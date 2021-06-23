Click to Skip Ad
New on Netflix in July 2021: Everything coming and going

June 23rd, 2021 at 10:55 AM
By
Netflix July 2021

As quiet of a year as Netflix has had (at least by Netflix’s standards), it was all worth it to get to July, which is when the second season of Tim Robinson’s hysterical sketch show I Think You Should Leave makes its triumphant return for a second season. That could have been the only release this month and I probably would have been content, but there’s also an action movie starring Lena Headey and Karen Gillen called Gunpowder Milkshake, new seasons of Outer Banks, Atypical, and Virgin River, an anime based on Resident Evil, and all three parts of Netflix’s Fear Street film trilogy.

Streaming July 1st

  • Air Force One
  • Audible NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Austin Powers in Goldmember
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • The Best of Enemies
  • Boogie Nights
  • Born to Play
  • Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
  • Charlie’s Angels
  • Congo
  • Dennis the Menace
  • Dynasty Warriors NETFLIX FILM
  • The Game
  • Generation 56k NETFLIX SERIES
  • Hampstead
  • The Karate Kid
  • The Karate Kid Part II
  • The Karate Kid Part III
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Kung Fu Panda 2
  • Life as We Know It
  • Love Actually
  • Mary Magdalene
  • Memoirs of a Geisha
  • Midnight Run
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway NETFLIX ANIME FILM
  • Mortal Kombat (1995)
  • No Strings Attached
  • Not Another Teen Movie
  • Ophelia
  • Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
  • She’s Out of My League
  • Spanglish
  • Star Trek
  • The Strangers
  • Stuart Little
  • Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
  • Sword of Trust
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
  • Terminator 2: Judgment Day
  • Underworld
  • Underworld: Awakening
  • Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
  • What Dreams May Come
  • Why Do Fools Fall in Love
  • Young Royals NETFLIX SERIES
  • ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

Streaming July 2nd

Streaming July 3rd

  • Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

Streaming July 4th

Streaming July 5th

Streaming July 6th

Streaming July 7th

Streaming July 8th

Streaming July 9th

Streaming July 10th

  • American Ultra

Streaming July 13th

Streaming July 14th

Streaming July 15th

Streaming July 16th

  • The Beguiled
  • Deep NETFLIX FILM
  • Explained: Season 3 NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
  • Fear Street Part 3: 1666 NETFLIX FILM
  • Johnny Test NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Twilight
  • The Twilight Saga: New Moon
  • The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Streaming July 17th

  • Cosmic Sin

Streaming July 20th

  • milkwater

Streaming July 21st

Streaming July 22nd

  • Still Working 9 to 5 
  • Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming July 23rd

Streaming July 24th

  • Charmed: Season 3
  • Django Unchained

Streaming July 26th

  • The Walking Dead: Season 10
  • Wynonna Earp: Season 4

Streaming July 27th

Streaming July 28th

Streaming July 29th

  • Resort to Love NETFLIX FILM
  • Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming July 30th

Streaming July 31st

  • The Vault

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being taken off of Netflix next month. You can also check out a video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in July:

Leaving July 5th

  • The Iron Lady

Leaving July 7th

  • The Invitation

Leaving July 14th

  • Holidays

Leaving July 15th

  • The Princess and the Frog

Leaving July 19th

  • Love Sick: The Series: Season 1

Leaving July 22nd

  • Oh My Ghost
  • Oh My Ghost 2
  • Oh My Ghost 3
  • Oh My Ghost 4

Leaving July 28th

  • The Croods

Leaving July 30th

  • Spotlight

Leaving July 31st

  • A Clockwork Orange
  • Bride of Chucky
  • Child’s Play 2
  • Child’s Play 3
  • Eat Pray Love
  • Four Christmases
  • Freak Show
  • Fred Claus
  • Friends with Benefits
  • G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
  • Grand Designs: Season 10
  • Grand Designs: Season 15
  • Hardcore Henry
  • Hinterland: Seasons 1-3
  • Hook
  • Horns
  • Jupiter Ascending
  • King Arthur
  • Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1
  • The Little Rascals
  • Mad Max
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding
  • Nacho Libre
  • Nights in Rodanthe
  • The Patriot
  • Remember Me
  • Seed of Chucky
  • Step Up: Revolution
  • Your Highness
  • Zombieland

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s release schedule in July. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures.

