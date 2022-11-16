Enola Holmes 2 and the rest of the biggest Netflix movies in the world this week

For the second week in a row following its Netflix debut this month, the Millie Bobby Brown-led Enola Holmes 2 is the biggest movie in the world on the streaming giant.

This time around, the film — a sequel to the 2020 original built around the precocious, brilliant, and endlessly charming sister of Sherlock Holmes — follows Enola as she branches out on her own, hanging out the shingle for her own startup detective agency. Enough action, romance, and drama ensue, naturally, that Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 62 million hours watching the movie this week. And did we mention how winsome the Stranger Things star is here?

Top 10 Netflix movies in the world (November 7-November 13)

Normally, for example, I can’t stand when actors break the fourth wall in TV shows or movies. But here, Enola has a ridiculous amount of fun with the dynamic.

What's great about the message of Enola Holmes 2 is it doesn't ever say a person is weak for having a supportive community around them. Not just for Enola, but for her mother, Sara, even Sherlock – they're all stronger when they're with other people.#EnolaHolmes2 pic.twitter.com/WGDBLr37LP — StandardMuse (@StandardMuse) November 6, 2022

On her way to a ball at one point, for example, she has one of those fancy hand-held face masks with her that you hold up to your eyes. Giggling, she declares to the camera, “‘Tis I,” then brings the face mask up to her eyes to obscure her face. “‘Tis not I!”

If you watch all the way through to the credits, you’ll also be pleased to see that Netflix has set up things quite nicely to make a third installment of the franchise feel pretty inevitable. Both critics and audiences, meanwhile, seem to be loving the latest movie — awarding it a 93% and 79% critics’ and audience score, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes as of the time of this writing.

Besides Enola Holmes 2, meanwhile, here’s what other Netflix movies are dominating the streamer’s global Top 10 chart this week.

