Netflix movies September 2021: The full list of 71 new movies coming to Netflix

We recently ran through the full slate of new content coming to Netflix in September, so you know the month is packed from start to finish. We also showcased all the new Netflix original movies and series coming next month. Needless to say, new seasons of Lucifer and Money Heist are by far the most hotly anticipated Netflix originals premiering in September. Of course, Netflix subscribers also really love to see all the new films set to debut in the month ahead. With that in mind, we've decided to highlight every single one of the new movies set to hit Netflix in September 2021.
There are a whopping 34 different movies set to be released on Netflix on September 1. That’s right… we’re only talking about one day! The list includes a bunch of fan favorites, too. Examples are Blade Runner, the cult classic Labyrinth, and School of Rock. If there’s a number of times you can watch School of Rock that could be called too many times, we have no idea what it is.
A total of 71 different movies will arrive on Netflix over the course of the month in September. And that includes both Netflix original films as well as movies that have been licensed from third-party studios. You’ll find the entire release calendar of new Netflix movies for September 2021 laid out below. We’ve also included links to all the Netflix original movies so that you can set reminders for the ones you want to watch. If you do decided to set a few reminders, rest assured that those titles will be added to your list automatically as soon as they’re released next month.
Streaming September 1st
- A Cinderella Story
- Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
- Barbie Big City Big Dreams
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
- The Blue Lagoon (1980)
- Chappie
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cliffhanger
- Cold Mountain
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
- Dear John
- Do the Right Thing
- Freedom Writers
- House Party
- Green Lantern
- House Party 2
- House Party 3
- How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Interview
- Labyrinth
- Letters to Juliet
- Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
- Mars Attacks!
- Marshall
- Mystery Men
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Open Season 2
- Rhyme & Reason
- School of Rock
- Tears of the Sun
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Streaming September 2nd
- Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM
- Final Account
Streaming September 3rd
- Worth — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 6th
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 7th
- Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 8th
- JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪
Streaming September 9th
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Women and the Murderer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇫🇷
Streaming September 10th
Streaming September 13th
Streaming September 15th
- Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM
- Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪
Streaming September 16th
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
Streaming September 17th
- Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳
- The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇴
- The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Streaming September 19th
- Dark Skies
Streaming September 20th
- Grown Ups
Streaming September 22nd
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷
- Intrusion — NETFLIX FILM
- Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 23rd
- Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
Streaming September 24th
- The Starling — NETFLIX FILM
- Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇹
Streaming September 29th
- Friendzone — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
- No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM
- Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸
Streaming September 30th
- The Phantom
Streaming Late September
Release date TBD
- Crime Stories: India Detectives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY