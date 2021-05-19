New on Netflix in June 2021: Everything coming and going

Netflix is finishing off the first half of 2021 in a much more promising fashion than it started, with a bevy of interesting titles set to hit the streaming service in June. A new show based on the DC comic book Sweet Tooth debuts next month, and popular originals like Elite and Lupin return with new episodes. There are some star-studded original films as well, including Fatherhood (starring Kevin Hart) and Awake (starring Gina Rodriguez).

Today's Top Deal

This iPhone case is thin and light but extra Tuff - now it's at Amazon's lowest price ever! Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for June 2021 below:

Streaming June 1st

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

Streaming June 2nd

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval — NETFLIX FILM

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

Streaming June 3rd

Streaming June 4th

Streaming June 5th

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming June 7th

Vampire Academy

Streaming June 9th

Streaming June 10th

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming June 11th

Streaming June 13th

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

Streaming June 14th

Elite Short Stories — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming June 15th

Streaming June 16th

Lowriders

Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 17th

Streaming June 18th

Streaming June 19th

Nevertheless — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming June 22nd

This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming June 23rd

Streaming June 24th

Godzilla Singular Point — NETFLIX ANIME

The Naked Director: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming June 25th

Streaming June 26th

Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming June 28th

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming June 29th

StarBeam: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming June 30th

America: The Motion Picture — NETFLIX FILM

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being taken off of Netflix next month. You can also check out a video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in June below:

Leaving June 1st

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving June 4th

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 6th

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Leaving June 9th

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

Leaving June 17th

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

Leaving June 21st

Dark Skies

Leaving June 26th

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Leaving June 27th

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

Leaving June 28th

Bratz: The Movie

Leaving June 30th

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s release schedule in June. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures.

Today's Top Deal

This iPhone case is thin and light but extra Tuff - now it's at Amazon's lowest price ever! Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission