Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in September 2021

The short-lived era of Premier Access films on Disney Plus appears to be over. The good news is that the number of original shows, movies, and specials on the streaming service continues to grow each month. In September 2021, the Disney Plus show that is sure to garner the most attention is Star Wars: Visions. If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, go watch it. There will also be new episodes of Turner & Hooch, Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, and Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Today's Top Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare 20% discount — don't miss out! List Price: $49.99 Price: Was $50, Now $39.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Disney Plus new releases for September 2021:

Wednesday, September 1st

Dug Days (Shorts) | Season 1

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 106 “The Hazelnut King / Egg Baby / Mega Muscle Chip”

Marvel Studios Legends | The Ten Rings

Monsters at Work | Episode 110 “It’s Laughter They’re After”

Turner & Hooch | Episode 107 “To Serve and Pawtect”

What If…? | Episode 104

Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes

Thursday, September 2nd

Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal

Friday, September 3rd

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Dark Phoenix

Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

Tomorrowland

Wednesday, September 8th

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 101 “Aloha – The Hello One”

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 107 “Struggling Duckling / Friends Of The Family / Top Dog”

Turner & Hooch | Episode 108 “Arf Appreciation”

What If…? | Episode 105

Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes

Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 – S3)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes

The Wizard of Paws (S1)

Friday, September 10th

Twenty Something (Short)

Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Wednesday, September 15th

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 108 “The Ghost / The Imperfect Crime / Nut Soup”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 102 “Love Is A Mystery”

Turner & Hooch | Episode 109 “Witness Pup-tection”

What If…? | Episode 106

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes

Friday, September 17th

Nona (Short)

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

Jade Eyed Leopard

Wednesday, September 22nd

Star Wars: Visions (Shorts) | All Episodes

Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus) | Bonus Featurettes

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 109 “The Unusual Nutspects / An Evening With Clarice / Craft Craze”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 103 “License To Not Drive”

Turner & Hooch | Episode 110 “Lost And Hound”

What If…? | Episode 107

Dog: Impossible (S2)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes

Friday, September 24th

A Spark Story

Spooky Buddies

The Fault in Our Stars

Wednesday, September 29th

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 110 “Too Late To Hibernate / Sorry Nut Sorry / Never Trust A Sausage”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 104 “Lahela & Stitch”

Turner & Hooch | Episode 111 “Hooch Machina”

What If…? | Episode 108

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)

Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)

Great Barrier Reef (S1)

The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)

Rolie Polie Olie (S1 – S5)

That’s everything coming to see on Disney+ through the month of September 2021. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in September. You can also see everything that was added to Disney+ in August 2021 right here.

Today's Top Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare 20% discount — don't miss out! List Price: $49.99 Price: Was $50, Now $39.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission