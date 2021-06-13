Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of June 13th

This may very well be one of the biggest weeks for Netflix new releases so far in 2021. Six Netflix original series are returning this week, including Elite (season 4), Workin’ Moms (season 5), and The Gift (season 3). Kevin Hart’s new movie Fatherhood debuts this week as well.

Arrivals

Sunday, June 13th

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

Monday, June 14th

Elite Short Stories — NETFLIX SERIES ÉLITE Short Stories, four new stories that take place during the summer before the start of the new year in Las Encinas.



Tuesday, June 15th

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Best friends Daisy and Cole are back for more musical fun and adventure with their nursery rhyme pals, solving problems with teamwork and creativity!

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE On the heels of Headspace Guide to Meditation and Headspace Guide to Sleep comes Unwind Your Mind, a fully interactive mindfulness experience designed to be accessible anytime, anywhere. The familiar voices of Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe and Director of Meditation and Mindfulness Teacher Eve Lewis Prieto, return to provide the viewer with three customizable paths: Meditation (a simple guided session), Relax (for a daily wind-down), or Sleep (to calm the mind and body before bed). Viewers can create a path based on their in-the-moment feelings and time constraints, and the Sleep journey can even end with a bedtime story. With its welcoming animation, and featuring the thoughtful communication style that’s made the Headspace app beloved by millions, Unwind Your Mind is an indispensable tool for anyone seeking to kick off or deepen their relationship with a meditation practice, or maybe just finally get a good night’s rest.

Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES Four new moms juggle separation, dating, working and raising kids in the fifth season of this wince-inducing comedy.



Wednesday, June 16th

Lowriders

Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In a picturesque South African town, an eclectic group of endangered penguins flock together to find mates, raise a family and mix with the locals.

Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM On the frozen rivers and canals of St. Petersburg, a petty thief on skates warms the heart of an aristocrat’s daughter as forces try to keep them apart.



Thursday, June 17th

Black Summer: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES Winter comes with cold-blooded new challenges during the zombie apocalypse as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate.

The Gift: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES Seeking to reach her daughter Aden, Atiye faces a wrenching dilemma as dark forces attempt to harness Aden’s cosmic powers to bring about destruction.

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES It’s another season of extraordinary days for the doctors and patients inside a hospital, where birth, death and everything in between coexist.

Katla — NETFLIX SERIES In Iceland, after the subglacial volcano Katla has been erupting constantly for a whole year, Gríma is still looking for her missing sister who disappeared the day the eruption started. As her hope of ever finding her body is fading, the residents of the surrounding area start to have visits from unexpected guests. There might be something hidden under the glacier no one could ever have foreseen.

Silver Linings Playbook

Friday, June 18th

A Family — NETFLIX FILM Taken in by the yakuza at a young age, Kenji swears allegiance to his old-school boss, pledging to adhere to the family code amid ever-changing times.

Elite: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES A strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas, bringing an onslaught of romantic entanglements, intense rumors and a fresh mystery.

Fatherhood — NETFLIX FILM After the sudden death of his wife, a new father (Kevin Hart) takes on the toughest job in the world: parenthood. Based on a true story of loss and love.

Jagame Thandhiram — NETFLIX FILM When a clever, carefree gangster is recruited to help an overseas crime lord take down a rival, he is caught off guard by the moral dilemmas that follow.

The Rational Life — NETFLIX SERIES Always one to choose reason over emotion, a woman struggles when she’s drawn to two very different men, while also navigating unfairness at work.

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — NETFLIX SERIES On a budget, ready to splurge or just need someplace new? Three travelers visit short-term rentals around the globe and share tips for terrific stays.



Saturday, June 19th

Nevertheless — NETFLIX SERIES She doesn’t believe in love but still wants a relationship. He thinks relationships are a bother but wants to flirt. Can they both get what they want?



Departures

Thursday, June 17th

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

