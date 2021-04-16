Disney+ was always going to be a success with Star Wars, The Avengers, and the entire Walt Disney Animation Studios library at its disposal, but as 2021 rolls along, we’re starting to see how the streaming service is going to compete with the likes of Netflix and Prime Video for years to come. May might not have any Marvel Studios shows, but Star Wars: The Bad Batch — a sequel to and spinoff of The Clone Wars — is debuting this month, bringing back several characters that fans of the long-running animated series should remember.

Other Disney+ original series that will be airing throughout the month include Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. To cap it all off, Disney’s live-action Cruella movie starring Emma Stone will be available for $30 as part of the Premier Access program on May 28th.

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of May:

Streaming May 4th

Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 101

Streaming May 7th

Disney Wander over Yonder (S1)

Disney Wander over Yonder (S2)

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Big Shot | Episode 104 “Great in the Living Room”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 107 “Pong Hockey”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 102

Streaming May 14th

Disney Special Agent Oso (S1)

Disney Special Agent Oso (S2)

Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (S1)

X-Men: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero (S15)

Race to the Center of the Earth (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 201 “New Year’s Eve”

Big Shot | Episode 105 “This is our House”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 108 “Change on the Fly”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 103

Streaming May 21st

Disney Big City Greens (S2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Fury Files (Interstitials)

Ice Road Rescue (S5)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6)

Inside Pixar: Unpacked About Time Everybody Loves a Villain The Squint Test Inner Drive No Small Roles

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 202 “Typecasting”

Big Shot | Episode 106 “Carlsbad Crazies”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 109 “Head Games”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 104

Streaming May 28th

Bluey Shorts (S2)

Disney Sydney to the Max (S3 – Episodes 1-8)

Kingdom of the Polar Bears (S1)

Wicked Tuna (S10 – Episode 1-7)

Cruella | Premiere Access

Launchpad American EID Dinner is Served Growing Fangs The Last of the Chupacabras Let’s Be Tigers The Little Prince(ss)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 203 “Valentine’s Day”

Big Shot | Episode 107 “Kalm Korn”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 110 “State of Play”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Episode 105

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of May. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in June.

