We haven’t had the opportunity to say this much so far in 2021, but this is a pretty exciting week for new releases on Netflix. Depending on your tastes, the highlight of the week will likely either be the fourth and final season of the streamer’s anime adaptation of Castlevania or the premiere of The Woman in the Window, starring Amy Adams. People also seemed to really dig Love, Death & Robots, and there’s more of that coming this week too.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon... at the lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Arrivals

Tuesday, May 11th

Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY We spend it, borrow it and save it. Now let’s talk about money and its many minefields, from credit cards to casinos, scammers to student loans.



Wednesday, May 12th

Dance of the Forty One — NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽 A gay congressman marries the Mexican president’s daughter but cavorts with a young man at a secret club. And then scandal hits. Based on a true story.

Oxygen — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷 A woman wakes up in a cryogenic unit with no memory. Quickly running out of oxygen, she must find a way to remember who she is in order to survive.

The Upshaws — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.



Thursday, May 13th

Castlevania: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME Dracula’s influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire. Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity.

Layer Cake

Friday, May 14th

Ferry — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇪 Before he built a drug empire, Ferry Bouman returns to his hometown on a revenge mission that finds his loyalty tested — and a love that alters his life.

Haunted: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A menacing mansion. A haunting melody. A demonic cat. More real people share scary stories from their past — and the truth is terrifying.

I Am All Girls — NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦 A relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring.

Jungle Beat: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY When a lost and lonely alien crash-lands on Earth, his new crew of talking animal friends helps him get back home — and try to save the world!

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home: The Emmy-winning anthology returns with a crop of provocative tales.

Move to Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷 Finding life in all that’s left behind, a trauma cleaner with Asperger’s and his ex-con uncle deliver the untold stories of the departed to loved ones.

The Strange House — NETFLIX FILM 🇦🇹 When a big-city family moves to a remote town, two young brothers and their new friends try to solve the menacing mystery that haunts their new home.

The Woman in the Window — NETFLIX FILM Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbors — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window.



Departures

Monday, May 10th

Quartet

Friday, May 14th

Sherlock: Series 1-4

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix this May, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

Today's Top Deal Shoppers are swarming Amazon to get the Roomba 675 robot vacuum while it's only $199! List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission