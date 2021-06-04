Here are all the huge movies and shows coming to Disney+ this summer

As excited as we all are to get back to the movie theater this summer, there are going to be just as many reasons to stay home and settle in on the couch. We already know about the long list of Warner Bros. movies that will debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, and now Disney+ is throwing its hat in the ring with an impressive summer movie lineup as well.

On Thursday, Disney declared this summer as the “Summer of Disney+” with new movies and shows set to drop every week from now through early September. It all starts this Friday when Raya and the Last Dragon is made available to all subscribers as its Premier Access window ends.

The two biggest blockbusters coming to Disney’s streaming service are undoubtedly Black Widow and Jungle Cruise. Marvel’s Black Widow solo movie was originally set to hit theaters last May, but has been pushed back no fewer than three times due to the pandemic. We’ll finally get a chance (to pay $30) to watch it at home on July 9th. Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will be available just three weeks later, so set $60 aside if you plan to spring for Premier Access.

Those might be the most highly-anticipated movies on the list, but they’re far from the only movies debuting this summer. Pixar’s brand new movie Luca will join the Disney+ library on June 18th, and you won’t have to pay any extra money to watch it.

Then there are all of the original series trickling out in the coming months. Loki will catch us up with the titular trickster god on June 9th, and we will finally get the Monsters, Inc. sequel we have all been begging for in the form of a new show called Monsters at Work on July 2nd. Disney is also rebooting the 1989 Tom Hanks comedy Turner & Hooch as an original series starring Josh Peck.

In addition to all of the original fare, Disney+ is also adding a bunch of beloved classics to its library. Adventures in Babysitting, The Sandlot, and Mrs. Doubtfire will all be available by August 6th. Plus, other big movies like The Pacifier, We Bought a Zoo, Ice Age: The Meltdown, Eragon, Tomorrowland, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix are making their way to Disney’s streaming service.

This is going to be an incredibly busy summer for Disney+, so whether you aren’t quite ready to trek out to the theater yet, or you just prefer to stay home, there should be something for everyone on Disney+ in June, July, and August. Check out the full list of additions below:

