60 new Netflix originals will debut in June 2021 – here’s the full list

Zach Epstein
May 20th, 2021 at 5:36 PM
Netflix June 2021 Releases List

If you’re like me and you’ve been less than impressed with Netflix’s original releases in early 2021, I hope you’ll agree that April and May have definitely been steps in the right direction. There’s no question that Netflix has been shifting some of its focus lately and investing more in the trashier side of TV, but the past couple of months have seen some of the balance restored. April included some great new Netflix originals such as Concrete Cowboy, The Serpent, Stowaway, and Shadow and Bone. Then May came along with big original releases including Jupiter’s Legacy, The Woman in the Window, Who Killed Sara?: Season 2, and more.

Wondering how things are looking for Netflix originals in June 2021? Well, wonder no more because the nation’s stop streaming entertainment platform has unveiled its full slate of June releases.

The Netflix releases list for June 2021 is official and it’s packed full of new content. As a matter of fact, a whopping 28 different movies and full seasons of TV series will be added to Netflix’s content catalog on Just 1st alone. Most of those releases are from third-party studios though, and Netflix subscribers are always far more interested in Netflix originals. That’s why we’ve rounded up all of Netflix’s original movies, shows, and specials that are set to premiere over the course of the month in June, and dropped them all right here in one place.

Highlights from June’s slate of Netflix originals include Fatherhood starring Kevin Hart, Awake starring Gina Rodriguez, a new DC show called Sweet Tooth, and new seasons of the wildly popular shows Elite and Lupin. Wondering what else Netflix has in store? You can check out all 60 new Netflix originals that are coming in June down below, and we’ve included links to each new movie and show that have live pages on Netflix’s site already.

Streaming June 1st

Streaming June 2nd

Streaming June 3rd

Streaming June 4th

Streaming June 5th

Streaming June 9th

Streaming June 10th

Streaming June 11th

Streaming June 14th

  • Elite Short Stories — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming June 15th

Streaming June 16th

  • Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 17th

Streaming June 18th

Streaming June 19th

  • Nevertheless — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming June 22nd

  • This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Streaming June 23rd

Streaming June 24th

Streaming June 25th

Streaming June 26th

  • Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming June 28th

Streaming June 29th

Streaming June 30th

Coming Soon

Zach Epstein

Zach Epstein has worked in and around ICT for more than 15 years, first in marketing and business development with two private telcos, then as a writer and editor covering business news, consumer electronics and telecommunications. Zach’s work has been quoted by countless top news publications in the US and around the world. He was also recently named one of the world's top-10 “power mobile influencers” by Forbes, as well as one of Inc. Magazine's top-30 Internet of Things experts.

