New on Netflix in July 2021: Everything coming and going

As quiet of a year as Netflix has had (at least by Netflix's standards), it was all worth it to get to July, which is when the second season of Tim Robinson's hysterical sketch show I Think You Should Leave makes its triumphant return for a second season. That could have been the only release this month and I probably would have been content, but there's also an action movie starring Lena Headey and Karen Gillen called Gunpowder Milkshake, new seasons of Outer Banks, Atypical, and Virgin River, an anime based on Resident Evil, and all three parts of Netflix's Fear Street film trilogy.
Streaming July 1st
- Air Force One
- Audible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- The Best of Enemies
- Boogie Nights
- Born to Play
- Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
- Charlie’s Angels
- Congo
- Dennis the Menace
- Dynasty Warriors — NETFLIX FILM
- The Game
- Generation 56k — NETFLIX SERIES
- Hampstead
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Life as We Know It
- Love Actually
- Mary Magdalene
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Midnight Run
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — NETFLIX ANIME FILM
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- No Strings Attached
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Ophelia
- Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
- She’s Out of My League
- Spanglish
- Star Trek
- The Strangers
- Stuart Little
- Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
- Sword of Trust
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Underworld
- Underworld: Awakening
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- What Dreams May Come
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
- Young Royals — NETFLIX SERIES
- ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
Streaming July 2nd
- The 8th Night — NETFLIX FILM
- Big Timber — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — NETFLIX FILM
- Haseen Dillruba — NETFLIX FILM
- Mortel: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Snowpiercer
Streaming July 3rd
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
Streaming July 4th
- We The People — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 5th
- You Are My Spring — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 6th
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming July 7th
- Brick Mansions
- Cat People — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Dogs: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Mire: ’97 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The War Next-door — NETFLIX SERIES
- Major Grom: Plague Doctor — NETFLIX FILM
- This Little Love of Mine
Streaming July 8th
- Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Home Again
- Midnight Sun
- RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming July 9th
- Atypical: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Biohackers: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Cook of Castamar — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — NETFLIX FILM
- How I Became a Superhero — NETFLIX FILM
- Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM
- Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Virgin River: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 10th
- American Ultra
Streaming July 13th
- Ridley Jones — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 14th
- A Classic Horror Story — NETFLIX FILM
- The Guide to the Perfect Family — NETFLIX FILM
- Gunpowder Milkshake — NETFLIX FILM
- Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- My Unorthodox Life — NETFLIX SERIES
- Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 15th
- A Perfect Fit — NETFLIX FILM
- BEASTARS: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- My Amanda — NETFLIX FILM
- Never Have I Ever: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 16th
- The Beguiled
- Deep — NETFLIX FILM
- Explained: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
- Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — NETFLIX FILM
- Johnny Test — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Streaming July 17th
- Cosmic Sin
Streaming July 20th
- milkwater
Streaming July 21st
- Chernobyl 1986 — NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇺
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
- Sexy Beasts — NETFLIX SERIES
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 22nd
- Still Working 9 to 5
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming July 23rd
- A Second Chance: Rivals! — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Bankrolled — NETFLIX FILM
- Blood Red Sky — NETFLIX FILM
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North — NETFLIX FILM
- The Last Letter From Your Lover — NETFLIX FILM
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation — NETFLIX SERIES
- Sky Rojo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 24th
- Charmed: Season 3
- Django Unchained
Streaming July 26th
- The Walking Dead: Season 10
- Wynonna Earp: Season 4
Streaming July 27th
- All American: Season 3
- Mighty Express: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Operative
Streaming July 28th
- Bartkowiak — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
- Fantastic Fungi
- The Flash: Season 7
- The Snitch Cartel: Origins — NETFLIX SERIES
- Tattoo Redo — NETFLIX SERIES
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES)
Streaming July 29th
- Resort to Love — NETFLIX FILM
- Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming July 30th
- Centaurworld — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Glow Up: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Last Mercenary — NETFLIX FILM
- Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Outer Banks: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 31st
- The Vault
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being taken off of Netflix next month. You can also check out a video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in July:
Leaving July 5th
- The Iron Lady
Leaving July 7th
- The Invitation
Leaving July 14th
- Holidays
Leaving July 15th
- The Princess and the Frog
Leaving July 19th
- Love Sick: The Series: Season 1
Leaving July 22nd
- Oh My Ghost
- Oh My Ghost 2
- Oh My Ghost 3
- Oh My Ghost 4
Leaving July 28th
- The Croods
Leaving July 30th
- Spotlight
Leaving July 31st
- A Clockwork Orange
- Bride of Chucky
- Child’s Play 2
- Child’s Play 3
- Eat Pray Love
- Four Christmases
- Freak Show
- Fred Claus
- Friends with Benefits
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Grand Designs: Season 10
- Grand Designs: Season 15
- Hardcore Henry
- Hinterland: Seasons 1-3
- Hook
- Horns
- Jupiter Ascending
- King Arthur
- Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1
- The Little Rascals
- Mad Max
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- Nacho Libre
- Nights in Rodanthe
- The Patriot
- Remember Me
- Seed of Chucky
- Step Up: Revolution
- Your Highness
- Zombieland
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s release schedule in July. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures.