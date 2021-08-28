Click to Skip Ad
Netflix movies September 2021: The full list of 71 new movies coming to Netflix

Zach Epstein
August 28th, 2021 at 12:36 PM
By
Netflix movies September 2021

We recently ran through the full slate of new content coming to Netflix in September, so you know the month is packed from start to finish. We also showcased all the new Netflix original movies and series coming next month. Needless to say, new seasons of Lucifer and Money Heist are by far the most hotly anticipated Netflix originals premiering in September. Of course, Netflix subscribers also really love to see all the new films set to debut in the month ahead. With that in mind, we’ve decided to highlight every single one of the new movies set to hit Netflix in September 2021.

Netflix movies September 2021: Everything coming next month

There are a whopping 34 different movies set to be released on Netflix on September 1. That’s right… we’re only talking about one day! The list includes a bunch of fan favorites, too. Examples are Blade Runner, the cult classic Labyrinth, and School of Rock. If there’s a number of times you can watch School of Rock that could be called too many times, we have no idea what it is.

A total of 71 different movies will arrive on Netflix over the course of the month in September. And that includes both Netflix original films as well as movies that have been licensed from third-party studios. You’ll find the entire release calendar of new Netflix movies for September 2021 laid out below. We’ve also included links to all the Netflix original movies so that you can set reminders for the ones you want to watch. If you do decided to set a few reminders, rest assured that those titles will be added to your list automatically as soon as they’re released next month.

Streaming September 1st

  • A Cinderella Story
  • Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
  • Barbie Big City Big Dreams
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
  • The Blue Lagoon (1980)
  • Chappie
  • Clear and Present Danger
  • Cliffhanger
  • Cold Mountain
  • Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
  • Dear John
  • Do the Right Thing
  • Freedom Writers
  • House Party
  • Green Lantern
  • House Party 2
  • House Party 3
  • How to Be a Cowboy NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Interview
  • Labyrinth
  • Letters to Juliet
  • Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
  • Mars Attacks!
  • Marshall
  • Mystery Men
  • The Nutty Professor
  • The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
  • Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Once Upon a Time in America
  • Open Season 2
  • Rhyme & Reason
  • School of Rock
  • Tears of the Sun
  • Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Streaming September 2nd

Streaming September 3rd

Streaming September 6th

Streaming September 7th

Streaming September 8th

  • JJ+ENETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪

Streaming September 9th

Streaming September 10th

  • KateNETFLIX FILM
  • Prey NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
  • Yowamushi Pedal
  • Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Streaming September 13th

Streaming September 15th

Streaming September 16th

Streaming September 17th

Streaming September 19th

  • Dark Skies

Streaming September 20th

  • Grown Ups

Streaming September 22nd

Streaming September 23rd

  • Je Suis Karl NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪

Streaming September 24th

Streaming September 29th

  • Friendzone NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
  • No One Gets Out Alive NETFLIX FILM
  • Sounds Like Love NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸

Streaming September 30th

  • The Phantom

Streaming Late September

Release date TBD

Zach Epstein

Zach Epstein has worked in and around ICT for more than 15 years, first in marketing and business development with two private telcos, then as a writer and editor covering business news, consumer electronics and telecommunications. Zach’s work has been quoted by countless top news publications in the US and around the world. He was also recently named one of the world's top-10 “power mobile influencers” by Forbes, as well as one of Inc. Magazine's top-30 Internet of Things experts.

