The god of mischief is helping Disney+ obliterate the streaming competition

Marvel’s new Loki TV series, airing on Disney+ and starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular god of mischief, has been a resounding success for Disney’s streaming platform.

We’re only two episodes into the show at this point, but Disney CEO Bob Chapek himself has confirmed that the series’ June 9 premiere was the most-watched premiere to date on Disney+ (without revealing exact viewership numbers, of course, but that’s de rigueur for the streamers at this point). It doesn’t hurt, also, that 2021 has already shaped to be one of Marvel’s biggest in a long while, with the entertainment giant having already dived into streaming to strong effect with WandaVision and teeing up some major blockbusters for release this year on the big screen — including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals. Regarding Loki, both critics and audiences have been raving about the show, enough to make it one of the most-watched TV shows, in fact, across all of the major streaming services at the moment.

This distinction comes from the latest data shared with BGR by the team at Reelgood, a streaming search engine service that helps streaming audiences keep up with what’s showing, and where.

This week’s full ranking of the most-watched TV shows across all your favorite streamers, which can be found at the bottom of this post, covers the week of June 9-15. And it’s actually all the more impressive that Loki tops the list, because remember — it only debuted on Disney+ on June 9.

“In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the god of mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame,” reads the brief synopsis at Rotten Tomatoes, which adds the following critics consensus:

“A delightful diversion from the MCU as we know it, Loki successfully sees star Tom Hiddleston leap from beloved villain to endearing antihero — with a little help from Owen Wilson — in a series that’s as off-kilter, charming, and vaguely dangerous as the demigod himself.”

The show itself has a pretty strong 96% critics score on the review aggregation site at the moment, along with an 89% audience score. Meanwhile, when you’re done catching up with Loki, there’s also plenty of other buzzy, critically acclaimed and bingeworthy content to add to your TV watch list — with HBO’s Mare of Easttown and Hacks both runaway successes in recent weeks, along with Sweet Tooth and Lupin (a French language series about a gentleman thief) for Netflix, to call attention to just a few.

Here are the most-watched TV series across all the major streamers, per Reelgood, for the week of June 9-15. How many shows from the list below have you seen?

