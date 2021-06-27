Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of June 27th

There is no more exciting time to be a Netflix subscriber than the start of a new month. June turns to July this week, and that means there will be a ton of new content coming down the pipeline, including originals like America: The Motion Picture, Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, and Fear Street Part 1, as well as licensed movies and shows such as The Karate Kid and Kung Fu Panda.

Arrivals

Monday, June 28th

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — NETFLIX ANIME While Meliodas absorbs the Commandments so he can become the Demon King and save Elizabeth, Ban roams through purgatory to save his captain’s soul.



Tuesday, June 29th

StarBeam: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY When villains come out to play, second grader Zoey transforms into StarBeam, a pint-sized superhero, to save the day.



Wednesday, June 30th

America: The Motion Picture — NETFLIX FILM A chainsaw-wielding George Washington teams with beer-loving bro Sam Adams to take down the Brits in a tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution.

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This true crime series is based on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French woman found dead near her West Cork holiday home.



Thursday, July 1st

Air Force One

Audible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Amaree Mckenstry-Hall and his teammates at Maryland School for the Deaf pursue success in football while coping with personal struggles and tragedy.

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

Dynasty Warriors — NETFLIX FILM Warlords, warriors and statesmen wage a battle for supremacy in this fantasy tale based on the hit video games and the “Romance of the Three Kingdoms.”

The Game

Generation 56k — NETFLIX SERIES Having formed a bond during the 56K modem era, Matilda and Daniel meet again by chance two decades later. Can their friendship turn into something else?

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — NETFLIX ANIME FILM After Char’s rebellion, Hathaway Noa leads an insurgency against Earth Federation, but meeting an enemy officer and a mysterious woman alters his fate.

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She’s Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Young Royals — NETFLIX SERIES Prince Wilhelm adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, Hillerska, but following his heart proves more challenging than anticipated.

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

Friday, July 2nd

The 8th Night — NETFLIX FILM With prayer beads in one hand and an ax in the other, a monk hunts down a millennia-old spirit that’s possessing humans and unleashing hell on Earth.

Big Timber — NETFLIX SERIES A no-nonsense logger and his loyal crew battle brutal elements and finicky machines to chop and transport valuable lumber on Vancouver Island.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — NETFLIX FILM After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that’s plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside.

Haseen Dillruba — NETFLIX FILM Under investigation as a suspect in her husband’s murder, a wife reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth.

Mortel: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES When Obé returns — in a startling new form — and begins to raise an army of followers at the school, Sofiane, Victor and Luisa race to stop a disaster.

Snowpiercer

Saturday, July 3rd

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

Departures

Sunday, June 27th

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

Monday, June 28th

Bratz: The Movie

Wednesday, June 30th

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials coming and going on Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in July, plus the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

