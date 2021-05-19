New on Netflix in June 2021: Everything coming and going

Netflix is finishing off the first half of 2021 in a much more promising fashion than it started, with a bevy of interesting titles set to hit the streaming service in June. A new show based on the DC comic book Sweet Tooth debuts next month, and popular originals like Elite and Lupin return with new episodes. There are some star-studded original films as well, including Fatherhood (starring Kevin Hart) and Awake (starring Gina Rodriguez).Today's Top Deal This iPhone case is thin and light but extra Tuff - now it's at Amazon's lowest price ever! Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for June 2021 below:
Streaming June 1st
- Abduction
- American Outlaws
- Bad Teacher
- Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
- CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Flipped
- Fools Rush In
- Happy Endings: Season 1
- Happy Endings: Season 2
- Happy Endings: Season 3
- I Am Sam
- Love Jones
- Million Dollar Baby
- Ninja Assassin
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
- Stand by Me
- Starsky & Hutch
- Streets of Fire
- Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Swordfish
- The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
- The Best Man
- The Big Lebowski
- The Wedding Guest
- The Wind
- What Women Want
Streaming June 2nd
- 2 Hearts
- Alone: Season 7
- Carnaval — NETFLIX FILM
- Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
Streaming June 3rd
- Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Creator’s File: GOLD — NETFLIX SERIES
- Dancing Queens — NETFLIX FILM
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM
- Summertime: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming June 4th
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Feel Good: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Sweet Tooth — NETFLIX SERIES
- Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — NETFLIX FILM
- Xtreme — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 5th
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming June 7th
- Vampire Academy
Streaming June 9th
- Awake — NETFLIX FILM
- Fresh, Fried & Crispy — NETFLIX SERIES
- L.A.’s Finest: LA’s Finest: Season 2
- Tragic Jungle — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 10th
- A Haunted House 2
- Camellia Sisters
- Locombianos — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming June 11th
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Lupin: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Skater Girl — NETFLIX FILM
- Trese — NETFLIX ANIME
- Wish Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming June 13th
- The Devil Below
- Picture a Scientist
Streaming June 14th
- Elite Short Stories — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming June 15th
- FTA
- Let’s Eat
- Life of Crime
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
- Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Sir! No Sir!
- Unwind Your Mind — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
- Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming June 16th
- Lowriders
- Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 17th
- Black Summer: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Gift: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Katla — NETFLIX SERIES
- Silver Linings Playbook
Streaming June 18th
- A Family — NETFLIX FILM
- Elite: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fatherhood — NETFLIX FILM
- Jagame Thandhiram — NETFLIX FILM
- The Rational Life — NETFLIX SERIES
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming June 19th
- Nevertheless — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming June 22nd
- This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming June 23rd
- Good on Paper — NETFLIX FILM
- The House of Flowers: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
- Murder by the Coast — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming June 24th
- Godzilla Singular Point — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Naked Director: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Seventh Day
- Sisters on Track — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming June 25th
- The A List: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Ice Road — NETFLIX FILM
- Sex/Life — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming June 26th
- Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming June 28th
- Killing Them Softly
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming June 29th
- StarBeam: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming June 30th
- America: The Motion Picture — NETFLIX FILM
- Lying and Stealing
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming Soon
- Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — NETFLIX FILM
- Jiva! — NETFLIX SERIES
- Ray — NETFLIX SERIES
- Record of Ragnarok — NETFLIX ANIME
- So Not Worth It — NETFLIX SERIES
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being taken off of Netflix next month.
Leaving June 1st
- Alone: Season 6
- Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Leaving June 4th
- Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
Leaving June 6th
- Searching for Bobby Fischer
Leaving June 9th
- Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
Leaving June 17th
- Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
Leaving June 21st
- Dark Skies
Leaving June 26th
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
Leaving June 27th
- 20th Century Women
- Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
Leaving June 28th
- Bratz: The Movie
Leaving June 30th
- 30 Minutes or Less
- A Bridge Too Far
- Acts of Violence
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Enter the Dragon
- Fiddler on the Roof
- From Paris with Love
- Gothika
- Immortals
- Invictus
- Jason X
- Leprechaun
- Scarface
- Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
- The Accountant of Auschwitz
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Roommate
- The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
- Training Day
- Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
- Two Weeks Notice
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s release schedule in June. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures.