Marvel released a promo video just over three minutes long that, to paraphrase Bill Hader’s Stefon, “has everything.” It starts with an inspirational quote from Stan Lee playing over some of the most iconic moments in the MCU. The combo will give you a different type of goosebumps than those you usually experience in the theater. It’s not just what Lee says or the iconic MCU moments that we get to revisit — it’s also the fact that we haven’t been to the movies in well over a year because of the pandemic. The entire Marvel promo is an ode to watching movies in a theater, but it’s not just about reminiscing. In the second half of the clip, Marvel looks to the future — the upcoming roster of MCU Phase 4 movies — revealing a few of the previously unknown titles, as well as release dates for many of these projects.

The clip doesn’t quite have everything, however. Marvel ends the video with the best possible type of trolling. It reconfirms that the first Fantastic Four film will be included in Phase 4 without revealing the full title or release date. It so happens that we already have Disney’s full calendar of Marvel movies through 2023. This gives us three possible launch dates for Fantastic Four, assuming the movie comes to theaters by the end of 2023.

When Disney delayed Black Widow and Shang-Chi a few weeks ago, it also released its movie schedule for the next few years, giving us the following lineup. The only things that we changed were the Captain Marvel 2 and Black Panther 2 movie titles below per Marvel’s new movie teaser:

2021:

July 9th: Black Widow

September 3rd: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

November 5th: Eternals

December 17th: Spider-Man: No Way Home

2022:

March 25th: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

May 6th: Thor: Love and Thunder

July 8th: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

October 7th: UNTITLED MARVEL

November 11th: The Marvels

2023:

February 17th: UNTITLED MARVEL

May 5th: UNTITLED MARVEL

July 28th: UNTITLED MARVEL

November 3rd: UNTITLED MARVEL

At the time, we noted the October 7th, 2022 surprise. As for the 2023 schedule, an older leak from an insider with an excellent track record told us this is what we should expect:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — February 17th, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — May 5th, 2023

Fantastic Four — July 28th, 2023

Deadpool — November 3rd, 2023

Marvel just confirmed that Ant-Man 3 and Guardians 3 will launch on February 17th and May 5th, 2022, respectively. With all that in mind, we’re left with three Marvel movie dates that have no title attached:

October 7th, 2022: UNTITLED MARVEL

July 28th, 2023: UNTITLED MARVEL

November 3rd, 2023: UNTITLED MARVEL

What’s interesting is that Marvel is still not ready to announce Deadpool 3, a film that is already confirmed to be in the making. We have three dates left and two Marvel movies with no launch dates. On top of that, we know that Marvel will reboot the Blade franchise. Finally, recent rumors said that Captain America 4 and the first X-Men project are already in the works.

If Fantastic Four is to launch in Phase 4, then the dates above are all plausible release dates. Of those, July 28th, 2023 seems the likeliest launch date for the highly anticipated film, considering that the leak above turned out to be accurate. Also, the Fantastic Four logo does appear after the Guardians 3 release date in Marvel’s video, which might be a hint that the film will hit theaters after the Guardians sequel, just as the leak claimed.

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/Eu26ghxbGT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

We’ll have to wait on Marvel to share more details about it. All we know for the time being is that Jon Watts will direct the first Fantastic Four movie for Marvel Studios. You can revisit Marvel’s Phase 4 teaser below:

