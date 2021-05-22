Every new TV show and movie coming to Peacock in June 2021

Peacock might never top Netflix or Disney+, but every month, NBC’s streaming service seems to have at least one original show that makes a subscription look worthwhile. In June, that show is We Are Lady Parts, which the streamer describes as “an anarchic and irreverent music comedy following a Muslim female punk band – called Lady Parts – who are on a mission to find a lead guitarist and maybe, just maybe, get a proper gig.”
There are some killer movies coming to Peacock in June as well, such as Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park, The Matrix, The Hurt Locker, Hitch, Paddington, Brokeback Mountain, and even the incomparable Snakes on a Plane. All in all, it’s going to be a pretty good month to be a subscriber.
Streaming June 1st
- Akeelah and the Bee, 2006* (*exclusive to Peacock)
- American Beauty, 1999
- The Ant Bully, 2006*
- Beauty Shop, 2005
- The Birdcage, 1996
- Blue Crush 2, 2011*
- Blue Steak, 1999
- The Bone Collector, 1999*
- Brokeback Mountain, 2006*
- Bruce Almighty, 2003*
- Career Opportunities, 1991
- The Change-Up, 2011*
- Conan The Barbarian, 1982
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003*
- Dumb and Dumber To, 2014
- Far From Heaven, 2002
- Fast Five, 2011*
- Ghostbusters, 1984*
- Ghostbusters II, 1989*
- Hitch, 2005*
- Hollywoodland, 2006*
- The Hurt Locker, 2009*
- Jurassic Park, 1993*
- Jurassic Park III, 2001*
- Killing Escobar, 2021*
- Little Fockers, 2010*
- Jurassic Park: The Lost World, 1997*
- Love & Mercy, 2015*
- The Matrix Reloaded, 2003*
- The Matrix Revolutions, 2003*
- The Matrix, 1999*
- Meet the Fockers, 2004*
- Meet the Parents, 2000*
- Milk, 2008*
- Nanny McPhee, 2006*
- Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010*
- National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978*
- Neighbors, 2014
- Patriot Games, 1992
- Peter Pan, 2003*
- Phantasm II, 1988*
- Pitch Black, 2000*
- Rebellion! Stonewall!, 2019
- Religulous, 2008*
- Snakes on a Plane, 2006*
- Spy Game, 2001
- The Thing (’11), 2011*
- Wild Card, 2015*
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 13 (NBC)
- Small Fortune, Season 1 (NBC)
- Drag Heals, Season 1
- Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 4-5
- Mariposa de Barrio, Season 1
- Pride, Season 1
- Transcendent, Season 1-2
Streaming June 2nd
- America’s Got Talent, Season 16 (NBC)
- WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag Teams, Episode 1
Streaming June 3rd
- We Are Lady Parts, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
- WWE Miz & Mrs., Season 2
Streaming June 4th
- Making It, Season 3 (NBC)
Streaming June 6th
- WWE The Day Of: The Mysterio’s Make History
Streaming June 7th
- Magical Girl Friendship Squad, Season 1
- Wild Life, Season 1
- Devil May Care, Season 1
- Hell Den, Season 2
- The Pole, Season 1
- The Summoner, Season 1
Streaming June 9th
- Vanderpump Dogs, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
- WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 2
Streaming June 10th
- TrollsTopia, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)
Streaming June 11th
- Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 5
Streaming June 13th
- WWE Untold: The Nexus
Streaming June 16th
- Paddington, 2014*
- Tower Heist, 2011*
- WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 3
Streaming June 17th
- Intelligence, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming June 20th
- WWE The Ultimate Show: Ultimate Hell in a Cell
Streaming June 21st
- Dateline Collection: Twisted Motives
- Superstars (WWE), 8 New Episodes
Streaming June 23rd
- Capitol One College Bowl, Season 1 (NBC)
- Challenge the Champ, Season 1
- Olympic Dreamers, Season 1
- WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 4
Streaming June 27th
- Making WWE: Building The Spectacle
Streaming June 30th
- WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 5
- WWE's 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 5