By Zach Epstein
May 4th, 2021 at 4:38 PM

Honestly, I’m sort of over Netflix right now. I really never thought I’d be saying that. All things considered, I would likely cancel my subscription right now — at least for a while — but I have so many family members who use my login. There have been suggestions that Netflix is about to crack down on password sharing, and I definitely can’t see myself sticking around for very long if that happens.

The sad fact of the matter is that Netflix’s original content has been seriously lackluster so far in 2021. The problem actually started in late 2020, but a few truly incredible releases like The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton helped mask the issue. The good news is that things have been a bit better in April and the release of Shadow and Bone and a few other originals late last month are definitely steps in the right direction.

Netflix’s May 2021 releases list has a few gems on it as well, which is even more good news. And if you want to focus on just the new movies Netflix has in store for subscribers this month, you’ve come to the right place.

Today's Top Deal Shoppers are swarming Amazon to get the Roomba 675 robot vacuum while it's only $199! List Price:$279.99 Price:$199.00 You Save:$80.99 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Netflix is releasing a whopping 65 new movies over the course of the month in May 2021. That includes both original content and films from third-party studios — and there are some big releases on the calendar in May.

The fun began on May 1st when 35 different movies were released by Netflix that day alone. Highlights include fan favorites like the Back to the Future franchise, Mystic River, Scarface, The Land Before Time, The Pelican Brief, and Zombieland. Things are slowing down a bit after that, but there are definitely some big titles to look forward to later in the month. Zack Snyder’s new movie Army of the Dead could be the most hotly anticipated release of the month, but there are several other high-profile releases planned too.

Want to see what else is in store for Netflix subscribers this month? You can scroll through all 65 new movies coming to Netflix in May down below.

Streaming May 1st

  • Aliens Stole My Body
  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • Best of the Best
  • Dead Again in Tombstone
  • Due Date
  • Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
  • G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
  • Green Zone
  • Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
  • JT LeRoy
  • Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
  • Mystic River
  • Never Back Down
  • Notting Hill
  • Open Season
  • Resident Evil: Afterlife
  • Resident Evil: Extinction
  • S.M.A.R.T Chase
  • Scarface
  • SITTING IN LIMBO
  • Stargate
  • State of Play
  • The Land Before Time
  • The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
  • The Lovely Bones
  • The Pelican Brief
  • The Sweetest Thing
  • The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
  • Under Siege
  • Waist Deep
  • Your Highness
  • Zack and Miri Make a Porno
  • Zombieland

Streaming May 4th

  • The Clovehitch Killer

Streaming May 5th

Streaming May 6th

  • Dead Man Down

Streaming May 7th

Streaming May 8th

  • Sleepless

Streaming May 11th

Streaming May 12th

Streaming May 13th

  • Layer Cake

Streaming May 14th

Streaming May 16th

  • Sleight

Streaming May 18th

Streaming May 19th

  • The Last Days
  • Sabotage 
  • Small Town Crime

Streaming May 20th

  • Hating Peter Tatchell
  • Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Streaming May 21st

Streaming May 25th

  • Home

Streaming May 26th

  • Baggio: The Divine Ponytail NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹
  • High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America NETFLIX FILM
  • Nail Bomber: Manhunt NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧

Streaming May 27th

Streaming May 31st

  • Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

Coming Soon

  • Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)

Today's Top Deal Shoppers are swarming Amazon to get the Roomba 675 robot vacuum while it's only $199! List Price:$279.99 Price:$199.00 You Save:$80.99 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Tags:
Zach Epstein has worked in and around ICT for more than 15 years, first in marketing and business development with two private telcos, then as a writer and editor covering business news, consumer electronics and telecommunications. Zach’s work has been quoted by countless top news publications in the US and around the world. He was also recently named one of the world's top-10 “power mobile influencers” by Forbes, as well as one of Inc. Magazine's top-30 Internet of Things experts.