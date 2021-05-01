Netflix announced its most recent earnings late last month and the company’s share price plummeted. If you’re wondering why, the answer is simple: Netflix’s subscriber growth is really slowing down.

As recently as a year or two ago, people found it laughable that emerging streaming competition might actually put a dent in mighty Netflix’s business. Fast-forward to 2021, however, and it looks as though the naysayers were wrong. New streaming services like HBO Max, Peacock, and more are unquestionably impacting Netflix’s business, but there’s also another troubling trend taking shape right now. Netflix’s original movies and shows, which are the prime attraction for the streaming service, have been seriously lackluster lately.

If you’re wondering whether the Netflix May 2021 release schedule looks like a step in the right direction for new originals, you’ll find your answer right here.

The first three months of 2021 definitely marked a lull for high-profile Netflix originals. Things improved a bit in April with a few big releases that didn’t disappoint, with Shadow and Bone being the most recent release that’s making waves. Fantasy fans are loving this new series based on best-selling books, and it came at a time when Netflix definitely needed a win.

Where Netflix’s May release schedule is concerned, there are several big premieres on the docket that could help Netflix even more as it looks to get back on track. New seasons of popular series like Lucifer, Master of None, Ragnarok, Castlevania, and Who Killed Sara? are all set to debut over the course of the month in May 2021. Then, on top of that, the new superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy is set to premiere on May 7th. Some people think Mark Millar’s (Kingsmen, Kick-Ass) new show could be good enough to give Netflix its own big superhero franchise like the Avengers. That’s a pretty tall order, to say the least, so we’re not getting our hopes up quite yet.

Zack Snyder’s new movie Army of the Dead is also set to hit Netflix on May 21st, and it looks like another winner for Netflix in May. Wondering what else is in store this month? Check out the full calendar of Netflix original movies and series down below.

Streaming May 4th

Streaming May 5th

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming May 7th

Streaming May 8th

Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷

Streaming May 11th

Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming May 12th

Streaming May 13th

Castlevania: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming May 14th

Streaming May 18th

Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳

Streaming May 19th

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽

Streaming May 20th

Special: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 21st

Streaming May 26th

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX FILM

Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧

Streaming May 27th

Black Space — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM

Eden — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

Soy Rada: Serendipity — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇦🇷

Streaming May 28th

Streaming May 31st

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇫🇷

Release Date TBD

