New on Netflix in July 2021: Everything coming and going

As quiet of a year as Netflix has had (at least by Netflix’s standards), it was all worth it to get to July, which is when the second season of Tim Robinson’s hysterical sketch show I Think You Should Leave makes its triumphant return for a second season. That could have been the only release this month and I probably would have been content, but there’s also an action movie starring Lena Headey and Karen Gillen called Gunpowder Milkshake, new seasons of Outer Banks, Atypical, and Virgin River, an anime based on Resident Evil, and all three parts of Netflix’s Fear Street film trilogy.

Today's Top Deal

How is this Windows 10 laptop & 128GB microSD bundle only $219.99?! List Price: $249.99 Price: $219.99 You Save: $30.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Streaming July 1st

Air Force One

Audible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

Dynasty Warriors — NETFLIX FILM

The Game

Generation 56k — NETFLIX SERIES

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — NETFLIX ANIME FILM

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She’s Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Young Royals — NETFLIX SERIES

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

Streaming July 2nd

Streaming July 3rd

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

Streaming July 4th

We The People — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 5th

You Are My Spring — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming July 6th

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming July 7th

Streaming July 8th

Streaming July 9th

Streaming July 10th

American Ultra

Streaming July 13th

Ridley Jones — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 14th

Streaming July 15th

Streaming July 16th

The Beguiled

Deep — NETFLIX FILM

Explained: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — NETFLIX FILM

Johnny Test — NETFLIX FAMILY

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Streaming July 17th

Cosmic Sin

Streaming July 20th

milkwater

Streaming July 21st

Streaming July 22nd

Still Working 9 to 5

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming July 23rd

Streaming July 24th

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained

Streaming July 26th

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4

Streaming July 27th

All American: Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Operative

Streaming July 28th

Bartkowiak — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash: Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins — NETFLIX SERIES

Tattoo Redo — NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES)

Streaming July 29th

Resort to Love — NETFLIX FILM

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming July 30th

Streaming July 31st

The Vault

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being taken off of Netflix next month. You can also check out a video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in July:

Leaving July 5th

The Iron Lady

Leaving July 7th

The Invitation

Leaving July 14th

Holidays

Leaving July 15th

The Princess and the Frog

Leaving July 19th

Love Sick: The Series: Season 1

Leaving July 22nd

Oh My Ghost

Oh My Ghost 2

Oh My Ghost 3

Oh My Ghost 4

Leaving July 28th

The Croods

Leaving July 30th

Spotlight

Leaving July 31st

A Clockwork Orange

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Eat Pray Love

Four Christmases

Freak Show

Fred Claus

Friends with Benefits

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Hardcore Henry

Hinterland: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Horns

Jupiter Ascending

King Arthur

Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1

The Little Rascals

Mad Max

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Nacho Libre

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Remember Me

Seed of Chucky

Step Up: Revolution

Your Highness

Zombieland

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s release schedule in July. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures.

Today's Top Deal

How is this Windows 10 laptop & 128GB microSD bundle only $219.99?! List Price: $249.99 Price: $219.99 You Save: $30.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission