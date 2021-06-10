Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Prime Day 2021 Deals
    07:58 Deals

    5 best Amazon Prime Day deals you can already get today
  2. Roomba Prime Day Deals
    11:20 Deals

    Amazon’s early Prime Day Roomba deals are so good, they’re starting to sell out
  3. Fire TV Stick 4K Price
    07:58 Deals

    Amazon’s best early Prime Day deal is hidden where most people can’t find it
  4. Rain Shower Head Amazon
    08:31 Deals

    This classy bathroom upgrade went mega-viral on TikTok – Amazon has it for $15
  5. Amazon Deals
    10:10 Deals

    Today’s top deals: Early Prime Day deals, $6 Kasa smart plugs, $20 Blink Mini cam, $15 luxurious shower head, Fitbits, more
Entertainment

There’s a new ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel movie coming to theaters

June 10th, 2021 at 6:29 PM
By
Lord of the Rings anime

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be the very first theatrical release set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth since The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies debuted in 2014, but unlike any of the previous films in the franchise, The War of the Rohirrim will be an animated feature. New Line Cinema will team up with Warner Bros. Animation to produce the “original anime feature,” which is set to be directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Ultraman, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045).

This standalone animated film “explores and expands the untold story behind the fortress of Helm’s Deep, delving into the life and bloodsoaked times of one of Middle-earth’s most legendary figures; the mighty King of Rohan – Helm Hammerhand.”

Today's Top Deal Free Echo Dot with when you buy a $45 Ring Video Doorbell in this crazy early Prime Day deal! Price:Was $100, Now $44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

According to Tolkien’s writings, Helm Hammerhand was born in TA 2691 — around 200 years before Bilbo Baggins. He became the King of Rohan at the age of 50, when his father Gram died. He received the title Hammerhand after punching Freca, a lord of Rohan, so hard that he died. Helm’s Deep, which is one of the most iconic locations of the book and film trilogy, was named after King Helm.

Beyond being set in the same world as Tolkien’s original novels, The War of the Rohirrim is also said to be a “companion piece” to the original film trilogy that hit theaters twenty years ago, “with story and artistic elements woven throughout that will reconnect fans to the excitement and cinematic wonder of Middle-earth.” In other words, this is more than just an anime spinoff.

Carolyn Blackwood, COO for Warner Bros. Pictures Group, and Richard Brener, President and CCO for New Line Cinema, shared the following statement on Thursday:

“All of us at New Line feel a deep affinity for the extraordinary world J.R.R. Tolkien created, so the opportunity to dive back into Middle-earth with the team at Warner Bros. Animation is a dream come true. Fans know Helm’s Deep as the stage for one of the greatest battles ever put to film and, with many of the same creative visionaries involved and the brilliant Kenji Kamiyama at the helm, we couldn’t be more excited to deliver a fresh vision of its history that will invite global audiences to experience the rich, complex saga of Middle-earth in a thrilling new way.”

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim doesn’t have a release date, but New Line says that the movie “is being fast-tracked for the big screen.” Sola Entertainment (Tower of God, The God of High School) will animate the movie, Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) are writing the screenplay, and voice casting is currently underway.

Today's Top Deal Early Prime Day 2021 blowout: Prime members can get Blink Mini cameras for just $19.99 right now! List Price:$34.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Tags:

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information