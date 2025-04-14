Finally, an Apple Watch challenge you’ll actually want to win

Once in a while, Apple challenges Apple Watch users to get up and exercise. These special badges are engaging and can also be used on iMessage later. Now, there’s a new one that celebrates Apple Watch’s tenth anniversary. And unlike other challenges, you’ll actually want to win this one.

In a blog post, Apple “encourages all Apple Watch users to close their Activity rings to earn a special Global Close Your Rings Day limited-edition award, along with animated stickers for Messages.” The celebration will take place on April 24.

“Apple Watch has changed the way people think about, monitor, and engage with their fitness and health. A decade ago, we introduced Activity rings — and since then, Apple Watch has grown to offer an extensive set of features designed to empower every user,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “People write to us almost every day sharing how Apple Watch has made a difference in their life, from motivating them to move more throughout the day to changing the trajectory of their health.”

Image source: Apple Inc.

While other Apple Watch challenges ask users to do a 20-minute workout, a yoga class, or a mindfulness session, this time, Cupertino encourages users to #CloseYourRings to unlock this limited-edition award, plus 10 animated stickers and an animated badge for Messages.

To celebrate Global Close Your Rings Day, customers can even obtain a special pin inspired by the award at Apple Store locations worldwide starting April 24.

In the newsroom post, Apple also highlights the health benefits related to the Apple Watch. For example, people who close their rings every day were 48% less likely to experience elevated resting heart rate levels. In addition, 57% were less likely to report elevated stress.

As you can read below, BGR has an article highlighting some of the best features available with the Apple Watch that you might not be aware of. Don’t forget to #CloseYourRings on April 24 for this special award.