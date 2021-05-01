I’ve been somewhat harsh on Netflix’s new releases this year, but May is certainly shaping up to be an exciting month for the streaming service. Not only is Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead film making its long-awaited debut, but Master of None is returning after a four-year hiatus. It’s also a bittersweet month for fans of Castlevania and Lucifer, as both shows will be ending in May. The good news for Castlevania fans is that Netflix is reportedly already working on a new show that will be set in the same universe, so there will be more bloodshed to enjoy.

Today's Top Deal Everyone raves about this nonstick frying pan — now on sale for just $14! List Price:$16.99 Price:$13.99 You Save:$3.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

In chronological order, here are the top ten movies and shows coming to Netflix in the month of May:

Back to the Future | May 1st Scarface | May 1st Zombieland | May 1st Jupiter’s Legacy | May 7th After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards. Castlevania: Season 4 | May 13th In the epic final season of Castlevania, Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times. Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 | May 14th From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home: The Emmy-winning anthology returns with a crop of provocative tales. The Woman in the Window | May 14th Confined by her agoraphobia, Anna Fox finds herself keeping tabs on the new family across the street through the windows of her NYC home. After witnessing a brutal crime, secrets begin to unravel and nothing and no one are what they seem. Army of the Dead | May 21st After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever. Master of None Presents: Moments in Love | May 23rd The Emmy Award-winning MASTER OF NONE returns with a new season that chronicles the relationship of Denise (Emmy Award winner Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia (BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie). Directed by series co-creator and Emmy winner Aziz Ansari, and scripted by Ansari and Waithe, this new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart. Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised. Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 | May 28th In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same.

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix’s catalog this month, as well as everything that the service will be removing.

Today's Top Deal This magnetic air fryer cheat sheet is a must-have in every kitchen — check out the Amazon reviews! List Price:$15.99 Price:$11.45 You Save:$4.54 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission