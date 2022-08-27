Everything new coming to Peacock in September 2022

Matthew Fox, who you might remember as Jack from Lost, makes his long-awaited return to (streaming) TV next month. In September 2022, Last Light will premiere on Peacock — a new apocalyptic drama about the world’s oil supply being cut off.

Vampire Academy, another Peacock Original, debuts in September as well, alongside a pack of new documentaries. Peacock will also be the streaming home to the entire series of That 70’s Show and Jurassic World Dominion next month.

You can watch some shows on Peacock for free

Everything new on Peacock in September 2022

Streaming September 1

17 Again, 2009* (* = is exclusive to Peacock)

About a Boy, 2022

American Dreamz, 2006

Army of Darkness, 1993

Baby Mama, 2008*

Beetlejuice, 1988*

The Birds, 1963

The Blair Witch Project, 1999

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000

The Blind Side, 2009*

Bulletproof, 1996

Candyman, 1992

Casper, 1995

Charlie Wilson’s War, 2007

Couples Retreat, 2009*

Dawn of the Dead, 2004*

Devil, 2010

Dracula, 1979

Drag Me to Hell, 2009*

Dredd, 2012*

Epic, 2013

Erin Brockovich, 2000

Escape the Field, 2022*

The Expendables, 2010

The Expendables 2, 2012

The Expendables 3, 2014

Fear, 1996

Frenzy, 1972

Friday Night Lights, 2004

The Frighteners, 1996

The Funhouse, 1981

Furious 7, 2015*

Gone Girl, 2014

Gone in Sixty Seconds, 2000

Grown Ups, 2010*

Halloween II, 1981*

Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982*

The Hangover, 2009

Jurassic Park, 1993

Jurassic Park III, 2001

Land of the Dead, 2005

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997

Love Actually, 2003

Madagascar, 2005*

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, 2012

Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006

Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Mama, 2013

The Man Who Knew Too Much, 1956

Marnie, 1964

Mercy, 2014

My Best Friend’s Wedding, 1997*

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016*

Notting Hill, 1999

Paul, 2011*

The People Under the Stairs, 1991

Pitch Perfect, 2012*

Pitch Perfect 2, 2015*

Planet of the Apes, 2001

Pretty Woman, 1990

Prince of Darkness, 1987

Psycho, 1960

Psycho II, 1983

Psycho III, 1986

Psycho, 1998

The Purge: Election Year, 2016*

Rear Window, 1954

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, 2009*

Rope, 1948

The Rundown, 2003

Saboteur, 1942

The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987

Shadow of a Doubt, 1943

Shaun of the Dead, 2004*

Shocker, 1993

The Skeleton Key, 2005

Sleepless, 2017*

Slither, 2006

Steel Magnolias, 1989

Tales From the Crpyt: Bordello of Blood, 1996

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995

Tales From the Hood, 1995

Tales From the Hood 2, 2018

Tales from the Hood 3, 2020

Taxi, 2004

Ted 2, 2015*

They Live, 1988

The Thing, 1982

Thirst, 2009

Twilight, 2004*

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011*

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012*

Twister, 1996

United 93, 2006

Vertigo, 1958

Videodrome, 1983

Village of the Damned, 1995

The Waterboy, 1998

The Wolfman, 2010

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Korn Ferry Tour Championships – Round 1

La Vuelta a España – Stage 12

LPGA Tour Dana Open – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Mighty Ones, Season 3

Premier League – Leicester City v. Manchester United

Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Special

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

That ‘70s Show, Seasons 1-8*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Streaming September 2

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Brussels Diamond League – Track & Field

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., 2022*

IndyCar – Practice 1 – Portland*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Jurassic World Dominion, 2022*

Jurassic World Dominion, 2022 (Extended Version)*

Korn Ferry Tour Championships – Round 2

La Vuelta a España – Stage 13

LPGA Tour Dana Open – Round 2

Memorial Van Damme Track and Field

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Streaming September 3

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Breeders Cup Challenge Series – Jockey Gold Cup

IndyCar – Qualifying – Portland*

IndyCar – Practice 3 – Portland

Korn Ferry Tour Championships – Round 3

La Vuelta a España – Stage 14

LPGA Tour Dana Open – Round 3

Premier League – Brendford v. Leeds United*

Premier League – Chivas v. Puebla

Premier League – Everton v. Liverpool

Premier League – Manchester United v. Arsenal

Premier League – Newcastle v. Crystal Palace*

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Bournemouth*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Fulham*

Premier League – Wolves v. Southampton*

TODAY Goes Back to School [On the All Day Channel]

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

WWE Clash at the Castle*

Streaming September 4

Indianapolis Porsche Carrera Cup*

IndyCar – Series #13 Portland

Korn Ferry Tour Championships – Final Round

La Vuelta a España – Stage 15

LPGA Tour Dana Open – Final Round

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates*

Premier League – Brighton v. Leicester City

Premier League – Chelsea v. West Ham*

TODAY Goes Back to School [On the All Day Channel]

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Streaming September 5

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Streaming September 6

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Carson Daly’s Popstart Plus: Best of Summer Music Marathon

La Vuelta a España – Stage 16

Living with a Serial Killer, Season 2 (Oxygen)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Streaming September 7

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta – Stage 1*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta a España – Stage 17

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zurich Diamond League Final Day 1 -Track and Field

Streaming September 8

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta – Stage 2*

DP World Tour BMW PGA Championships – Round 1

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Last Light, Limited Series, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

La Vuelta a España – Stage 18

LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

NFL Kickoff – Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zurich Diamond League Final Day 2 -Track and Field

Streaming September 9

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta – Stage 3*

DP World Tour BMW PGA Championships – Round 2

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – Practice 1 – Laguna Seca*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Vuelta a España – Stage 19

LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Round 2

Operación Pacífico, Season 1

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Bath Rugby*

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Northampton Saints*

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming September 10

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episodes (NBC)

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta- Stage 4*

DP World Tour BMW PGA Championships – Round 3

IndyCar – Practice 2 – Laguna Seca*

IndyCar – Qualifying – Laguna Seca*

Indy Lights – Laguna Seca*

La Liga MX – Chivas vs. Puebla

La Vuelta a España – Stage 20

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Worcester Warriors

LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Round 3

Notre Dame Football vs. Marshall

Premier League – Fulham v. Chelsea

Premier League – Leicester City v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Brighton

Premier League – Southampton v. Brentford

Premier League – Liverpool v. Wolves

Premier League – Manchester City v. Tottenham

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Leicester Tigers

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Harlequins

Rugby Sevens World Cup

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Streaming September 11

Caillou: Adventures with Grandma & Grandpa, New Special (Peacock Original)*

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta- Stage 5*

DP World Tour BMW PGA Championships – Final Round

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

IndyCar – Series #14 Laguna Seca*

Indy Lights – Laguna Seca*

La Vuelta a España – Stage 21

LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Final Round

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Arsenal v. Everton*

Premier League – West Ham v. Newcastle

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Manchester United

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Wasps*

Rugby Sevens World Cup

Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

USA Track & Field – 5th Ave Mile

Streaming September 12

The 74th Emmy Awards (NBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Leeds United v. Nottingham Forest

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming September 13

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Liga MX – Chivas v. Tigers

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming September 14

2022 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hell of a Cruise, 2022 (Peacock Original)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming September 15

2022 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

Brides of Dracula, 1960

The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956

The Culture Is… Latina, Director’s Cut, 2022 (MSNBC)

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Dracula, 1931

Dracula’s Daughter, 1936

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

Frankenstein, 1931

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

The Invisible Man, 1933

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Woman, 1940

The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944

It Came From Outer Space, 1953

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Mummy, 1932

The Mummy’s Curse, 1944

The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944

The Mummy’s Hand, 1940

The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942

PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Round 1

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Fulham

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Southampton

Meet the Press Reports, Season 5

My Son, 2021*

Night Monster, 1942

Phantom of the Opera, 1943

Phantom of the Opera, 1962

The Raven, 1935

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)

Son of Dracula, 1943

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Spider Woman Strikes Back, 1946

The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942

‘Til Jail Do Us Part, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 1-4 (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Werewolf of London, 1935

Streaming September 16

2022 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. London Irish

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vengeance, 2022*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming September 17

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 3

Notre Dame Football vs. Cal

PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Brighton v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Everton v. West Ham*

Premier League – Newcastle v. Bournemouth*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City

Premier League – Wolves v. Manchester City

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Sale Sharks*

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Saracens*

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Newcastle Falcons*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Toyota HBCU NYC Football Classic – Howard vs. Morehouse

Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Bristol Bears*

Streaming September 18

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Final Round

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Final Round

Premier League – Manchester United v. Leeds United*

Premier League – Manchester United v. Leeds United (Spanish Language) *

Premier League – Chelsea v. Liverpool

Premier League – Chelsea v. Liverpool (Spanish Language) *

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Exeter Chiefs*

Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Streaming September 19

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Escape the Field, 2022*

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)

Live From the Presidents Cup

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming September 20

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From the Presidents Cup

Mastermind of Murder, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming September 21

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Formula, Season 1

Live From the Presidents Cup

Meet Cute, 2022 (Peacock Original Film)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Shadowland, Limited Series (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming September 22

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Jay Leno’s Garage, Season 6 (CNBC)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Live From the Presidents Cup

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Presidents Cup – Day 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming September 23

1st Look, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Fan, Season 1

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Live From the Presidents Cup

Presidents Cup – Day 2

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming September 24

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Live From the Presidents Cup

LPGA Tour Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Made in Chelsea, Season 23

PGA TOUR PURE Insurance Championship

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. London Irish*

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Leicester Tigers

Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Gloucester Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Newcastle Falcons

Presidents Cup – Day 3

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Streaming September 25

F antasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Live From the Presidents Cup

LPGA Tour Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR PURE Insurance Championship

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Harlequins*

Presidents Cup – Day 4

Sunday Night Football – San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos

Streaming September 26

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming September 27

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming September 28

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Sex, Lies and the College Cult, 2022 (Peacock Original)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming September 29

2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards (Telemundo)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Dragon Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 4 (Peacock Original)*

DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA Road Atlanta – Porsche Carrera Cup*

José Feliciano: Behind This Guitar, 2022*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour Volunteers of America Classic

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship

Premios Billboard 2022 (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming September 30

1st Look, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA Prototype Challenge at Road Atlanta

IMSA Road Atlanta – Fox Factory 120*

IMSA Road Atlanta – WeatherTech Championship*

IMSA Road Atlanta – Porsche Carrera Cup*

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour Volunteers of America Classic

PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Bristol Bears*

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

That’s everything coming to Peacock through the month of September 2022. We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows.