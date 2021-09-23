Netflix releases list October 2021: Here are all 87 new original movies and series

The Netflix releases list for October 2021 is now official and subscribers definitely have a busy month in store. A whopping 51 different movies and series are set to be released on October 1st alone. That’s crazy! Then, the action continues with dozens of new releases coming every single week for the entire month. We already showed you the full slate of new content coming to Netflix in October, and there’s plenty to look forward to. Now, however, it’s time to focus specifically on all the new Netflix originals scheduled for release next month. After all, Netflix original movies and series are always the most hotly anticipated new releases.

Netflix releases list October 2021: Original movies and series

October 2021 is set to be a massive month for Netflix original movies and series. Seriously… you won’t believe how many hotly anticipated releases are in store. Just a few of the massive releases set to debut this month are Locke & Key season 2, The Baby-Sitters Club season 2, Bright: Samurai Soul, and You season 3. Oh, and let’s not forget that Army of Thieves premieres on October 29th! It’s the prequel to Zack Snyder’s smash hit Army of the Dead, and people can’t wait to see it.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down to check out the entire October 2021 list of Netflix original releases. We’ve made sure to include links whenever possible so you can check out the Netflix page for each title. And remember, setting a reminder on Netflix for any movie or show will automatically add it to your list as soon as it’s released.

Streaming October 1st

Streaming October 3rd

Streaming October 4th

On My Block: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming October 5th

Escape The Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming October 6th

Streaming October 7th

Streaming October 8th

Streaming October 9th

Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

Streaming October 11th

Streaming October 12th

Streaming October 13th

Streaming October 14th

Streaming October 15th

Streaming October 16th

Misfit: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇳🇱

Streaming October 19th

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱

Streaming October 20th

Streaming October 21st

Streaming October 22nd

Streaming October 26th

Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming October 27th

Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱

Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷

Streaming October 28th

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽

The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇱

Streaming October 29th

Release Date TBD

A World Without — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹

Call My Agent: Bollywood — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳

Inspector Koo — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Netflix originals from September 2021

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you definitely needed to clear your calendar in September. Why? Because everyone’s favorite streamer released a staggering 70 new original movies, series, and specials over the course of the month. That’s crazy!

Netflix’s releases list shows us that September 2021 was the busiest month of the year in terms of original releases. More new Netflix movies and shows debuted in September than in any other month of the year. Of course, quality is far more important than quantity. With that in mind, you’ll be happy to know that a whole bunch of hotly anticipated new releases hit the service.

There were two shows in particular that were at the very top of the list in terms of hype. First of all, we had Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 that premiered on September 3rd. It goes without saying that Money Heist is one of the most popular Netflix series of all time. People were so excited to check it out, of course. Then, exactly one week later on September 10th, Lucifer: The Final Season was released. It’s bittersweet since the wildly popular series came to an end, but people obviously couldn’t wait to see it.

Streaming September 1st

Streaming September 2nd

Streaming September 3rd

Streaming September 6th

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 7th

Streaming September 8th

Streaming September 9th

Streaming September 10th

Streaming September 13th

Streaming September 14th

Streaming September 15th

Streaming September 16th

Streaming September 17th

Streaming September 21st

Streaming September 22nd

Streaming September 23rd

Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪

Streaming September 24th

Streaming September 28th

Streaming September 29th

Streaming September 30th

Streaming Late September

Release Date TBD