Everything coming and going on Hulu in September 2021

Hulu shared all of its additions and departures for September 2021 this week. There really isn’t much notable original content, but FX on Hulu is delivering the goods all month long. At long last, Y: The Last Man will debut on FX in September. An adaptation of the beloved comic book series has been in the works for years, but it could never seem to get off the ground. But now you’ll be able to watch three episodes all at once on September 13th.
Here’s the full list of everything coming and going on Hulu for the month of September 2021:
Streaming September 1st
- 50/50 (2011)
- A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
- Anaconda (1997)
- Angel Unchained (1970)
- The Apparition (2012)
- At the Earth’s Core (1976)
- Blue City (1986)
- Bull Durham (1988)
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
- Cannon For Cordoba (1970)
- Cellar Dweller (1988)
- Cold Creek Manor (2003)
- Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)
- Crazy Heart (2009)
- The Dunwich Horror (1970)
- Edward Scissorhands (1990)
- El Dorado (1967)
- Election (1999)
- Exterminator 2 (1984)
- Free Willy (1993)
- Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)
- Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)
- Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove (2010)
- Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)
- Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
- Fright Night (1985)
- Gattaca (1997)
- Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
- The Glass House (2001)
- Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)
- Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
- Hoosiers (1986)
- I Spit On Your Grave (2010)
- I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)
- I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)
- Internal Affairs (1990)
- The Interview (2014)
- Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
- Just Between Friends (1986)
- The Killer Elite (1975)
- Kiss the Girls (1997)
- The Last Castle (2001)
- Magic Mike (2012)
- The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
- The Mexican (2001)
- McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)
- Miss You Already (2015)
- Mommy (2015)
- Mosquito Squadron (1970)
- Mr. North (1988)
- Much Ado About Nothing (2013)
- New Year’s Eve (2011)
- Nixon (1995)
- Office Space (1999)
- The Omen (1976)
- The Patsy (1964)
- Phase IV (1974)
- The Possession (2012)
- Priest (2011)
- Raising Arizona (1987)
- The Ring (2002)
- Road to Perdition (2002)
- Salvador (1986)
- Secret Admirer (1985)
- Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)
- Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
- Solace (2016)
- Stephen King’s It (1990)
- Sucker Punch (2011)
- Tears Of The Sun (2003)
- The Tenant (1976)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)
- Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)
- Under Fire (1983)
- Vantage Point (2008)
- Volcano (1997)
- The Wedding Plan (2016)
- The Wrestler (2008)
- The X-Files (1998)
Streaming September 2nd
- Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4
- Death in Texas (2021)
- The Unthinkable (2021)
Streaming September 3rd
- The D’Amelio Show: Complete Season 1
- What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere
- Bolden (2019)
- Undine (2021)
Streaming September 4th
- Flower (2017)
Streaming September 8th
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere
- La La Land (2016)
Streaming September 10th
- The Killing of Two Lovers (2020)
- Transporter 3 (2008)
Streaming September 11th
- High Ground (2021)
Streaming September 13th
- Y: The Last Man: Three-Episode Series Premiere
- Colette (2018)
Streaming September 15th
- Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3A
- Joseph: King Of Dreams (2000)
- Love, Simon (2018)
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
Streaming September 16th
- The Premise: Series Premiere
- Stalker (2021)
- On Chesil Beach (2018)
- Riders of Justice (2021)
Streaming September 18th
- Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1
Streaming September 20th
- Grown Ups (2010)
Streaming September 21st
- 9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere
- The Big Leap: Series Premiere
- Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere
- Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere
- The Voice: Season 21 Premiere
Streaming September 22nd
- New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere
- Our Kind of People: Series Premiere
- The Resident: Season 5 Premiere
Streaming September 23rd
- A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere
- Alter Ego: Series Premiere
- Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere
- Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere
- Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere
- The Conners: Season 4 Premiere
- The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere
- Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere
- The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere
- The Wonder Years: Series Premiere
- The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5
- Funhouse (2021)
Streaming September 24th
- Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere
- Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere
- An American Haunting (2006)
Streaming September 25th
- Gemini (2018)
Streaming September 27th
- Bob’s Burgers: Season 12 Premiere
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 2 Premiere
- Family Guy: Season 20 Premiere
- The Great North: Season 2 Premiere
- The Rookie: Season 4 Premiere
- The Simpsons: Season 33 Premiere
- Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 Premiere
Streaming September 28th
- The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere
- Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)
- Home Run (2013)
Streaming September 29th
- La Brea: Series Premiere
- Minor Premise (2021)
Streaming September 30th
- New Order (2021)
Leaving September 1st
- The Iron Lady (2011)
- Our Family Wedding (2009)
- Young Adult (2011)
Leaving September 2nd
- Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)
Leaving September 23rd
- An American Haunting (2006)
Leaving September 29th
- Destination Wedding (2018)
- Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)
- One For The Money (2012)
Leaving September 30th
- 2012 (2009)
- 50/50 (2011)
- A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
- A Hard Day (2014)
- A Perfect Day (2006)
- The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
- Anaconda (1997)
- Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)
- Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)
- Angel Unchained (1970)
- The Assassin (2015)
- At the Earth’s Core (1976)
- Australia (2008)
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Beasts Clawing At Straws (2020)
- Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)
- Big Fish (2003)
- Black And White (2000)
- BOY (2010)
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)
- Breakdown (1997)
- Bruno (2009)
- Bull Durham (1988)
- Burning (2018)
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
- Caddyshack (1980)
- Caddyshack II (1988)
- Cannon For Cordoba (1970)
- Cellar Dweller (1988)
- Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)
- Charlotte’s Web (1973)
- The Chumscrubber (2005)
- The Condemned (2007)
- Contagion (2011)
- Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)
- Coyote Ugly (2000)
- Dangerous Minds (1995)
- Daredevil (2003)
- Desperate Measures (1998)
- Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)
- Don’t Think Twice (2016)
- Dumb & Dumber (1994)
- Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)
- The Dunwich Horror (1970)
- Eliminators (2016)
- Exterminator 2 (1984)
- Fired Up! (2009)
- Foxfire (1996)
- Fred Claus (2007)
- Fright Night (1985)
- From Paris with Love (2010)
- Galaxy Quest (1999)
- Grandma (2015)
- Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)
- The Grudge (2004)
- Gundala (2019)
- Hard Romanticker (2011)
- Hideaway (1995)
- Himalaya (1991)
- House of the Dead (2003)
- House of the Dead 2 (2006)
- Housesitter (1992)
- I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)
- I Wish I Knew (2010)
- Ice Age (2002)
- In The Cut (2003)
- Indignation (2016)
- Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
- It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)
- Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
- Johnny English (2003)
- Just Between Friends (1986)
- The Killer Elite (1975)
- Knowing (2009)
- Lady Vengeance (2005)
- Long Day’s Journey Into Night (2018)
- Lost in Hong Kong (2015)
- Machines (2016)
- The Man From Nowhere (2010)
- Maximum Risk (1996)
- Mercury Rising (1998)
- Mosquito Squadron (1970)
- Mountains May Depart (2015)
- Mr. North (1988)
- The Nightingale (2013)
- Nixon (1995)
- Old Stone (2016)
- The Omen (1976)
- Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
- Open Water (2004)
- Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)
- Places In The Heart (1984)
- The Polar Express (2004)
- Pop Aye (2017)
- R.L. Stine: Mostly Ghostly (2008)
- R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: The Cabinet Of Souls (2015)
- R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? (2014)
- R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night In Doom House (2016)
- R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: Don’t Think About It (2007)
- Raising Arizona (1987)
- Reno 911!: Miami: The Movie (2007)
- The Ring (2002)
- Rookie of the Year (1993)
- Salvador (1986)
- Scent of Green Papayas (1993)
- Secret Admirer (1985)
- Sk8 Dawg (2018)
- Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
- Sleepwalkers (1992)
- The Soloist (2009)
- Somewhere (2010)
- Sorority Row (2009)
- Space Jam (1996)
- The Stepfather (2009)
- Sunshine (2005)
- Super Troopers (2002)
- Sweet Bean (2015)
- Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002)
- Take Shelter (2011)
- Taken (2009)
- This Means War (2010)
- Thunderheart (1992)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)
- Tokyo Rising (2020)
- Tooth Fairy (2008)
- Train to Busan (2016)
- Tyler Perry’S The Family That Preys (2008)
- Under Fire (1983)
- Universal Soldier (1992)
- Virtuosity (1995)
- The Wailing (2016)
- Whip It (2009)
- Wilde (1998)
- Wings Of Courage (1995)
- The Woman Who Left (2016)
- Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)