Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of June 27th

There is no more exciting time to be a Netflix subscriber than the start of a new month. June turns to July this week, and that means there will be a ton of new content coming down the pipeline, including originals like America: The Motion Picture, Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, and Fear Street Part 1, as well as licensed movies and shows such as The Karate Kid and Kung Fu Panda.
Arrivals
Monday, June 28th
- Killing Them Softly
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — NETFLIX ANIME
- While Meliodas absorbs the Commandments so he can become the Demon King and save Elizabeth, Ban roams through purgatory to save his captain’s soul.
Tuesday, June 29th
- StarBeam: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- When villains come out to play, second grader Zoey transforms into StarBeam, a pint-sized superhero, to save the day.
Wednesday, June 30th
- America: The Motion Picture — NETFLIX FILM
- A chainsaw-wielding George Washington teams with beer-loving bro Sam Adams to take down the Brits in a tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution.
- Lying and Stealing
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- This true crime series is based on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French woman found dead near her West Cork holiday home.
Thursday, July 1st
- Air Force One
- Audible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Amaree Mckenstry-Hall and his teammates at Maryland School for the Deaf pursue success in football while coping with personal struggles and tragedy.
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- The Best of Enemies
- Boogie Nights
- Born to Play
- Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
- Charlie’s Angels
- Congo
- Dennis the Menace
- Dynasty Warriors — NETFLIX FILM
- Warlords, warriors and statesmen wage a battle for supremacy in this fantasy tale based on the hit video games and the “Romance of the Three Kingdoms.”
- The Game
- Generation 56k — NETFLIX SERIES
- Having formed a bond during the 56K modem era, Matilda and Daniel meet again by chance two decades later. Can their friendship turn into something else?
- Hampstead
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Life as We Know It
- Love Actually
- Mary Magdalene
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Midnight Run
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — NETFLIX ANIME FILM
- After Char’s rebellion, Hathaway Noa leads an insurgency against Earth Federation, but meeting an enemy officer and a mysterious woman alters his fate.
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- No Strings Attached
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Ophelia
- Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
- She’s Out of My League
- Spanglish
- Star Trek
- The Strangers
- Stuart Little
- Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
- Sword of Trust
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Underworld
- Underworld: Awakening
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- What Dreams May Come
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
- Young Royals — NETFLIX SERIES
- Prince Wilhelm adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, Hillerska, but following his heart proves more challenging than anticipated.
- ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
Friday, July 2nd
- The 8th Night — NETFLIX FILM
- With prayer beads in one hand and an ax in the other, a monk hunts down a millennia-old spirit that’s possessing humans and unleashing hell on Earth.
- Big Timber — NETFLIX SERIES
- A no-nonsense logger and his loyal crew battle brutal elements and finicky machines to chop and transport valuable lumber on Vancouver Island.
- Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — NETFLIX FILM
- After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that’s plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside.
- Haseen Dillruba — NETFLIX FILM
- Under investigation as a suspect in her husband’s murder, a wife reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth.
- Mortel: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- When Obé returns — in a startling new form — and begins to raise an army of followers at the school, Sofiane, Victor and Luisa race to stop a disaster.
- Snowpiercer
Saturday, July 3rd
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
Departures
Sunday, June 27th
- 20th Century Women
- Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
Monday, June 28th
- Bratz: The Movie
Wednesday, June 30th
- 30 Minutes or Less
- A Bridge Too Far
- Acts of Violence
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Enter the Dragon
- Fiddler on the Roof
- From Paris with Love
- Gothika
- Immortals
- Invictus
- Jason X
- Leprechaun
- Scarface
- Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
- The Accountant of Auschwitz
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Roommate
- The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
- Training Day
- Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
- Two Weeks Notice
We'll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials coming and going on Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in July, plus the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix's original movies and shows.