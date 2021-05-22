Every new TV show and movie coming to Peacock in June 2021

Peacock might never top Netflix or Disney+, but every month, NBC’s streaming service seems to have at least one original show that makes a subscription look worthwhile. In June, that show is We Are Lady Parts, which the streamer describes as “an anarchic and irreverent music comedy following a Muslim female punk band – called Lady Parts – who are on a mission to find a lead guitarist and maybe, just maybe, get a proper gig.”

There are some killer movies coming to Peacock in June as well, such as Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park, The Matrix, The Hurt Locker, Hitch, Paddington, Brokeback Mountain, and even the incomparable Snakes on a Plane. All in all, it’s going to be a pretty good month to be a subscriber.

Streaming June 1st

Akeelah and the Bee, 2006* (*exclusive to Peacock)

American Beauty, 1999

The Ant Bully, 2006*

Beauty Shop, 2005

The Birdcage, 1996

Blue Crush 2, 2011*

Blue Steak, 1999

The Bone Collector, 1999*

Brokeback Mountain, 2006*

Bruce Almighty, 2003*

Career Opportunities, 1991

The Change-Up, 2011*

Conan The Barbarian, 1982

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003*

Dumb and Dumber To, 2014

Far From Heaven, 2002

Fast Five, 2011*

Ghostbusters, 1984*

Ghostbusters II, 1989*

Hitch, 2005*

Hollywoodland, 2006*

The Hurt Locker, 2009*

Jurassic Park, 1993*

Jurassic Park III, 2001*

Killing Escobar, 2021*

Little Fockers, 2010*

Jurassic Park: The Lost World, 1997*

Love & Mercy, 2015*

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003*

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003*

The Matrix, 1999*

Meet the Fockers, 2004*

Meet the Parents, 2000*

Milk, 2008*

Nanny McPhee, 2006*

Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010*

National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978*

Neighbors, 2014

Patriot Games, 1992

Peter Pan, 2003*

Phantasm II, 1988*

Pitch Black, 2000*

Rebellion! Stonewall!, 2019

Religulous, 2008*

Snakes on a Plane, 2006*

Spy Game, 2001

The Thing (’11), 2011*

Wild Card, 2015*

American Ninja Warrior, Season 13 (NBC)

Small Fortune, Season 1 (NBC)

Drag Heals, Season 1

Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 4-5

Mariposa de Barrio, Season 1

Pride, Season 1

Transcendent, Season 1-2

Streaming June 2nd

America’s Got Talent, Season 16 (NBC)

WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag Teams, Episode 1

Streaming June 3rd

We Are Lady Parts, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

WWE Miz & Mrs., Season 2

Streaming June 4th

Making It, Season 3 (NBC)

Streaming June 6th

WWE The Day Of: The Mysterio’s Make History

Streaming June 7th

Magical Girl Friendship Squad, Season 1

Wild Life, Season 1

Devil May Care, Season 1

Hell Den, Season 2

The Pole, Season 1

The Summoner, Season 1

Streaming June 9th

Vanderpump Dogs, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 2

Streaming June 10th

TrollsTopia, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)

Streaming June 11th

Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 5

Streaming June 13th

WWE Untold: The Nexus

Streaming June 16th

Paddington, 2014*

Tower Heist, 2011*

WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 3

Streaming June 17th

Intelligence, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming June 20th

WWE The Ultimate Show: Ultimate Hell in a Cell

Streaming June 21st

Dateline Collection: Twisted Motives

Superstars (WWE), 8 New Episodes

Streaming June 23rd

Capitol One College Bowl, Season 1 (NBC)

Challenge the Champ, Season 1

Olympic Dreamers, Season 1

WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 4

Streaming June 27th

Making WWE: Building The Spectacle

Streaming June 30th

WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 5

That’s everything new coming to NBC’s streaming service this June, but we’ll be back in a few weeks with all the latest original shows, movies, and licensed content coming to Peacock next month.

