Everything coming and going on Hulu in July 2021

July is right around the corner, and while we’re all desperate to get out of our homes as much as possible this summer, there are going to be days when it’s simply too hot to go outside. Thankfully, the streaming services will keep us company, and Hulu’s lineup of movies for next month is stacked. Dumb & Dumber, Fargo, Galaxy Quest, Robocop, Space Jam, and the new Bill and Ted are all streaming in July. Plus, original shows The Mighty Ones and This Way Up are both returning for their second seasons.

Streaming July 1st

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 7 (MTV)

127 Hours (2010)

28 Days Later (2003)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

68 Kill (2017)

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (2017)

A Ciambra (2018)

The Adventures of Hercules (1985)

Almost Human (2014)

Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed (2014)

American Gun (2005)

An Acceptable Loss (2019)

Australia (2008)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Band Aid (2017)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Best Man (1999)

Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)

Big Fish (2003)

Bitter Harvest (2017)

Blue Sky (1994)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Breakdown (1997)

Bruno (2009)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Carnage Park (2016)

Caveman (1981)

Chaplin (1992)

Chuck (2017)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (2017)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Condemned (2007)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

The Conversation (1974)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

The Cured (2018)

Dangerous Minds (1995)

Dealin’ With Idiots (2013)

Dealt (2017)

Dear White People (2014)

Donnybrook (2019)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)

Eliminators (2016)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

The Face of Love (2014)

Factotum (2006)

Fargo (1996)

The Feels (2017)

Fired Up! (2009)

Foxfire (1996)

Frank Serpico (2017)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Free To Run (2016)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

The Gift (2000)

Gimme the Loot (2013)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Gorp (1980)

Graduation (2017)

Grandma (2015)

Hellions (2015)

Hideaway (1995)

House of the Dead (2003)

House of the Dead 2 (2006)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

Housesitter (1992)

I Daniel Blake (2017)

I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)

I Remember You (2017)

Ice Age (2002)

In The Cut (2003)

Indignation (2016)

Intermission (2004)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Johnny English (2003)

Knowing (2009)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last Days Here (2012)

Let’s be Evil (2016)

Manic (2013)

The Mask (1994)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Morning Glory (2010)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Natural (1984)

Ode to Joy (2019)

Open Range (2003)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Passage to Mars (2017)

Personal Shopper (2017)

The Polar Express (2004)

Rabid Dogs (2016)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Reno 911!: Miami: The Movie (2007)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shelley (2016)

Sightseers (2013)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sleepwalkers (1992)

Soldier Boyz (1995)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Somewhere (2010)

Sorority Row (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

Stand by Me (1986)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

The Stepfather (2009)

Stonewall (2015)

Stray (2020)

Sunshine (2005)

Super Troopers (2002)

Sweet Virginia (2017)

Taffin (1988)

Take Every Wave (2017)

Take Shelter (2011)

Taken (2009)

The Terminator (1984)

They Came Together (2014)

Thunderheart (1992)

Timeline (2003)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Twisted (2004)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Universal Soldier (1992)

The Unknown Girl (2017)

Walking Tall (1973)

Whip It (2009)

White Nights (1985)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Wolves (2017)

Streaming July 2nd

Summer of Soul (2021) (Hulu Original)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

Streaming July 3rd

Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

Dreamcatcher (2021)

Streaming July 4th

Leave no Trace (2018)

Streaming July 8th

My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)

Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn)

Papillon (2017)

Streaming July 9th

Streaming July 10th

47 Meters Down (2017)

Streaming July 12th

Streaming July 14th

Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)

Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)

My All-American (2015)

Streaming July 15th

American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

20,000 Days on Earth (2014)

A Field In England (2013)

The Act of Killing (2012)

Amira & Sam (2014)

Borgman (2013)

Bullhead (2011)

Cheap Thrills (2013)

The Complex: Lockdown (2020)

The Congress (2013)

The Connection (2014)

Enforcement (2021)

Exit Plan (2021)

The Final Member (2014)

The FP (2011)

I Declare War (2012)

The Keeping Room (2014)

Men & Chicken (2015)

Mood Indigo (2013)

Pieta (2012)

R100 (2013)

Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)

Wrong (2012)

Streaming July 16th

McCartney 3,2,1: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Streaming July 17th

Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Streaming July 22nd

Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)

Streaming July 26th

The Artist (2011)

Streaming July 29th

The Resort (2021)

Leaving July 4th

Warrior (2011)

Leaving July 9th

Desierto (2015)

Leaving July 20th

The Last Full Measure (2019)

Leaving July 21st

Bolt (2008)

Leaving July 24th

All The Wild Horses (2017)

B.B. King: On The Road (2018)

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside (2018)

Bees Make Honey (2017)

Closing Gambit (2018)

Gloves Off (2017)

I, Dolours (2018)

In Extremis (2017)

Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death (2017)

The Last Animals (2017)

Lost in Vagueness (2017)

Painkillers (2018)

Leaving July 27th

For A Good Time, Call… (2012)

Leaving July 30th

The Good, the Bad, the Weird (2008)

Like Someone in Love (2012)

Mad Detective (2007)

Leaving July 31st

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A Perfect Gateway (2009)

The Adventures of Hercules (1985)

Alive (1993)

Batman Begins (2005)

Before We Go (2015)

Blue Sky (1994)

Breach (2007)

Broken Flowers (2005)

Captain Corelli’S Mandolin (2001)

Caveman (1981)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

El Dorado (1967)

Evening (2007)

Fargo (1996)

Footloose (1984)

For Richer Or Poorer (1997)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Gamer (2009)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Gorp (1980)

Grace Of Monaco (2015)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hyde Park On Hudson (2012)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

In The Mix (2005)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Jackal (1997)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

The Ladies Man (2000)

L!Fe Happens (2012)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

Morning Glory (2010)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder (2002)

The Natural (1984)

Ong-Bak (2003)

Ong-Bak 2 (2008)

Ong-Bak 3 (2010)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Red Cliff (2008)

The Relic (1997)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Seabiscuit (2003)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

Sliver (1993)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Soldier Boyz (1995)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Food (1997)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Stand by Me (1986)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Taffin (1988)

The Terminator (1984)

Triangle (2009)

Turbulence (1997)

Unstoppable (2010)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

