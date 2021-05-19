Click to Skip Ad
New on Netflix in June 2021: Everything coming and going

May 19th, 2021 at 10:33 AM
By
Netflix June 2021

Netflix is finishing off the first half of 2021 in a much more promising fashion than it started, with a bevy of interesting titles set to hit the streaming service in June. A new show based on the DC comic book Sweet Tooth debuts next month, and popular originals like Elite and Lupin return with new episodes. There are some star-studded original films as well, including Fatherhood (starring Kevin Hart) and Awake (starring Gina Rodriguez).

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for June 2021 below:

Streaming June 1st

  • Abduction
  • American Outlaws
  • Bad Teacher
  • Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
  • CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
  • Cradle 2 the Grave
  • Flipped
  • Fools Rush In
  • Happy Endings: Season 1
  • Happy Endings: Season 2
  • Happy Endings: Season 3
  • I Am Sam
  • Love Jones
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • Ninja Assassin
  • Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
  • Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
  • Stand by Me
  • Starsky & Hutch
  • Streets of Fire
  • Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Swordfish
  • The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
  • The Best Man
  • The Big Lebowski
  • The Wedding Guest
  • The Wind
  • What Women Want

Streaming June 2nd

  • 2 Hearts
  • Alone: Season 7
  • Carnaval — NETFLIX FILM
  • Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

Streaming June 3rd

Streaming June 4th

Streaming June 5th

Streaming June 7th

  • Vampire Academy

Streaming June 9th

Streaming June 10th

  • A Haunted House 2
  • Camellia Sisters
  • Locombianos — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming June 11th

Streaming June 13th

  • The Devil Below
  • Picture a Scientist

Streaming June 14th

  • Elite Short Stories — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming June 15th

Streaming June 16th

  • Lowriders
  • Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 17th

Streaming June 18th

Streaming June 19th

  • Nevertheless — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming June 22nd

  • This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Streaming June 23rd

Streaming June 24th

Streaming June 25th

Streaming June 26th

  • Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming June 28th

Streaming June 29th

Streaming June 30th

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being taken off of Netflix next month. You can also check out a video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in June below:

Leaving June 1st

  • Alone: Season 6
  • Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving June 4th

  • Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 6th

  • Searching for Bobby Fischer

Leaving June 9th

  • Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

Leaving June 17th

  • Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

Leaving June 21st

  • Dark Skies

Leaving June 26th

  • The Secret Life of Pets 2

Leaving June 27th

  • 20th Century Women
  • Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

Leaving June 28th

  • Bratz: The Movie

Leaving June 30th

  • 30 Minutes or Less
  • A Bridge Too Far
  • Acts of Violence
  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • Bonnie and Clyde
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love
  • Enter the Dragon
  • Fiddler on the Roof
  • From Paris with Love
  • Gothika
  • Immortals
  • Invictus
  • Jason X
  • Leprechaun
  • Scarface
  • Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
  • The Accountant of Auschwitz
  • The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
  • The Land Before Time
  • The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
  • The Roommate
  • The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
  • Training Day
  • Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
  • Two Weeks Notice

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s release schedule in June. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures.

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

