇱
Streaming October 29th
- Army of Thieves — NETFLIX FILM
- Colin in Black & White — NETFLIX SERIES
- Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
- Mythomaniac: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷
- Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)
- The Time It Takes — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
Release Date TBD
- A World Without — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩
- An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹
- Call My Agent: Bollywood — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳
- House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳
- Inspector Koo — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
- The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Netflix originals from September 2021
If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you definitely needed to clear your calendar in September. Why? Because everyone’s favorite streamer released a staggering 70 new original movies, series, and specials over the course of the month. That’s crazy!
Netflix’s releases list shows us that September 2021 was the busiest month of the year in terms of original releases. More new Netflix movies and shows debuted in September than in any other month of the year. Of course, quality is far more important than quantity. With that in mind, you’ll be happy to know that a whole bunch of hotly anticipated new releases hit the service.
There were two shows in particular that were at the very top of the list in terms of hype. First of all, we had Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 that premiered on September 3rd. It goes without saying that Money Heist is one of the most popular Netflix series of all time. People were so excited to check it out, of course. Then, exactly one week later on September 10th, Lucifer: The Final Season was released. It’s bittersweet since the wildly popular series came to an end, but people obviously couldn’t wait to see it.
Streaming September 1st
- How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES
- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 2nd
- Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM
- Q-Force — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming September 3rd
- Dive Club — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇺
- Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
- Sharkdog — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Worth — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 6th
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 7th
- Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧
- On the Verge — NETFLIX SERIES
- Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 8th
- The Circle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
- Into the Night: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇪
- JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪
Streaming September 9th
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Women and the Murderer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇫🇷
Streaming September 10th
- Firedrake the Silver Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇩🇪
- Kate — NETFLIX FILM
- Lucifer: The Final Season — NETFLIX SERIES
- Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX SERIES
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵
- Prey — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
Streaming September 13th
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 14th
- A StoryBots Space Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 15th
- Nailed It!: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM
- Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪
- Too Hot To Handle Latino — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Streaming September 16th
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY
- My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 17th
- Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳
- Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇴
- Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧
- Squid Game — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
- The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Streaming September 21st
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇺
Streaming September 22nd
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷
- Dear White People: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Intrusion — NETFLIX FILM
- Jaguar — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
- Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 23rd
- Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
Streaming September 24th
- Blood & Water: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇿🇦
- Ganglands (Braqueurs) — NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷
- Jailbirds New Orleans — NETFLIX SERIES
- Midnight Mass — NETFLIX SERIES
- My Little Pony: A New Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Starling — NETFLIX FILM
- Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇹
Streaming September 28th
- Ada Twist, Scientist — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming September 29th
- The Chestnut Man — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇰
- Friendzone — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
- MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
- No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM
- Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸
Streaming September 30th
- Love 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷
- Luna Park — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹
Streaming Late September
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Release Date TBD
- Baki Hanma — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Bangkok Breaking — NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇭
- Crime Stories: India Detectives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Kota Factory: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳