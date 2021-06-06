Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of June 6th

More than anything, I’m devastated that Portlandia is leaving Netflix this week. It might not get as much attention as Friends or Seinfeld or The Office, but it’s as funny as any of those shows and is a great show to have on in the background all hours of the day.

Thankfully, there is some pretty good content coming to replace it, including more episodes of Lupin, which made a splash when it debuted back in January. There are a few interesting new original movies dropping this week as well, including a thriller about people not being able to go to sleep called Awake (which stars Gina Rodriguez), and an animated flick called Wish Dragon.

Arrivals

Monday, June 7th

Vampire Academy

Wednesday, June 9th

Awake — NETFLIX FILM After a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep, a troubled ex-soldier fights to save her family as society and her mind spiral into chaos.

Fresh, Fried & Crispy — NETFLIX SERIES Passionate about food and ready for fun, critic Daym Drops drops in on America’s smokin’ hot spots for the best, freshest takes on fried food.

L.A.’s Finest: LA’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle — NETFLIX FILM To escape an arranged marriage, a woman flees into the depths of the Mayan jungle, where untamed nature merges the human and the supernatural.



Thursday, June 10th

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos — NETFLIX SERIES Four of Colombia’s funniest and bawdiest comedians perform before a post-quarantine audience hungry for their stories.



Friday, June 11th

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES It’s another season of twists, turns and troubles plaguing the seemingly happy marriages of three women who work on a radio show.

Lupin: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES Pursued by Hubert and his henchmen, Assane scrambles to find Raoul and wins an unlikely new ally as he draws up a grand plan to reveal Hubert’s crimes.

Skater Girl — NETFLIX FILM In the inspiring feature film Skater Girl, a teen in rural India must fight against all odds to follow her dreams of becoming a skater and competing in the national championship.

Trese — NETFLIX ANIME Set in a Manila where mythical creatures of Philippine folklore hide amongst humans, Alexandra Trese goes head-to-head with a criminal underworld.

Wish Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY Longing to reconnect with his childhood best friend, resourceful teen Din meets a charming wish-granting dragon who shows him the magic of possibilities.



Departures

Sunday, June 6th

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Wednesday, June 9th

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

