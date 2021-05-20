60 new Netflix originals will debut in June 2021 – here’s the full list

If you’re like me and you’ve been less than impressed with Netflix’s original releases in early 2021, I hope you’ll agree that April and May have definitely been steps in the right direction. There’s no question that Netflix has been shifting some of its focus lately and investing more in the trashier side of TV, but the past couple of months have seen some of the balance restored. April included some great new Netflix originals such as Concrete Cowboy, The Serpent, Stowaway, and Shadow and Bone. Then May came along with big original releases including Jupiter’s Legacy, The Woman in the Window, Who Killed Sara?: Season 2, and more.
Wondering how things are looking for Netflix originals in June 2021? Well, wonder no more because the nation’s stop streaming entertainment platform has unveiled its full slate of June releases.
The Netflix releases list for June 2021 is official and it’s packed full of new content. As a matter of fact, a whopping 28 different movies and full seasons of TV series will be added to Netflix’s content catalog on Just 1st alone. Most of those releases are from third-party studios though, and Netflix subscribers are always far more interested in Netflix originals. That’s why we’ve rounded up all of Netflix’s original movies, shows, and specials that are set to premiere over the course of the month in June, and dropped them all right here in one place.
Highlights from June’s slate of Netflix originals include Fatherhood starring Kevin Hart, Awake starring Gina Rodriguez, a new DC show called Sweet Tooth, and new seasons of the wildly popular shows Elite and Lupin. Wondering what else Netflix has in store? You can check out all 60 new Netflix originals that are coming in June down below, and we’ve included links to each new movie and show that have live pages on Netflix’s site already.
Streaming June 1st
- Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming June 2nd
- Carnaval — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 3rd
- Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Creator’s File: GOLD — NETFLIX SERIES
- Dancing Queens — NETFLIX FILM
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM
- Summertime: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming June 4th
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Feel Good: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Sweet Tooth — NETFLIX SERIES
- Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — NETFLIX FILM
- Xtreme — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 5th
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming June 9th
- Awake — NETFLIX FILM
- Fresh, Fried & Crispy — NETFLIX SERIES
- Tragic Jungle — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 10th
- Locombianos — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming June 11th
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Lupin: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Skater Girl — NETFLIX FILM
- Trese — NETFLIX ANIME
- Wish Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming June 14th
- Elite Short Stories — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming June 15th
- Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Unwind Your Mind — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
- Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming June 16th
- Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 17th
- Black Summer: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Gift: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Katla — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming June 18th
- A Family — NETFLIX FILM
- Elite: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fatherhood — NETFLIX FILM
- Jagame Thandhiram — NETFLIX FILM
- The Rational Life — NETFLIX SERIES
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming June 19th
- Nevertheless — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming June 22nd
- This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming June 23rd
- Good on Paper — NETFLIX FILM
- The House of Flowers: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
- Murder by the Coast — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming June 24th
- Godzilla Singular Point — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Naked Director: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Sisters on Track — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming June 25th
- The A List: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Ice Road — NETFLIX FILM
- Sex/Life — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming June 26th
- Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming June 28th
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming June 29th
- StarBeam: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming June 30th
- America: The Motion Picture — NETFLIX FILM
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming Soon
- Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — NETFLIX FILM
- Jiva! — NETFLIX SERIES
- Ray — NETFLIX SERIES
- Record of Ragnarok — NETFLIX ANIME
- So Not Worth It — NETFLIX SERIES