“Dude, it’s f***ing hilarious to me, because I do have this Twitter account, and I see how often Spider-Man is trending, and it’s like, people freaking out about a thing, and I’m just like… I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say: ‘I recommend that you chill.’” That’s what Andrew Garfield said a few days ago during an interview when asked whether he’s in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the upcoming third movie in Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy. “Listen, I can’t speak for anything else but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain’t got a call.”

Rumors that Garfield might reprise his Amazing Spider-Man version of Peter Parker in No Way Home don’t even qualify as spoilers anymore. You might have been living under a rock if this was your first time you’re hearing that previous Spider-Man actors are joining Tom Holland in the third Spider-Man movie that’s part of the MCU. Tobey Maguire is also in the film, according to plenty of rumors and indirect evidence that says all three actors will appear as different versions of Spider-Man in No Way Home.

Sony might be trying to preserve this big reveal for the movie’s premiere, but this massive surprise is already ruined. Of course, just because we know that Garfield and Maguire are in the film doesn’t make it any less exciting to watch. And now, Garfield is already walking back his earlier firm denial that we mentioned above.

After telling Josh Horowitz that his situation is similar to playing a game of Werewolf or Mafia, where everyone is 100% sure that he is the killer (well, one of the Spider-Men) even though he’s not, Garfield is changing his tune.

During an interview with Access, Garfield commented on the rumors that place him in the new Spider-Man sequel. He said that he had heard the rumors of everything and as a fan himself, he thinks “it’s a really cool idea.” Watching Garfield stumble through his answer is glorious. He’s trying to keep denying that he’s in No Way Home, while also saying that he doesn’t want to be given “the responsibility of disappointing people.”

Garfield reiterates that he hasn’t been asked to play in the film but finishes the answer by saying “never say never,” which is quite different than his previous denial.

It isn’t at all surprising that Garfield has to deny rumors he’s in a massive MCU movie. Others have done it before him, as Marvel is incredibly secretive about its films and TV series. And Spider-Man 3 is the kind of Marvel movie that the studio would definitely want to be secretive about.

Sadly, this train left the station a long time ago. We’ve received plenty of hints that No Way Home will be a multiverse movie as well as clear confirmation that characters from earlier Sony films will be in it. Actor Alfred Molina confirmed his involvement in the movie, saying in an interview that he will reprise his Doc Ock role from Maguire’s Spider-Man movies. Jamie Foxx will also reprise his role as Electro. And you can’t bring villains from old Spider-Man films to Marvel’s universe without also getting the corresponding superheroes.

On top of that, we saw plenty of evidence that Garfield is in No Way Home. No matter what he says in interviews, the word is out.

Even if this Spider-Man 3 surprise has been spoiled, No Way Home remains the most exciting MCU film of the year. That’s not something I would have said about the previous episodes, which are hardly must-see MCU stories. With or without Garfield and Maguire in it, Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres on December 17th.

