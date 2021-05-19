Everything coming and going on Hulu in June 2021

If you’re looking for great movies to watch as you avoid the heat this summer, Hulu has you covered. Coming to the streaming service in June are 50/50, The Dark Knight, Ordinary People, Slumdog Millionaire, and Young Adult. There are also a few big originals dropping in June, including the movie False Positive, which stars Ilana Glazer and Justin Theroux as two parents who finally become pregnant after finding a brilliant fertility doctor played by Pierce Brosnan. But there might be more to Dr. Hindle than he is letting on. Sounds thrillingly terrifying!

Streaming June 1st

CHANGING THE GAME: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)

Housebroken: Series Premiere (FOX)

Small Fortune: Complete Season 1 (NBC)

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

A Perfect Day (2006)

A Prayer For The Dying (1987)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alive (1993)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Batman Begins (2005)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Birdcage (1997)

Black And White (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blue Streak (1999)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Conviction (2010)

Convicts (1991)

Convoy (1978)

The Cookout (2004)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Desperate Measures (1998)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Driven (2001)

El Dorado (1967)

Face/Off (1997)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gamer (2009)

Get Smart (2008)

Hanging Up (2000)

Hud (1963)

The Hustler (1961)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Wright (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Little Women (1994)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Love Letter (1999)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Once Upon A Crime… (1992)

Ordinary People (1980)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Primary Colors (1998)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Sabrina (1995)

Savage State (2021)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scorpio (1973)

Silence (2016)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Girls (1988)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Still Waiting (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

The Time Machine (2002)

To Die For (1995)

The Upside (2017)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Waiting… (2005)

Walking Tall (1973)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

Wilde (1998)

Wings Of Courage (1995)

Witless Protection (2008)

Young Adult (2011)

Streaming June 2nd

America’s Got Talent: Season 16 Premiere (NBC)

Streaming June 3rd

MasterChef: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)

A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)

Night of the Kings (2021)

Streaming June 4th

The New York Times Presents: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Beat Shazam: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

Streaming June 5th

Emergency Call: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Rams (2021)

Streaming June 7th

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Chase: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

To Tell the Truth: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

Streaming June 8th

The Bachelorette: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)

Legion Of Brothers (2017)

Streaming June 9th

The Croods: A New Age (2020)

Streaming June 10th

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Card Sharks: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Trust (2021)

Two of Us (2019)

Streaming June 11th

Love, Victor: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 5 (Bravo)

Come True (2021)

Streaming June 13th

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’S Curse (2014)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)

Not Fade Away (2012)

Willy’s Wonderland (2021)

Streaming June 14th

Rūrangi: Complete Season 1 (The Yellow Affair)

Streaming June 15th

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Alone: Complete Season 7 (A&E)

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

America Our Defining Hours: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete Season 1 (ABC)

Dance Moms: Complete Season 8 (A&E)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Swamp People: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1B (A&E)

Born to Play (2020)

Gone Girl (2014)

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy

Her Name Is Chef (2020)

Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)

Nasrin (2020)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)

The Outside Story (2021)

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020) (Lifetime)

Streaming June 17th

DAVE: Season 2 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Phobias (2021)

Streaming June 18th

Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Hustler: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

When Nature Calls: Series Premiere (ABC)

Streaming June 20th

The Guilt Trip (2012)

Streaming June 21st

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks In America: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)

Backyard Builds: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)

Big Bucket Food List: Complete Season 1 – 2 (Corus)

Family Home Overhaul: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Farmhouse Facelift: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Home to Win: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Corus)

Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete Seasons 1 – 2 (Corus)

Save My Reno: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)

Hot Market: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Wall of Chefs: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Hostiles (2017)

Streaming June 22nd

Monster Trucks (2017)

Streaming June 23rd

College Bowl: Series Premiere (NBC)

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Streaming June 24th

An American Haunting (2006)

Streaming June 25th

FALSE POSITIVE (2021) (Hulu Original)

Making It: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Streaming June 26th

The Choe Show: Series Premiere (FX)

Streaming June 27th

Safer at Home (2021)

Streaming June 29th

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021)

Streaming June 30th

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Jack Reacher (2012)

The Sweet Life (2016)

Leaving June 4th

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

Leaving June 5th

The Appearance (2018)

Leaving June 11th

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

LA 92 (2020)

Leaving June 17th

Identity (2003)

Leaving June 30th

28 Days Later (2003)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Prayer For The Dying (1987)

A Simple Plan (1998)

A Storks Journey (2017)

The Birdcage (1997)

Blue Streak (1999)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changeling (2008)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Convicts (1991)

Convoy (1978)

The Core (2003)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Face/Off (1997)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

The Full Monty (1997)

Garden State (2004)

Get Smart (2008)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Junior (1994)

Knowing (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Mystery Science Theatre (1996)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Once Upon A Crime… (1992)

Pandorum (2009)

Paycheck (2003)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Rio (2011)

Salt (2010)

The Sandlot (1993)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Scorpio (1973)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Some Girls (1988)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Plane (2004)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Thirst (2009)

Vantage Point (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

