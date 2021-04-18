April has been yet another relatively slow month for Netflix, but this week should be much more exciting, with the fantasy series Shadow and Bone debuting on Friday. As we explained earlier this week, Shadow and Bone — based on the novels by Leigh Bardugo — has the makings of our next obsession, and with more books to adapt in the years to come, Netflix could have another Stranger Things-sized hit on its hands.

Arrivals

Sunday, April 18th

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽 As his career skyrockets, Luis Miguel struggles with his family life amidst a string of betrayals, heartbreaking revelations and a crushing loss.



Monday, April 19th

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: Season 3

Tuesday, April 20th

Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇺 When a koala needs help, Izzy Bee and her family are there — and with Australia’s extreme fires taking a toll, their care is needed now more than ever!



Wednesday, April 21st

Zero — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇹 A shy teen with the extraordinary power to turn invisible joins the fight to defend his neighborhood despite wanting to escape to pursue his dream.



Thursday, April 22nd

Life in Color with David Attenborough — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Premiering this Earth Day, in a stunning new three-part series, David Attenborough travels the world from the rainforests of Costa Rica to the snowy Scottish Highlands to reveal the extraordinary and never-before-seen ways animals use color. Using revolutionary camera technology created specifically for this series, viewers will experience how colors invisible to the human eye play a vital role in animal interactions. From the seemingly magical ultraviolet signals on a butterfly’s wings to the surprising yet crucial purpose behind a Bengal tiger’s stripes, a hidden world of color is waiting to be discovered.

Stowaway — NETFLIX FILM On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.



Friday, April 23rd

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.

Tell Me When — NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽 Workaholic Will puts his humdrum life in LA on hold to fulfill his grandpa’s last wish: visiting Mexico City’s most iconic sights and falling in love.



Departures

Monday, April 19th

Carol

The Vatican Tapes

Tuesday, April 20th

The Last Resort

Wednesday, April 21st

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

Thursday, April 22nd

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

Friday, April 23rd

Mirror Mirror

Saturday, April 24th

Django Unchained

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix this April, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

