Amazon Prime Video has The Boys and Invincible, Disney+ has WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and now Netflix has Jupiter’s Legacy. The latest installment of the Millarworld universe, Jupiter’s Legacy tells the story of the world’s first superheroes in the 1930s and their superpowered spawn in the present day.

Beyond Jupiter’s Legacy, Mark Millar wrote Wanted, Kick-Ass, and Kingsman, and he wrote the comics that inspired Captain America: Civil War and Logan. In other words, this guy gets superheroes, and it will be worth keeping an eye out for the latest show based on one of his creations coming to Netflix later this week.

Arrivals

Sunday, May 2nd

Hoarders: Season 11

Tuesday, May 4th

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL As Selena’s career gains momentum, the singer fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and expand her businesses.

Trash Truck: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Hank, Trash Truck and animal pals Walter, Donny and Ms. Mona let their imaginations take them on heartwarming adventures in their backyard and beyond!



Wednesday, May 5th

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult.



Thursday, May 6th

Dead Man Down

Friday, May 7th

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇹🇭 Nanno is back, doling karmic retribution to more students and faculty in a new season of this anthology series — and this time, she’s not alone.

Jupiter’s Legacy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL They’re the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply.

Milestone — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳 Recently marking 500,000 kilometers on the road, a newly bereaved trucker faces the threat of losing the job that has come to define him to a new intern.

Monster — NETFLIX FILM A talented teen implicated in a robbery-turned-murder fights for his innocence and integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him.



Saturday, May 8th

Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷 Encaged in a gold-clad life of secrets and lies, two women in a conglomerate family seek to topple all that stands in their way of finding true joy.

Sleepless

Departures

Monday, May 3rd

War Horse

Wednesday, May 5th

Hangman

Thursday, May 6th

City of God: 10 Years Later

Lockout

Friday, May 7th

The Chosen Ones

House at the End of the Street

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix this May, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

