Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of June 20th

Summer has officially begun in the northern hemisphere, and what better way to celebrate than by staying inside and watching Netflix the entire week. There are a ton of new original movies, documentaries, and shows coming to the streaming service this week, including The Ice Road, which stars Liam Neeson as an ice road trucker who has to save a team of trapped miners.

Today's Top Deal

🚨 Get 2 months of any premium channel for just 99¢ with this crazy Prime Day deal! Price: $0.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Arrivals

Tuesday, June 22nd

This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Unfamiliar histories take center stage as hitmakers themselves — from ABBA to T-Pain — explore dimensions of pop music you never knew existed.



Wednesday, June 23rd

Good on Paper — NETFLIX FILM After years of putting her career ahead of love, stand-up comic Andrea Singer has stumbled upon the perfect guy. On paper, he checks all the boxes but is he everything he appears to be?

The House of Flowers: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM The De La Mora siblings concoct a mischievous plan to break into their old family home to retrieve a hidden treasure of significant importance.

Murder by the Coast — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In 1999, teen Rocío Wanninkhof is murdered. Her mother’s ex-partner, Dolores Vázquez, is suspected. Did she do it? A second victim reveals the truth.

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES The world’s hottest no dating dating show is back with ten sexy new singles. Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the $100,000 prize drop faster than our contestants’ libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives.



Thursday, June 24th

Godzilla Singular Point — NETFLIX ANIME Brought together by a mysterious song, a grad student and an engineer lead the fight against an unimaginable force that may spell doom for the world.

The Naked Director: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES Now known as the pioneer of the adult video industry, Toru Muranishi aims for even loftier heights – his dream to broadcast porn via satellite, but his growing ego and ambitions may spell his downfall.

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY An intimate portrait of girlhood following three determined sisters in Brooklyn as they race against all odds on a journey toward hope, belonging and a brighter future.



Friday, June 25th

The A List: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES A group of teens find their friendship and courage tested on a mysterious island where the dead never die.

The Ice Road — NETFLIX FILM After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.

Sex/Life — NETFLIX SERIES Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.



Saturday, June 26th

Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY French fashion designer Olivier Roustein makes a remarkable ascent to artistic director of the Balmain brand, as captured in this documentary.



Departures

Monday, June 21st

Dark Skies

Saturday, June 26th

The Secret Life of Pets 2

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials coming and going on Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in June, plus the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

Today's Top Deal

🚨 Get 2 months of any premium channel for just 99¢ with this crazy Prime Day deal! Price: $0.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission