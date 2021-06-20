Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Prime Day Deals
    11:01 Deals

    Check these early Prime Day deals with prices so low, it’s like Amazon made a mistak…
  2. Amazon Deals
    07:59 Deals

    10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: Free $25 Amazon credit, $230 Windows 10 l…
  3. Mattress Topper Amazon
    14:44 Deals

    33,000 Amazon shoppers say this mattress topper deserves 5 stars – today it’s…
  4. Best Smart Home Devices 2021
    08:45 Deals

    10 smart home devices on Amazon you’ll wonder how you ever lived without
  5. Prime Day Deals
    10:03 Deals

    Prime Day starts Monday – but these amazing Prime Day deals start now
Entertainment

The god of mischief is helping Disney+ obliterate the streaming competition

June 20th, 2021 at 10:33 AM
By
Most watched TV shows

Marvel’s new Loki TV series, airing on Disney+ and starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular god of mischief, has been a resounding success for Disney’s streaming platform.

We’re only two episodes into the show at this point, but Disney CEO Bob Chapek himself has confirmed that the series’ June 9 premiere was the most-watched premiere to date on Disney+ (without revealing exact viewership numbers, of course, but that’s de rigueur for the streamers at this point). It doesn’t hurt, also, that 2021 has already shaped to be one of Marvel’s biggest in a long while, with the entertainment giant having already dived into streaming to strong effect with WandaVision and teeing up some major blockbusters for release this year on the big screen — including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals. Regarding Loki, both critics and audiences have been raving about the show, enough to make it one of the most-watched TV shows, in fact, across all of the major streaming services at the moment.

Today's Top Deal 🚨 Get 2 months of any premium channel for just 99¢ with this crazy Prime Day deal! Price:$0.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

This distinction comes from the latest data shared with BGR by the team at Reelgood, a streaming search engine service that helps streaming audiences keep up with what’s showing, and where.

This week’s full ranking of the most-watched TV shows across all your favorite streamers, which can be found at the bottom of this post, covers the week of June 9-15. And it’s actually all the more impressive that Loki tops the list, because remember — it only debuted on Disney+ on June 9.

“In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the god of mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame,” reads the brief synopsis at Rotten Tomatoes, which adds the following critics consensus:

“A delightful diversion from the MCU as we know it, Loki successfully sees star Tom Hiddleston leap from beloved villain to endearing antihero — with a little help from Owen Wilson — in a series that’s as off-kilter, charming, and vaguely dangerous as the demigod himself.”

The show itself has a pretty strong 96% critics score on the review aggregation site at the moment, along with an 89% audience score. Meanwhile, when you’re done catching up with Loki, there’s also plenty of other buzzy, critically acclaimed and bingeworthy content to add to your TV watch list — with HBO’s Mare of Easttown and Hacks both runaway successes in recent weeks, along with Sweet Tooth and Lupin (a French language series about a gentleman thief) for Netflix, to call attention to just a few.

Here are the most-watched TV series across all the major streamers, per Reelgood, for the week of June 9-15. How many shows from the list below have you seen?

  1. Loki
  2. Sweet Tooth
  3. Mare of Easttown
  4. Manifest
  5. Lupin
  6. Hacks
  7. The Handmaid’s Tale
  8. Alone
  9. Mythic Quest
  10. Lucifer
Today's Top Deal Add hands-free Alexa to your car for $14.99 instead of $50 with this crazy early Prime Day deal! List Price:$49.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$35.00 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Tags:

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to outlets like Fast Company and The Guardian. When he’s not writing about technology, he can be found hunched protectively over his burgeoning collection of vinyl, as well as nursing his Whovianism and bingeing on a variety of TV shows you probably don’t like.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information