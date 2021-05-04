Honestly, I’m sort of over Netflix right now. I really never thought I’d be saying that. All things considered, I would likely cancel my subscription right now — at least for a while — but I have so many family members who use my login. There have been suggestions that Netflix is about to crack down on password sharing, and I definitely can’t see myself sticking around for very long if that happens.

The sad fact of the matter is that Netflix’s original content has been seriously lackluster so far in 2021. The problem actually started in late 2020, but a few truly incredible releases like The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton helped mask the issue. The good news is that things have been a bit better in April and the release of Shadow and Bone and a few other originals late last month are definitely steps in the right direction.

Netflix’s May 2021 releases list has a few gems on it as well, which is even more good news. And if you want to focus on just the new movies Netflix has in store for subscribers this month, you’ve come to the right place.

Today's Top Deal Shoppers are swarming Amazon to get the Roomba 675 robot vacuum while it's only $199! List Price:$279.99 Price:$199.00 You Save:$80.99 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Netflix is releasing a whopping 65 new movies over the course of the month in May 2021. That includes both original content and films from third-party studios — and there are some big releases on the calendar in May.

The fun began on May 1st when 35 different movies were released by Netflix that day alone. Highlights include fan favorites like the Back to the Future franchise, Mystic River, Scarface, The Land Before Time, The Pelican Brief, and Zombieland. Things are slowing down a bit after that, but there are definitely some big titles to look forward to later in the month. Zack Snyder’s new movie Army of the Dead could be the most hotly anticipated release of the month, but there are several other high-profile releases planned too.

Want to see what else is in store for Netflix subscribers this month? You can scroll through all 65 new movies coming to Netflix in May down below.

Streaming May 1st

Aliens Stole My Body

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

Streaming May 4th

The Clovehitch Killer

Streaming May 5th

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming May 6th

Dead Man Down

Streaming May 7th

Milestone — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳

Monster — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 8th

Sleepless

Streaming May 11th

Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming May 12th

Streaming May 13th

Layer Cake

Streaming May 14th

Streaming May 16th

Sleight

Streaming May 18th

Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳

Streaming May 19th

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Streaming May 20th

Hating Peter Tatchell

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Streaming May 21st

Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 25th

Home

Streaming May 26th

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX FILM

Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧

Streaming May 27th

Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 31st

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

Coming Soon

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)

Today's Top Deal Shoppers are swarming Amazon to get the Roomba 675 robot vacuum while it's only $199! List Price:$279.99 Price:$199.00 You Save:$80.99 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission