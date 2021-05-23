Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of May 23rd

It’s the calm before the storm of June for Netflix this week, but there are a few standout new releases this week that plenty of people are sure to be looking forward to. At the top of that list is the second part of the final season of Lucifer, which was canceled by Fox after three seasons and was picked up for two additional seasons by Netflix. The third season of The Kominsky Method is dropping this week too, as is the first season of the Netflix anime Eden, which was directed by Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood director Yasuhiro Irie.

Arrivals

Tuesday, May 25th

Home

Wednesday, May 26th

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM A chronicle of the 22-year career of soccer star Roberto Baggio, including his difficult debut as a player and his deep rifts with some of his coaches.

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Food writer Stephen Satterfield embarks on a vibrant and powerful culinary journey that celebrates the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of the African American people.

Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This documentary tells the story of the 1999 London bombings that targeted minorities, and the race to find the far-right extremist behind them.



Thursday, May 27th

Black Space — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A rogue detective with unorthodox means leads an investigation into a massacre committed by unicorn mask-wearing assassins at an Israeli high school.

Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world’s biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage.

Eden — NETFLIX ANIME Created by Justin Leach (“Ghost in the Shell 2”), Yasuhiro Irie (“Fullmetal Alchemist”) directs the story of robots raising the last human child.

Soy Rada: Serendipity — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL The delightful Argentine comic Agustín Aristarán (aka Soy Rada) is back, this time putting the spotlight on family and parenting, magic and music.



Friday, May 28th

Dog Gone Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY The privileged existence of a pampered pooch named Trouble is turned upside down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big city streets.

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same.

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A new chapter unfolds for Sandy as he deals with a difficult loss, a daunting financial obligation, an important reunion and a major career boost.



Departures

Saturday, May 29th

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love

