Everything coming and going on Hulu in September 2021

Hulu shared all of its additions and departures for September 2021 this week. There really isn’t much notable original content, but FX on Hulu is delivering the goods all month long. At long last, Y: The Last Man will debut on FX in September. An adaptation of the beloved comic book series has been in the works for years, but it could never seem to get off the ground. But now you’ll be able to watch three episodes all at once on September 13th.

Also, don’t forget to check out all of the new shows and movies added to Hulu in August.

Today's Top Deal

The best Alexa smart plugs on Amazon are somehow down to just $5 each! List Price: $24.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Here’s the full list of everything coming and going on Hulu for the month of September 2021:

Streaming September 1st

50/50 (2011)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Anaconda (1997)

Angel Unchained (1970)

The Apparition (2012)

At the Earth’s Core (1976)

Blue City (1986)

Bull Durham (1988)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Cannon For Cordoba (1970)

Cellar Dweller (1988)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)

Crazy Heart (2009)

The Dunwich Horror (1970)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

El Dorado (1967)

Election (1999)

Exterminator 2 (1984)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove (2010)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Fright Night (1985)

Gattaca (1997)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

The Glass House (2001)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Hoosiers (1986)

I Spit On Your Grave (2010)

I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Interview (2014)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Just Between Friends (1986)

The Killer Elite (1975)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Last Castle (2001)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Mexican (2001)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

Miss You Already (2015)

Mommy (2015)

Mosquito Squadron (1970)

Mr. North (1988)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Nixon (1995)

Office Space (1999)

The Omen (1976)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

The Possession (2012)

Priest (2011)

Raising Arizona (1987)

The Ring (2002)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salvador (1986)

Secret Admirer (1985)

Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Solace (2016)

Stephen King’s It (1990)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Tears Of The Sun (2003)

The Tenant (1976)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Under Fire (1983)

Vantage Point (2008)

Volcano (1997)

The Wedding Plan (2016)

The Wrestler (2008)

The X-Files (1998)

Streaming September 2nd

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4

Death in Texas (2021)

The Unthinkable (2021)

Streaming September 3rd

The D’Amelio Show: Complete Season 1

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere

Bolden (2019)

Undine (2021)

Streaming September 4th

Flower (2017)

Streaming September 8th

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere

La La Land (2016)

Streaming September 10th

The Killing of Two Lovers (2020)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Streaming September 11th

High Ground (2021)

Streaming September 13th

Y: The Last Man: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Colette (2018)

Streaming September 15th

Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3A

Joseph: King Of Dreams (2000)

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Streaming September 16th

The Premise: Series Premiere

Stalker (2021)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Riders of Justice (2021)

Streaming September 18th

Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1

Streaming September 20th

Grown Ups (2010)

Streaming September 21st

9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere

The Big Leap: Series Premiere

Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere

Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere

The Voice: Season 21 Premiere

Streaming September 22nd

New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere

Our Kind of People: Series Premiere

The Resident: Season 5 Premiere

Streaming September 23rd

A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere

Alter Ego: Series Premiere

Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere

Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere

Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere

The Conners: Season 4 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere

Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere

The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere

The Wonder Years: Series Premiere

The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5

Funhouse (2021)

Streaming September 24th

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere

Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere

An American Haunting (2006)

Streaming September 25th

Gemini (2018)

Streaming September 27th

Bob’s Burgers: Season 12 Premiere

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 2 Premiere

Family Guy: Season 20 Premiere

The Great North: Season 2 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 4 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 33 Premiere

Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 Premiere

Streaming September 28th

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere

Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)

Home Run (2013)

Streaming September 29th

La Brea: Series Premiere

Minor Premise (2021)

Streaming September 30th

New Order (2021)

Leaving September 1st

The Iron Lady (2011)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Young Adult (2011)

Leaving September 2nd

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

Leaving September 23rd

An American Haunting (2006)

Leaving September 29th

Destination Wedding (2018)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

One For The Money (2012)

Leaving September 30th