2020 was the first year in more than a decade without a movie from Marvel Studios. Due to the pandemic, Marvel had to put all of its plans on hold, from its first Disney+ shows to the rollout of the Phase 4 movies. Now that the world has started to get back on track, Marvel is celebrating by releasing a video highlighting some of the best moments of the Infinity Saga and looking ahead to what’s on tap for the months and years to come.

The first half of the video is a journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to this point, backed by a recording of Stan Lee talking about how everyone on the planet is part of the same big family. It’s very sweet, and Marvel fans are sure to get a kick out of it. But in the second half, Marvel looks ahead, previewing Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and giving us our very first glimpse at Eternals:

After multiple delays, Black Widow is finally set to drop on July 9th. Despite repeatedly stating otherwise, Marvel will in fact release Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ simultaneously, although you will have to pay $30 to watch it online as part of the Disney+ Premier Access program. Marvel also recently shared the first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which will presumably come out exclusively in theaters on September 3rd.

Of course, the real reason you’re here is for the closing moments of the video, where we not only get to see the cast of Eternals in action for the first time, but also learn the titles for the sequels to Black Panther and Captain Marvel. First up is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which comes out on July 8th, 2022. Up next is The Marvels, which releases on November 11th, 2022. We’re still not sure how Marvel plans to handle Black Panther after Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing, but it sounds like Wakanda will still be the central focus of the story.

As for The Marvels, the title to the Captain Marvel sequel is a clear reference to the fact that Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel will be teaming up. The Ms. Marvel show on Disney+ is expected to debut before the end of the year, and much like WandaVision led directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel will likely do the same with The Marvels. Here’s the entirety of the Phase 4 schedule, according to the video:

Black Widow | July 9th, 2021

You also might have noticed a hint of a Fantastic Four logo at the very end of the release date barrage, but sadly, we did not get a release date for the Fantastic Four movie. How dare you, Kevin Feige.

