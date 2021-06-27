Last chance: These 41 movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in July

We showed you the full slate of new movies and shows coming to Netflix in July 2021. Then we drilled things down a bit to specifically highlight all the new Netflix originals coming in July and all the new movies hitting Netflix next month. Now, it’s time to take a look at all the movies and TV shows that are set to leave Netflix in July, which means it’s your last chance to check them out before they disappear.

June has been a terrific month for new Netflix additions and July is shaping up to be more of the same. Some of the hotly anticipated new content set to debut next month includes the high-octane thriller Gunpowder Milkshake starring Karen Gillan and Lena Headey, the fourth and final season of Atypical, Virgin River season 3, RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness, and three new movies that comprise the Fear Street series, based on works of R.L. Stine.

Sure there’s plenty of new content to look forward to next month, but there are also some older titles that are being shown the door in July. A total of 41 different movies and full seasons of TV shows are set to depart over the course of the month, which means it’s your last chance to stream them before they’re gone. A sprinkling of titles will leave Netflix here and there beginning on July 5th, but the date to really keep in mind is July 31st. That’s when 30 different titles will be deleted from the Netflix catalog in the US, including some terrific flicks like A Clockwork Orange, Hook, Mad Max, The Patriot, and Zombieland.

Scroll down to see everything leaving Netflix in July 2021.

Leaving July 5th

The Iron Lady

Leaving July 7th

The Invitation

Leaving July 14th

Holidays

Leaving July 15th

The Princess and the Frog

Leaving July 19th

Love Sick: The Series: Season 1

Leaving July 22nd

Oh My Ghost

Oh My Ghost 2

Oh My Ghost 3

Oh My Ghost 4

Leaving July 28th

The Croods

Leaving July 30th

Spotlight

Leaving July 31st

A Clockwork Orange

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Eat Pray Love

Four Christmases

Freak Show

Fred Claus

Friends with Benefits

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Hardcore Henry

Hinterland: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Horns

Jupiter Ascending

King Arthur

Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1

The Little Rascals

Mad Max

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Nacho Libre

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Remember Me

Seed of Chucky

Step Up: Revolution

Your Highness

Zombieland

