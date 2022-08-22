Everything new streaming on Disney Plus in September 2022

After a three-week delay, Andor is finally coming to Disney Plus in September 2022. The Star Wars spinoff will have a three-episode premiere on September 21.

Disney is also bringing out the big guns for Disney Plus Day on September 8. A bunch of new movies and shows are debuting that Thursday, including the new live-action Pinocchio movie, Pixar’s Cars on the Road series, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

If you want to sign up for Disney Plus to watch all of the new shows and movies, head to this page. Follow the directions to get a Disney Plus account of your own.

Disney Plus new releases in September 2022

Streaming September 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Episode 3 In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.



Streaming September 2

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia “Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia” is a special in which the audience will have exclusive access to the behind the scenes of the series and on how the cast built their characters. Karol Sevilla and Pipe Bueno talk about their on-screen chemistry and the challenge Pipe faced when taking on a lead role in his first acting experience, meanwhile Christian Tappan talks about how he took on the challenge of playing “El Faraón”.

Al Davis VS. The NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

Streaming September 7

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 307 “Camp Prom” The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of “Frozen” on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)

Europe from Above (S3)

Europe from Above (S4)

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

Streaming September 8 (Disney Plus Day)

Cars on the Road | All Episodes Streaming Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original series “Cars on the Road” follow Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister.

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special) “Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances” is a look back on the 20 most memorable dances of thirty seasons of Dancing with the Stars’ chosen by the Pro-Dancers.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory | All Episodes Streaming The face of a new generation of aspirational adventurers and natural history filmmakers, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on epic and nail-biting journeys that push into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world.

Growing Up | All Episodes Streaming Created by Brie Larson and Culture House, “Growing Up” is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder Settle in with the likes of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson, and as they divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder. Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on the God of Thunder’s fourth feature film.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories and meaningful moments, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney+, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

Pinocchio Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

Remembering Where do ideas come from? And where do they go when they’re forgotten? These central questions are brought to life in “Remembering”, an original short film by Emmy Winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz.

Tierra Incognita | All Episodes Streaming Tierra Incógnita follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years before.

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons) Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Episode 4

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

Thor: Love and Thunder

Streaming September 9

United Sharks of America

Streaming September 14

Short Circuit | Episode 206 “Reflect” Walt Disney Animation Studios presents Short Circuit, an experimental, innovative program where anyone at the Studio can pitch an idea and get selected to create their own short film.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 308 “Let It Go” The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of “Frozen” on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

First Alaskans (S1)

In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)

Streaming September 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Episode 5

Streaming September 16

Mija Disney Original Documentary’s Mija features Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two daughters of immigrants from Mexico who are both navigating their careers in the music industry.

Coco (Sing-Along)

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Streaming September 19

Dancing with the Stars | Season 31 Premiere (Live) “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.



Streaming September 21

Andor | Episodes 1-3 The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Super/Natural | All Episodes Streaming Executive-produced by James Cameron and narrated by Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Power of the Dog”), this new series will utilize the latest scientific innovations and leading-edge filmmaking technology to reveal the secret powers and super-senses of the world’s most extraordinary animals, inviting viewers to see and hear beyond normal human perception to experience the natural world as a specific species does — from seeing flowers in bee-vision to eavesdropping on a conversation between elephant seals to soaring the length of a football field with glow-in-the-dark squirrels.

Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)

Streaming September 22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Episode 6

Streaming September 23

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

Streaming September 26

Dancing with the Stars | Episode 2 (Live)

Streaming September 28

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 201 “Ice Breaker” After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel). It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?



Andor | Episode 4

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

Streaming September 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Episode 7

Streaming September 30

Hocus Pocus 2 The live-action comedy “Hocus Pocus 2” is a haunting sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.



Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)

Under Wraps 2

That’s everything new that we’ll see on Disney Plus through the month of September 2022. We will be back next month with a list of all the TV shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in October, including more episodes of Andor.