I will watch pretty much anything that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller attach their names to. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and The Lego Movie are both modern animated classics, as is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which they helped to produce. Therefore, I have no choice but to watch The Mitchells vs. The Machines — another animated movie on which they serve as producers — when it hits Netflix this week.

In this movie, a dysfunctional family goes on a road trip and ends up having to save the world from a robot uprising while learning how to get along. Plus, it has a stellar voice cast which includes Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, Fred Armisen, Conan O’Brien, and Olivia Colman, to name a few.

Arrivals

Tuesday, April 27th

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Fatma (35), an ordinary cleaning lady, commits an unexpected murder while searching for her missing husband, Zafer, who was just released from jail. Zafer’s dodgy underground associates soon find out what she did, and the only way for her to survive in this man’s world is to continue killing. She gets away with it too – since no one takes her to be more than an ordinary cleaner, she becomes an invisible killer. In the end, murder becomes a release for the years of struggle and grief that she had repressed, and a new part of her identity she must confront.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY Whether helping out his friends or making new ones with sister Chrissy, Cory is always on the move and ready for any adventure that comes his way!



Wednesday, April 28th

Sexify — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇵🇱 While working to create a sex app, a young woman and her friends set out to explore the world of intimacy and learn about themselves in the process.

Headspace Guide to Sleep — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Learn all about sleep, your relationship with it, and how to build healthy habits for a more restful night in Headspace Guide to Sleep. Over the course of seven animated episodes, Headspace Director of Meditation and Mindfulness teacher, Eve Lewis Prieto, reveals the science behind a healthy night’s sleep and provides tips on how to get the best sleep you’ve ever had. Each fifteen minute episode explores a different aspect of our relationship with sleep—such as insomnia, stress, our phones, and even sleeping pills—followed by a guided wind down designed to help you on your journey to a better sleep. Headspace Guide to Sleep is the second of three series with Headspace and Vox Media Studios including Headspace Guide to Meditation, which is now streaming, and an upcoming interactive experience.



Thursday, April 29th

Things Heard & Seen — NETFLIX FILM A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.

Yasuke — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵 He came from Africa and fought alongside a mighty feudal lord in brutal 16th century Japan. They called him the Black Samurai, and he became a legend.



Friday, April 30th

The Innocent — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇸 An accidental killing leads a man down a dark hole of intrigue and murder. Just as he finds love and freedom, one phone call brings back the nightmare.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines — NETFLIX FAMILY From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie comes The Mitchells vs. The Machines, an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet…saving the world from the robot apocalypse. No big deal, right? It all starts when creative outsider Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams and is eager to leave home and find “her people,” when her nature-loving dad insists on having the whole family drive her to school and bond during one last totally-not-awkward-or-forced road trip. But just when the trip can’t get any worse, the family suddenly finds itself in the middle of the robot uprising! Everything from smart phones, to roombas, to evil Furbys are employed to capture every human on the planet. Now it’s up to the Mitchells, including upbeat mom Linda, quirky little brother Aaron, their squishy pug, Monchi, and two friendly, but simple-minded robots to save humanity.

Pet Stars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Follow talent management company Pets on Q as they work with the biggest animal influencers on social media in this reality series.

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇨🇴 The Morales and the Orduz families are in a sticky situation under the same roof. But Captain González is on to them, no matter where they hide.



Saturday, May 1st

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

Departures

Monday, April 26th

The Sapphires

Tuesday, April 27th

The Car

Doom

Wednesday, April 28th

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Friday, April 30th

17 Again

Blackfish

Can’t Hardly Wait

Den of Thieves

How to Be a Latin Lover

I Am Legend

Jumping the Broom

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3

Knock Knock

Palm Trees in the Snow

Platoon

Runaway Bride

Snowpiercer

The Green Hornet

The Indian in the Cupboard

Waiting

Saturday, May 1st

Hoarders: Season 10

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix this May, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

