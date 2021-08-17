Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in September 2021

The short-lived era of Premier Access films on Disney Plus appears to be over. The good news is that the number of original shows, movies, and specials on the streaming service continues to grow each month. In September 2021, the Disney Plus show that is sure to garner the most attention is Star Wars: Visions. If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, go watch it. There will also be new episodes of Turner & Hooch, Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, and Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.Today's Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare 20% discount — don't miss out! List Price:$49.99 Price:Was $50, Now $39.99 You Save:$12.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Disney Plus new releases for September 2021:
Wednesday, September 1st
- Dug Days (Shorts) | Season 1
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 106 “The Hazelnut King / Egg Baby / Mega Muscle Chip”
- Marvel Studios Legends | The Ten Rings
- Monsters at Work | Episode 110 “It’s Laughter They’re After”
- Turner & Hooch | Episode 107 “To Serve and Pawtect”
- What If…? | Episode 104
- Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack
- Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes
Thursday, September 2nd
- Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal
Friday, September 3rd
- Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
- Dark Phoenix
- Smoky Mountain Park Rangers
- Tomorrowland
Wednesday, September 8th
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 101 “Aloha – The Hello One”
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 107 “Struggling Duckling / Friends Of The Family / Top Dog”
- Turner & Hooch | Episode 108 “Arf Appreciation”
- What If…? | Episode 105
- Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes
- Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 – S3)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes
- The Wizard of Paws (S1)
Friday, September 10th
- Twenty Something (Short)
- Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Wednesday, September 15th
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 108 “The Ghost / The Imperfect Crime / Nut Soup”
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 102 “Love Is A Mystery”
- Turner & Hooch | Episode 109 “Witness Pup-tection”
- What If…? | Episode 106
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes
- Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes
Friday, September 17th
- Nona (Short)
- Confessions of a Shopaholic
- Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding
- Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall
- Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
- Jade Eyed Leopard
Wednesday, September 22nd
- Star Wars: Visions (Shorts) | All Episodes
- Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus) | Bonus Featurettes
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 109 “The Unusual Nutspects / An Evening With Clarice / Craft Craze”
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 103 “License To Not Drive”
- Turner & Hooch | Episode 110 “Lost And Hound”
- What If…? | Episode 107
- Dog: Impossible (S2)
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes
Friday, September 24th
- A Spark Story
- Spooky Buddies
- The Fault in Our Stars
Wednesday, September 29th
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 110 “Too Late To Hibernate / Sorry Nut Sorry / Never Trust A Sausage”
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 104 “Lahela & Stitch”
- Turner & Hooch | Episode 111 “Hooch Machina”
- What If…? | Episode 108
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes
- Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)
- Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)
- Great Barrier Reef (S1)
- The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)
- Rolie Polie Olie (S1 – S5)
