We’ve had new Marvel Cinematic Universe content nearly every week for nearly 3 months, with a tiny break between the WandaVision finale and premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But now that the latter concluded with that epic finale and introduced the MCU’s new Captain America, it’s time for a well-deserved break. Loki doesn’t premiere on Disney+ until June 11th, and Black Widow won’t debut in early May since it’s been pushed back to July.

It’s the ongoing health crisis that forced Marvel to postpone its movies for more than a year. Disney still wants theatrical releases for the films, although Black Widow will be released on Disney+ at the same time it hits theaters. Reports about a year ago said that the reshuffle won’t impact Marvel’s plans for MCU Phase 4. Marvel adventures jump all over the place through time and universes, rather than following a precise chronology. That gave Marvel plenty of room to maneuver when it came to delays. But even so, Marvel has a timeline of character and plot reveals scheduled for the MCU. Black Widow might be a prequel, but some of the characters it introduces will show up in other films and shows — Falcon’s great cameo is one such example.

A brand new leak claims that the main villain in Spider-Man: No Way Home was supposed to show up in Falcon’s post-credits scene. That cameo was apparently cut because Marvel wants to save that massive reveal for Spider-Man 3. Before you read any further, you should know that a few significant spoilers might follow below.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back in stock on Amazon... at the lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Black Widow was supposed to kick off Phase 4, but that honor went to WandaVision. While Black Widow takes place between the events in Civil War and Infinity War, it’ll supposedly give us the MCU’s new Black Widow now that Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) is dead. It will also introduce the Thunderbolts, the Avengers-like team of heroes with special abilities that will be explored in this phase. Black Widow would have introduced Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), so we’d know who she was before her appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In turn, Falcon would have delivered the Marvel villain many people have been waiting for, especially now that Disney and Sony are willing to work closer than ever on Spider-Man 3.

That last bit is according to a brand new leak, which claims The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had a different post-credits scene than the one we just saw after the finale.

A person claiming to have had contact with sources close to Marvel and Disney “for a while” detailed the supposed original post-credits scene on 4chan. According to the leaker, Marvel wanted to introduce Norman Osborn and his Oscorp at the end of Falcon. It’s none other than Willem Dafoe who would play Osborn. This wouldn’t be the Osborn from Sony’s Maguire Spider-Man trilogy, as all of that happens in a different timeline, but the MCU’s.

The scene would take place after Sharon Carter is given her pardon. She finishes talking to her mystery contact. And here’s where things take a turn. The episode wouldn’t have originally ended with the camera panning to an American flag. But it would cut to Sharon Carter’s contact, Norman Osborn. Willem Dafoe, back as Norman Osborn, would hang up on Sharon Carter, saying he will ‘Talk to her later.’ The scene would cut to Norman Osborn, looking at something which emits a green light. Norman Osborn says ‘And so it begins.’ The scene would then cut to the outside of the Oscorp building, which is revealed to be the old Avengers tower. The episode would end here. So, a scene that would bring Willem Dafoe back as Norman Osborn? This sounds great. So, what happened? My sources report that the reason this scene was cut was because they wanted to save the reveal of Norman Osborn / the Green Goblin, for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Other sources state that it’s a mix between what I just mentioned, & because of time constraints / closing deadlines and / or because of contract / legal issues. Whatever the reason may be, the scene was cut. And the scene with Sharon Carter talking on the phone, was reshot, to what it is now…

If this leak is accurate, then Marvel would have wanted to introduce Osborn well before Spider-Man 3. Even before the pandemic delays, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to precede No Way Home. So the changes to the post-credits scene might not have anything to do with the altered launch schedule — if these claims are accurate. The same leaker explains:

I personally believe that a cut scene introducing Oscorp, makes sense. The episode introduces two pieces of green weapons. The main thread’s image is the weapons I am referring too. The introduction of these weapons was very rushed. A scene introducing Oscorp, would have explained everything. My sources also state that there’s a reason that Marvel Studios is not talking about this scene at all. The reason is that they are trying to hide as many details as possible. They are trying to hide the fact that they have Willem Dafoe under contract for the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe.’ So that his reveal in Spider-Man: No Way Home has weight to it. Alfred Molina & Jamie Foxx returning are both details that have been leaked (Both leaks being confirmed, since both respective actors have talked about their role in Spider-Man: No Way Home). Marvel Studios doesn’t want this happening again. They’ve already lost two big reveals, and they are doing everything in their power to keep Willem Dafoe’s involvement in the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe,’ a secret…

We saw so many Spider-Man 3 rumors last year saying several of the villains Sony previously used will return to No Way Home, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also set to reprise their roles as Spider-Men from alternate realities. As this new leaker says, Foxx and Molina have confirmed their involvement in the film, proving that No Way Home is a multiverse adventure. In an interview a few weeks ago, Molina said that he will appear in the movie and joked that the return of Doc Ock is an open secret in Hollywood.

Given these developments, it’s understandable why Marvel would want to conceal Osborn and change that post-credits scene. As it stands now, that Falcon and the Winter Soldier post-credits scene is still intriguing. We learned that Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) is the Power Broker, and she has friends in high places.

Consider this: who else would Carter call to inform them that she’s going to have access to government secrets? It could’ve definitely been Osborn on the other end of that phone.

Finally, there’s a believable Spider-Man 3 leak that gives us the main plot details of the movie, including the villains. The leak says that various old villains will invade the MCU’s main timeline from other realities, and the show’s big villain will be Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. By the end of the film, all the villains will supposedly be defeated, except for Osborn. The Green Goblin will apparently kill a major character, enraging Peter Parker to the point where he wants to kill Osborn. This might sound like great fan fiction, but the person who posted this particular No Way Home leak online is the same person who revealed Louis-Dreyfus would play Val in that surprise cameo from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres on December 17th.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the $30 gadget that opens your garage with your smartphone or voice! Price:$29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission