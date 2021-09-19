Netflix movies, shows, & series releases: Week of September 19th

It’s going to be hard to beat all the new Netflix titles coming in September. That’s especially true when it comes to new Netflix releases this week. We’ve already seen a ton of great shows and movies added to the streaming service this month, and that will continue with the Netflix releases for the week of September 19th. Not only are we getting the fourth season of Dear White People, but Midnight Mass — a horror series from the creator of The Haunting of Hill House — is also debuting this week.

Netflix Releases This Week | Week of September 19th

Sunday, September 19th

Dark Skies

Monday, September 20th

Grown Ups

Tuesday, September 21st

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — NETFLIX FAMILY Cory Carson’s curious little sister Chrissy speeds off on her own for fun and adventure all over town!

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇺 Love on the Spectrum S2 continues to tell the stories of people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. With a few familiar faces, and some delightful new ones, this season represents an even wider range of people and personalities, showing just how diverse the autism spectrum really is.



Wednesday, September 22nd

Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷 When the smart but socially awkward Tetê joins a new school, she’s ready to try everything to fit in with the cool kids. But soon, her plan hits a snag.

Dear White People: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES Reunited amid a pandemic, future Sam and Lionel look back on their epic final year together at Winchester — which plays out as a ’90s musical. This will definitely be one of the most popular Netflix releases.

Intrusion — NETFLIX FILM After a deadly break-in at a couple’s new dream home, the traumatized wife searches for answers — and learns the real danger is just beginning.

Jaguar — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸 In 1960s Spain, a Holocaust survivor joins a group of agents seeking justice against the hundreds of Nazis who fled to the nation to hide after WWII.

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In the late 1970s, an accused serial rapist claims multiple personalities control his behavior, setting off a legal odyssey that captivates America.



Thursday, September 23rd

Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪 After most of her family is murdered in a terrorist bombing, a young woman is unknowingly lured into joining the very group that killed them.



Friday, September 24th

Blood & Water: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇿🇦 The Cape Town-set YA series returns with more twists and turns.

Ganglands (Braqueurs) — NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷 When his niece crosses a powerful drug kingpin, professional thief Mehdi and his crew of skilled robbers are pulled into a violent and deadly turf war.

Jailbirds New Orleans — NETFLIX SERIES A look at life beyond the prison bars for a group of incarcerated women serving time in a New Orleans jail.

Midnight Mass — NETFLIX SERIES A community experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after a mysterious priest’s arrival. From the creator of “The Haunting of Hill House”. It’s one of the best Netflix releases this week.

My Little Pony: A New Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY Equestria’s divided. But a bright-eyed hero believes Earth Ponies, Pegasi and Unicorns should be pals — and, hoof to heart, she’s determined to prove it.

The Starling — NETFLIX FILM A woman adjusting to life after a loss contends with a feisty bird that’s taken over her garden — and a husband who’s struggling to find a way forward.

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇹 This documentary series examines the true story behind two of Sicily’s “Anti-Mafia” crusaders, who both wound up on trial for major crimes themselves.



That’s it for new Netflix releases this week. But there are also plenty of movies and series that are leaving Netflix before the end of the week.

Netflix Departures This Week | Week of September 19th

Nothing is leaving Netflix this week!

Those are all of the Netflix releases this week, covering the week of September 19th. We will be back next week with more new movies, TV shows, and specials. In the meantime, check out everything else coming and going on Netflix in September, or just the original shows and movies if you prefer.